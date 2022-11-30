Read full article on original website
The East Clarke Place Senior Residence Prioritizes Wellness, Community and Sustainability
East Clarke Place Senior Residence – The LEED Platinum certified East Clarke Place Senior Residence is an affordable, senior housing development in the Bronx, NY. Conceived as a “vertical village,” the building has a variety of communal spaces to encourage socialization, community, and health. Large windows flood public and private spaces with natural light and offer shared views of the city. High-level sustainability is also on full display with a large rooftop solar canopy and sunshades which adorn the south façade. At East Clarke Place, social equity dovetails with design excellence to create homes focused on wellness where residents can thrive.
LinkedIn Leaders: 6 Influential “Architect Whisperers” Join the A+Awards Jury
In one of the most crowded, competitive industries imaginable, how can even the most skilled architects hope to have their projects seen, their story told, or their voice heard? Arguably the biggest incentive to enter the A+Awards — now open for entries with a Main Entry Deadline of December 16th — is the opportunity to have your work reviewed by, and connect with, some of the brightest minds in the industry, from renowned architects and designers to industry advocates and community leaders.
UAO Design Reconstructs the Wuhan Stray Animal Base Adoption Area
Reconstruction design of Wuhan stray animal base adoption area – This project is a design and renovation for the adoption of stray animals, and it is a public welfare project. Because the source of construction funds is limited, all come from donations; Therefore, the biggest difficulty in design is how to spend the least amount of money and get the maximum social and public welfare effect, just like dancing on the tip of a knife in shackles. During the implementation of the project, AAF and Luhu A8DC supported most of the construction costs, and we also donated the design fees, and everyone had the same purpose: to create a good adoption environment and promote the success rate of stray animals through the completion of the project.
Musk Residence // Meme Architects
Musk Residence is a conceptual project designed for a celebrity entrepreneurial magnate. Situated on a hilltop in Westside Los Angeles, the property oversees the expansive skylines of the La La Land. The residence reimagines the client’s primary residence as a fortress on the hill, manifesting the form and design ethos of the client’s enterprises.
Energy Ring // Gottlieb Paludan Architects
Text description provided by the architects. Gottlieb Paludan Architects and Schmidt Hammer Lassen Architects won the international competition to design the world’s largest waste-to-energy plant. The new Shenzhen East Waste-to-Energy Plant will incinerate 5,000 tonnes of waste per day, corresponding to one third of the waste generated by Shenzhen’s...
MIT Site 4 // NADAAA
The new Site 4 Mixed-Use Graduate Apartment Tower is a central component of MIT’s ambitious and transformative Kendall Square development project. While the residential tower acts as a new icon in Cambridge’s skyline—seen from the Charles River Esplanade—the complex base integrates two existing historic buildings and houses multiple programs, including the Innovation HQ, Admissions, Childcare, retail, and MIT’s Welcome Center.
