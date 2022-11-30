About 1,000 runners are expected to participate in the race this year. The race will begin this Saturday, December 10th at 8 a.m. outside the El Paso Community Foundation in downtown El Paso. The race will then continue past Southwest University Park, through San Jacinto Plaza, and through Segundo Barrio before crossing the international boundary line on the Stanton Street bridge. From there, the race will then continue into Ciudad Juarez past Juarez's city hall, the Old Customs House, the Mexican Revolution Museum, Mision de Gaudalupe, the Juarez Cathedral, and Kentucky Club. The race will then finish on the Paso del Norte International bridge and an awards ceremony will be held near San Jacinto Plaza at the conclusion of the race.

EL PASO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO