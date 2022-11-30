ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Charleston, SC

WSET

Antisemitism in Virginia: New report released by Youngkin-established commission

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The Commission to Combat Antisemitism on Monday released its report on antisemitism in Virginia. The Commission, which was established by Governor Youngkin’s Executive Order 8 on his first day in office, reaffirms Virginia’s commitment to stand against hatred and intolerance and develop an actionable plan to combat antisemitism in the Commonwealth.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia grand basin clean water farm award winners

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — On Monday Governor Glenn Youngkin announced the 10 winners of the "Virginia Grand Basin Clean Water Farm Awards" for 2022. The awards recognize farmers or farm owners doing exceptional work to protect soil and water resources. One winner is selected from each of Virginia’s major river basins, according to the office of the Governor.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Va. Dept. of Health receives $9.9M grant to help nursing homes

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Almost ten million dollars will be going to nursing homes and long-term facilities across the state of Virginia to help with the ongoing COVID-19 response. The Virginia Department of Health announced Tuesday it had received a $9.9 million grant to help nine different organizations, with...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Virginia to get $16.8M in nationwide JUUL settlement, Miyares says

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Attorney General Jason Miyares announced Tuesday that Virginia has joined a bipartisan coalition of 33 states in securing a $434.9 million settlement from JUUL Labs, widely recognized as the leading e-cigarette manufacturer, resolving allegations of nationwide efforts to lure America’s youth into using “vaping” products.
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

Emergency allotments for SNAP households to continue through December

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) received federal approval to release emergency benefits to eligible households in December. These enhanced benefits will be automatically loaded to recipients’ Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) cards on Friday, December 16. The emergency allotments temporarily raise existing SNAP...
VIRGINIA STATE

