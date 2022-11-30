Andrew Vasquez scored his team-high tying 15th goal of the season, a shot from the edge of the penalty box just before halftime, as defending state champion Mt. San Antonio College punched its return ticket to the title game with a 1-0 win over Taft College on Friday morning in the first of two semifinal matches at the CCCAA Men's Soccer Championship at American River College.

TAFT, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO