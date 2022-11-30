ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis book ‘The Courage to Be Free’ coming Feb. 28

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4b8a_0jSpCyu900
Republican Florida Governor Ron DeSantis speaks during a campaign rally, Nov. 7, 2022, in Hialeah, Fla. The long-rumored memoir by Gov. DeSantis is coming out next year. The HarperCollins imprint Broadside will release “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” on Feb. 28. The announcement, Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 comes in the wake of DeSantis’ decisive reelection victory and will likely add to speculation that he plans a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

NEW YORK (AP) — The long-rumored memoir-policy book by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming out next year. The HarperCollins imprint Broadside will release “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival” on Feb. 28.

Wednesday’s announcement comes in the wake of DeSantis’ decisive reelection victory and likely will add to speculation that he plans a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Former President Donald Trump has already declared his candidacy and warned DeSantis that he will reveal information “that won’t be very flattering” should the governor oppose him.

According to Broadside, DeSantis will cover everything from his childhood to his service in the Iraq War to his years as Florida governor, when he made opposition to COVID-19 restrictions and the fight against “woke” culture centerpieces of his first term.

“What Florida has done is establish a blueprint for governance that has produced tangible results while serving as a rebuke to the entrenched elites who have driven our nation into the ground. Florida is proof positive that we, the people are not powerless in the face of these elites,” DeSantis writes in his book, according to Broadside.

HarperCollins is owned by Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. The Murdoch-run New York Post has openly disparaged Trump recently, burying news of his announcement for president and later referring to Trump’s announcement speech as “meandering” and criticizing him for “false and divisive claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him.”

Comments / 2

Related
The Associated Press

Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive to prohibit the platforms’ use, saying they could be involved in cyberespionage, government surveillance and inappropriate collection of sensitive personal information. “There may be no greater threat to our personal safety and our national security than the cyber vulnerabilities that support our daily lives,” Hogan said in a statement, adding: “To further protect our systems, we are issuing this emergency directive against foreign actors and organizations that seek to weaken and divide us.” The Maryland directive comes a week after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, also a Republican, banned state employees and contractors from accessing TikTok on state-owned devices, citing its ties to China. South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster, also a Republican, on Monday asked the state’s Department of Administration to ban TikTok from all state government devices it manages. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts blocked TikTok on state electronic devices in August 2020.
MARYLAND STATE
The Associated Press

Cawthorn broke rules over 'meme' crypto, told to pay $14K

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Departing U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn of North Carolina has been told to pay over $14,000 to charity after the House Ethics Committee found he financially benefited while purchasing a cryptocurrency that he was promoting and violated conflict of interest rules. The investigation examined the one-term Republican’s purchase of LGB Coin, named for the chant “Let’s Go Brandon” mocking Democratic President Joe Biden. The committee found Cawthorn, who lost his reelection bid in May’s primary, “acted in a manner that did not reflect creditably upon the House” based on his total conduct, according to the panel’s report and admonishment released Tuesday. That conduct, the report found, included “his repeated and knowing promotion of a cryptocurrency in which he held a financial interest.” “While cryptocurrency promotion, particularly of a ‘meme coin,’ may be a novel issue before the committee, whether a member may promote an asset in which that member has a financial interest is not a novel question,” the report said. Cawthorn also was told to pay $1,000 in late fees on reports filed for his cryptocurrency transactions.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Associated Press

Polls closing in Georgia runoff to decide final Senate seat

ATLANTA (AP) — Polls began to close Tuesday night in the country’s final Senate contest, as Georgia voters await a winner in the runoff election between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker. The contest will determine whether Democrats gain an outright 51-49 Senate majority or retain their bare control of a 50-50 chamber based on Vice President Kamala Harris’ tiebreaking vote. Last year, runoff victories by Warnock and fellow Georgia Democrat Jon Ossoff gave the party that razor-thin edge. In the November election, Warnock led Walker by about 37,000 votes out of almost 4 million but fell shy of a majority, triggering the second round of voting. About 1.9 million runoff votes already had been cast by mail and during early voting, an advantage for Democrats whose voters more commonly cast ballots this way. Republicans typically fare better on Election Day itself. The extended campaign became a bitter fight between two Black men in a major Southern state: Warnock, the state’s first Black senator and the senior minister of the Atlanta church where Martin Luther King Jr. preached, and Walker, a former University of Georgia football star and political novice backed by former President Donald Trump.
GEORGIA STATE
The Associated Press

DOJ subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election. The requests, issued to Milwaukee and Dane counties in Wisconsin; Wayne County, Michigan; Maricopa County, Arizona; and Allegheny County, Pennsylvania, are the first known subpoenas by Smith, who was named special counsel last month by Attorney General Merrick Garland. Smith is overseeing the Justice Department’s investigation into...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs

PHOENIX (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday visited the site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. Biden has staked his legacy in large part on major investments in technology and infrastructure that were approved by Congress along bipartisan lines. The Democratic president maintains that the factory jobs fostered by $52 billion in semiconductor investments and another $200 billion for scientific research will help to revive the U.S. middle class. “What I’m...
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Arizona certifies 2022 election despite GOP complaints

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona’s top officials certified the midterm election results Monday, formalizing victories for Democrats over Republicans who falsely claimed the 2020 election was rigged. The certification opens a five-day window for formal election challenges. Republican Kari Lake, who lost the race for governor, is expected to file a lawsuit in the coming days after she’s spent weeks of criticizing the administration of the election. Election results have largely been certified without issue around the country, but Arizona was an exception. Several Republican-controlled counties delayed their certification despite no evidence of problems with the vote count. Cochise County in southeastern Arizona blew past the deadline last week, forcing a judge to intervene on Thursday and order the county supervisors to certify the election by the end of the day. “Arizona had a successful election,” Secretary of State Katie Hobbs, a Democrat who beat Lake in the race for governor, said before signing the certification. “But too often throughout the process, powerful voices proliferated misinformation that threatened to disenfranchise voters.”
ARIZONA STATE
The Associated Press

Outgoing elections head in key Nevada county details threats

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, the elections director in the largest county in one of the nation’s most important battleground states had a lot on his mind. A new Nevada law required every voter to get a mailed ballot, new processes were in effect for counting all those ballots days after Election Day and the public needed to be assured the count would be accurate. And there was this: breakfast and lunch. Joe Gloria, the registrar of voters in Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, knew he had to figure out how to feed his staff so they wouldn’t have to leave the office as votes were being counted. It was another fallout of the lies surrounding the 2020 presidential election, when former President Donald Trump and his allies made false claims of widespread fraud in Nevada and five other battleground states he lost.
NEVADA STATE
The Associated Press

Judge orders slaughterhouse cleaners not to hire minors

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A federal judge ordered a Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of slaughterhouses nationwide to ensure it is complying with child labor laws after investigators identified at least 50 minors scrubbing and sanitizing dangerous equipment on overnight shifts at five different meatpacking plants in three states.
OMAHA, NE
The Associated Press

Recounts set for 2 Alaska legislative races

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Recounts in two Anchorage-area legislative races are scheduled to take place this week, a top state elections official said Tuesday. A recount is planned for Wednesday in the Senate District E race and for Thursday in the House District 15 race, Division of Elections Director Gail Fenumiai said by email. Election results were certified last week. The recount in the Senate race was requested by Democrat Roselynn Cacy, who was the first of the three candidates in that ranked vote contest to be eliminated. The race was won by Republican Cathy Giessel, a former state Senate president. Incumbent Republican Rep. Roger Holland also competed. Cacy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. In her recount application, she cited a 14-vote difference between her and Holland after a round that took into account such things as the distribution of second choices on ballots that ranked write-ins first.
ALASKA STATE
The Associated Press

South Dakota’s Noem tries to convince lawmakers on tax cut

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem on Tuesday will try to win over the Republican-controlled Legislature with details of her plan to enact a historic repeal of the state’s tax on groceries. But to deliver on the campaign promise, the Republican governor must convince lawmakers the state can also afford to tackle inflation and a long list of items pressing on the state’s budget.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Texas' top election official resigns after midterms

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas’ top elections official resigned Monday after an intense year of trying to reassure election skeptics, navigating the rocky launch of new voting laws that resulted in thousands of discarded mail ballots and overseeing a limited audit of the 2020 election. Secretary of State John Scott, who was appointed by Republican Gov. Greg Abbott, came under immediate scrutiny from the moment he took the job in October 2021. He was briefly part of former President Donald Trump’s legal team that challenged the results of the 2020 election but said upon taking the job in Texas...
TEXAS STATE
The Associated Press

Walz touts opportunities from massive $17.6B budget surplus

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota lawmakers learned Tuesday they will head into the 2023 legislative session with a massive $17.6 billion projected budget surplus, and Gov. Tim Walz said he would like to return some of that money to taxpayers with rebate checks. “The golden opportunity that we have to make Minnesota an even better and fairer and more inclusive and more prosperous state is there,” Walz said after the state budget agency released the new forecast. “And the opportunity to work together in the legislative bodies to make that happen is there.” Walz gave reporters few specifics on how he will propose to use the surplus in the budget that he plans to unveil Jan. 24 for the two fiscal years starting July 1. He acknowledged his idea earlier this year for income tax rebates of $1,000 for individuals and $2,000 for joint filers got a lukewarm reception from even his fellow Democrats. But he said it could be a “starting point” for negotiations anyway. The governor also indicated he might support an easing of the state’s partial income tax on Social Security benefits but said eliminating it for the wealthiest Minnesotans is off the table.
MINNESOTA STATE
The Associated Press

Gov. Mills announces $474M winter heating relief proposal

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — A $474 million winter heating relief proposal that would provide $900 checks to most families will be considered by lawmakers as emergency legislation, Democratic Gov. Janet Mills announced Tuesday. The proposal, to be considered by the full Legislature on Wednesday, calls for $450 payments to an estimated 880,000 Mainers, adding up to $900 total for an average family. Mills said it’s important for lawmakers to make the legislation their first priority after she swears them in on Wednesday. “Inflation and high energy prices are stretching the wallets of Maine people, in some cases forcing them to face the impossible choice of heating their homes, putting food on the table, or paying for other necessities,” she said.
MAINE STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
588K+
Post
628M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy