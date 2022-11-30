Read full article on original website
Related
wrestleview.com
WWE and AEW attendance numbers for last week’s TV shows
WrestleTix has made a list of the attendance numbers for last week’s WWE and AEW TV shows. WWE Raw at the Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA – 7,121 tickets sold. AEW Dynamite at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN – 3,572 tickets sold. WWE SmackDown at the...
wrestleview.com
AEW star announces 2023 will be his last year in pro wrestling
During the Blizzard Brawl tapings on Saturday, Dustin Rhodes announced that 2023 will be his last year in professional wrestling. Rhodes said last month during an appearance on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast, that he had about a year left on his AEW contract. Rhodes last wrestled on the August 26 episode of AEW Rampage, in which he was unsuccessful in capturing won the ROH World Title from then champion Claudio Castagnoli.
wrestleview.com
WWE SmackDown Ratings – 12/02/2022 (World Cup Finals)
Viewership for last Friday’s Smackdown on FS1 drew an average of 902,000 viewers, down from last week’s 2.263 million. In the key 18-49 demographic, Smackdown pulled in a 0.34 and was 5th in network television for the night. Friday’s Smackdown featured the finals of the SmackDown World Cup...
wrestleview.com
Sheamus gets a new partner for tag team title match this Friday on WWE SmackDown
WWE announced during Monday’s episode of Raw that Butch of the Brawling Brutes is set to be the replacement for Drew McIntyre in the Undisputed Tag Team Title match this Friday on SmackDown. McIntyre was originally scheduled to team with Sheamus this Friday night. However, McIntyre announced on Monday...
wrestleview.com
WrestleCon Announces First Participants for WrestleCon 2023
WrestleCon officially announced the following names scheduled to appear at WrestleCon 2023 during WrestleMania 39 weekend:. We will have more information regarding future names as they are announced. Source: PWInsider.
wrestleview.com
ROH Announces details on Final Battle PPV, including cost to order the event
Ring of Honor “Final Battle” Pay-Per-View to Stream on Bleacher Report Saturday, Dec. 10, at 4 p.m. ET. — Special Afternoon Event Available Live on the B/R App, Bleacher Report Website and Connected Devices for $39.99 — December 5, 2022 – Ring of Honor (ROH) will return to...
wrestleview.com
William Regal reportedly returning to WWE in 2023
According to a reports from PWInsider and F4WOnline, William Regal is said to be finalizing a new deal with WWE for an expected return in 2023. WWE released Regal from his contract on January 5, 2022, ending his 22-year run with the company. The report from F4WOnline notes that there...
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Preview 12/5/22: Updated Lineup For tonight’s Show
WWE has added two new matches to tonight’s Raw. -Triple Threat Match: Bayley vs. Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley. -Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Nikki Cross to determine the No. 1 contender for the Raw Women’s Championship. ********. *Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin...
wrestleview.com
Major WWE Superstar “medically disqualified” from performing on SmackDown
Drew McIntyre will not compete in his scheduled match this Friday on SmackDown. McIntyre revealed Monday on Twitter that he has been “medically disqualified” from performing on this Friday’s SmackDown. McIntyre noted, “I don’t like to miss shows as everybody knows,” before promising to return soon.
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Results – 12/5/22 (Tag Title match, Two Women’s Triple Threats)
Washington, D.C. (Capital One Arena) “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” The WWE video leads us into the show. The Raw intro video plays, and we go into the Capital One Arena to see a big pyrotechnics display. The Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match is kicking off the show. The...
wrestleview.com
AEW star Thunder Rosa provides update on her injury
Former AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa provided an update during her most recent vlog on her YouTube Channel. Rosa noted she is still not close to a return to the ring, but is able to do squats with a two-pound dumbbell. She further said that is huge, since she has not been able to do any kind of lifting for the last four or five months.
wrestleview.com
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham suffers heart attack, currently in ICU
WWE Hall of Famer Barry Windham, 62, suffered a heart attack over this past weekend while traveling through the Atlanta airport. He is currently hospitalized in Intensive Care. Wndham’s niece, Mika Rotunda has started a GoFundMe to help the family with the needed medical expenses. Mika wrote the following...
wrestleview.com
12/2/22 WWE SmackDown Ratings: Viewership down for one night move to FS1
The SmackDown ratings are in for December 2, 2022. This past week’s edition, which took place at the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York, and aired for one night only on FS1 due to College Football, drew an average of 902,000 viewers on Friday night, according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.
wrestleview.com
WWE Superstar pays tribute to the late Brodie Lee at live event on Saturday
Seth Rollins paid tribute to the late Brodie Lee at this past Saturday’s Supershow Live Event in Rochester, New York, the hometown of Lee. Following his loss to Austin Theory in the main event, where he challenged for the United States Title, Rollins cut his promo paying tribute to Lee.
wrestleview.com
AEW star makes history on Monday’s taped episode of AEW Dark: Elevation
Serpentico has made history in AEW. He has become the first wrestler in the company to hit 100 losses. On Monday’s taped episode of AEW Dark: Elevation that aired on AEW’s YouTube channel, Serpentico lost his match to Lee Moriarty. Serpentico made his AEW debut on the March...
Comments / 0