Taft Midway Driller
Taft man killed in Bakersfield hit-and-run
A Taft man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Bakersfield on Dec. 2, Bakersfield Police said. The victim was identified as Derek Lee Ramirez Morgan, 39. The BPD said the incident took place approximately 9:45 p.m. Friday in the 3800 block of White Lane. Officers responding to a report...
Taft Midway Driller
Taft Christmas Parade winners listed
Here are the results of the judging from Monday's Taft Christmas Parade:
Taft Midway Driller
Lineup for Monday's Taft Christmas Parade
Here is the lineup for the annual Taft Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade. The parade will follow the traditional route east on Center Street froM Eighth to Second then disband at the West Side Health Care Facility on East Center. Divisions will lineup behind their signs on Main Street. The...
Taft Midway Driller
Taft Police activity for Dec. 2-3
Occurred at Girl Scout House on Calvin St. . Disposition: False Alarm. Occurred at Taft Police Department on Commerce Wy. . Disposition: Completed. Occurred on Fourth St. . Disposition: Completed. 11:24 Animal Control. Occurred at Hillard St/A St. . Disposition: Gone On Arrival. 3:14 Follow Up Investigation. Officer initiated activity...
Taft Midway Driller
TC soccer falls to Mt. SAC in state semifinals, 1-0
Andrew Vasquez scored his team-high tying 15th goal of the season, a shot from the edge of the penalty box just before halftime, as defending state champion Mt. San Antonio College punched its return ticket to the title game with a 1-0 win over Taft College on Friday morning in the first of two semifinal matches at the CCCAA Men's Soccer Championship at American River College.
