KCSO identifies motorcyclist killed in crash with semi
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office have identified the motorcyclist killed in a collision with a semi truck on Highway 223 on Dec. 4. KCSO identified Mario Figueroa, 34 of Santa Maria, Calif., as the motorcyclist killed in the collision. For unknown reasons, the Figueroa began to pass traffic on the left […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash with semi truck near Lamont
Update: The California Highway Patrol’s says the collision happened when a Terence Patt, 43, was driving westbound on Highway 223 and made a left turn onto south Edison Road, just ahead of the motorcyclist traveling in the same direction. For unknown reasons, the motorcyclist began to pass traffic on the left lane, into the direct […]
Man struck and killed by vehicle in early morning Stockdale Hwy collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police investigating a hit-and-run collision that left a pedestrian dead early Sunday. The Bakersfield Police Department said officers were called were called to the 3900 block of Stockdale Highway just after 2:30 a.m. for a person down in the roadway. Investigators said a man was struck by a vehicle that […]
Semi-truck vs U.S. Mail vehicle crash near Santa Maria, woman hospitalized
California Highway Patrol responded to a crash between a semi truck and a U. S. Postal Service vehicle on W. Main Street near Santa Maria just before 4 p.m. Monday. The post Semi-truck vs U.S. Mail vehicle crash near Santa Maria, woman hospitalized appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Woman dead after struck by car at intersection of White Lane and Union Avenue
The Bakersfield Police Department (BPD) responded to the intersection of White Lane and Union Avenue in South Bakersfield after a car hit a pedestrian around 7 p.m. on Sunday, December 4th.
1 Person Killed In A Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a hit-and-run crash was reported on Sunday in Bakersfield. Authorities confirmed that one person died due to the fatal accident.
KCSO identifies pedestrian killed in hit-and-run collision
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s office has identified the man killed in a hit-and-run collision on Dec. 2 in south west Bakersfield. KCSO identified Derek Ramirez, 39, of Taft as the man struck by a vehicle on White Lane near South Real Road around 9:45 p.m.
Pedestrian struck and killed by train in NW Bakersfield
Update: An Amtrak spokesperson has confirmed Train 714 struck a trespasser on the tracks near Coffee Road Sunday evening. Train 714 was delayed two hours while officials investigated. Passengers and crew members did not report any injuries. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield police said a pedestrian has been struck and killed by a train near […]
Taft man killed in Bakersfield hit-and-run
A Taft man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Bakersfield on Dec. 2, Bakersfield Police said. The victim was identified as Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, 39. The BPD said the incident took place approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of White Lane. Officers responding to a report...
Driver Wanted Following Hit And Run In Tulare County
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) —The California Highway Patrol is turning to the community for help after they say a man was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday in Tulare County. According to Visalia CHP, officers were called around 9:30 p.m. to Avenue 280, just east of Road 140, after...
Preliminary hearing begins for driver accused of street racing in deadly crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Last November, a red Honda Civic clipped another vehicle on Stockdale Highway then careened into a traffic pole. The Civic’s driver and a passenger died, and another passenger suffered serious including a fractured lower back and broken pelvis. One of the crash witnesses was Nathan Valencia, who drove his gray Infiniti […]
Wife speaks out on man blown from oil rig platform
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A Bakersfield family continues to wait for news about a man hurt after an explosion threw him from a rig platform. Danielle Andrade's husband was injured during an oil rig explosion. "Right now, he's in stable condition. The internal bleeding has stopped, he’s been awake,"...
Intoxicated man tries to steal firetruck in Porterville, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A intoxicated man allegedly attempted to steal a firetruck in Porterville, according to the Porterville Police Department. According to officers, on Sunday police were dispatched to the 100 block of West Cleveland Avenue regarding an attempted auto theft. City fire personnel advised that allegedly 32-year-old Rodrigo Ruiz of Tulare entered the […]
Man arrested in child endangerment, possession of drugs, Porterville Police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 33-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of child endangerment, possession of drugs, and possession of a stolen vehicle, officers with Porterville police said on Monday. On Sunday around 8:21 p.m., a Porterville police officer was investigating a residence in the area of Plano Street and Date Avenue when she encountered […]
Suspect armed with knives threatens officers at a Porterville hospital, police say
PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after threatening police officers with multiple knives at a local hospital, according to the Porterville Police Department. On Sunday, authorities say they were called to the Sierra View Medical Center after it was reported that there was an individual armed with a knife acting erratically. When officers […]
Prayer vigil scheduled for oil worker severely injured in Friday morning blast
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A prayer vigil is set to take place Saturday for the oil worker injured in a blast Friday morning in Bakersfield. The worker was identified as Leo Andrade. Danielle Andrade, Leo’s wife, said he is being treated at Kern Medical for critical injuries to his legs. A prayer vigil is set […]
Woman, 50, killed in HWY 58 crash identified
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s Office identified a woman killed in a crash on Highway 58 on Nov. 27. Tracy McPherson, 50, of Bakersfield was identified as the driver of a vehicle that was struck by another vehicle on Highway 58 just west of Oswell Street, according to officials. Gilberto L. Gallegos, […]
Two Major Crashes During A Soggy Sunday For Ventura County
There were two major crashes during the wet weather including a fatal crash late Sunday night in Thousand Oaks in which a vehicle traveling southbound on the 101 near Janss Road plunged 25 feet off the freeway. The CHP says it was a fatal crash. In Ventura, a vehicle came...
Police searching for driver following deadly hit-and-run in southwest Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A man was killed following a hit-and-run crash in southwest Bakersfield Friday night. Officers were called to the 3800 block of White Ln. around 9:45 P.M. for a pedestrian down in the street. The driver of the vehicle drove away before the police arrived. The...
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Bakersfield. The crash happened close to South Real Rd on White Lane around 9:45 p.m. The crash involved a pedestrian and a vehicle.
