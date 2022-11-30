ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

95.5 KLAQ

Best Local Spot In El Paso To Find Cowboy Boots

Christmas is breathing down our necks so here is another idea to help you buy gifts and support local businesses while you're at it. Cowboy boots are pretty much a requirement in Texas and El Pasoans certainly follow the rules. Cowboy boots come in many styles too, ranging from rounded tip to pointy tip to "whatever the hell these are" tip.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Best Local Music Stores for Christmas Shopping in El Paso

'Tis the season to be jolly ... and to start shopping. Here are a few ideas for getting gifts and supporting local businesses in El Paso. One friend or family member that we pretty much all have on our gift lists is a musician. Whether they play standard instruments like guitar, bass, drums, piano, etc or less conventional instruments like accordinas, or glockenspiels, they need stuff.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

How Many Times has KLAQ Sent Peeps To Concerts Outside El Paso?

KLAQ wants to send you to Phoenix to see Metallica but it's not the first time The Q has sent peeps packin'. KLAQ is registering people all this week for the KLAQ Metallica Double Dip Road Trip. Just listen to my show, Monday - Friday from 10a - 3p, for a Metallica double shot and a cue to call from James Hetfield.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Popular El Paso Eatery among Tops in Texas for Tamales

According to Yelp, which recently posted its all-time list of the top 25 places to get tamales in Texas, it's in a shopping center on Viscount. December in El Paso is tamal season in El Paso. Although available year-round, tamales are a requirement at family gatherings this time of the year.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

The Only U.S.- México Cross Border 10K Returns Dec. 10th

About 1,000 runners are expected to participate in the race this year. The race will begin this Saturday, December 10th at 8 a.m. outside the El Paso Community Foundation in downtown El Paso. The race will then continue past Southwest University Park, through San Jacinto Plaza, and through Segundo Barrio before crossing the international boundary line on the Stanton Street bridge. From there, the race will then continue into Ciudad Juarez past Juarez's city hall, the Old Customs House, the Mexican Revolution Museum, Mision de Gaudalupe, the Juarez Cathedral, and Kentucky Club. The race will then finish on the Paso del Norte International bridge and an awards ceremony will be held near San Jacinto Plaza at the conclusion of the race.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Weird Things Bartenders Have Found In El Paso Bars

Working in a bar, you're bound to find some weird stuff. Here are a few odd finds from a few El Paso mixologists. Joanna wrote an article about a bar trying to track down the owner of a, (large), bra that had been left there. That got me asking my bartender friends about the weird stuff they've found. The bra seems pretty normal after some of these finds.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Where to Buy Fresh Cut and Living Christmas Trees in El Paso

Because the Christmas tree is the most prominent decoration for those who celebrate Christmas, the decision to go real or artificial is a Christmas conundrum for some. Pros and cons on Eco-friendliness, tradition, costs aside, in the end it comes down to personal preference. I've done both over the years,...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

El Paso’s Best Holiday Light Displays for 2022

The holiday season in El Paso is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector. A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

95.5 KLAQ plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for El Paso, Texas.

