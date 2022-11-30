ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

NBA Fan Found An Old Pic Of Chris Paul And Kim Kardashian

Chris Paul had somewhat been out of sight and out of mind for NBA fans this season. Paul was front and center as the Phoenix Suns won a league-best 64 games in 2021-22 but he has mostly been on the sidelines with a heel injury this time around. The Suns...
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Southern band takes shot at Deion Sanders during halftime show

One of the best parts about SWAC games are the halftime shows put on by the bands. During Saturday’s SWAC championship game between Southern and Jackson State, the Southern band sure put on a show. And they had fun with Deion Sanders at the same time. Jackson State beat...
JACKSON, MS
Yardbarker

QB Baker Mayfield claimed by NFC West team

Baker Mayfield is once again getting a fresh start, this time with the defending Super Bowl Champions. Mayfield, who was waived by the Carolina Panthers on Monday, has been claimed by the Los Angeles Rams. The Rams will owe Mayfield the remaining $1.35M on his contract for 2022. ESPN’s Adam...
iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Yardbarker

Son of ex-Laker lands scholarship offer from USC

The University of Southern California has officially extended an offer to the son of a well-known local. Eric Bossi of 247 Sports reported on Monday that Tajh Ariza, son of veteran NBA forward Trevor Ariza, has gotten a scholarship offer from USC. Tajh, a 6-foot-5 small forward in the class...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

There's Concern Around Steelers WR George Pickens

Look, everyone in the NFL is allowed to be frustrated. And the Pittsburgh Steelers have a good chance to correct bad intentions. It is concerning what George Pickens has done as of late, though. Pickens made highlights in the Atlanta Falcons game not for plays but rather anger. After finishing...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Seahawks Get Rough Injury News On Offensive Star

The Seattle Seahawks picked up an impressive win over the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday afternoon, keeping pace with the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC West race. The victory snapped their two-game losing streak, but it didn’t come without a cost. In the process of their comeback win,...
SEATTLE, WA
Yardbarker

Jets' Garrett Wilson Reveals What Vikings' Justin Jefferson Told Him After Sunday's Game

Sunday's Jets-Vikings game featured two of the best young wide receivers in the National Football League flashing what they're capable of on the biggest stage. While Minnesota's Justin Jefferson hauled in his fourth touchdown in his last five games, a key score in the fourth quarter, New York's Garrett Wilson had a monster performance, setting a new career-high with 162 receiving yards.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Report: Braves believe they have the prospect capital to make a big trade

With the Mets signing Justin Verlander and the Phillies coming to an agreement with Trea Turner, the expectation is for the Braves to make a splash at some point. The easiest path for that to happen is by re-signing Dansby Swanson, but he has no shortage of suitors. Alex Anthopoulos won’t agree to a deal that he believes will handcuff the franchise financially in the future.
Yardbarker

ESPN's Adam Schefter blasted for report on Browns' Deshaun Watson

ESPN's Adam Schefter took hits from peers following his report about Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson. Over the weekend, Schefter pointed out that sources told him Watson has made "'signs of progress' during his mandatory treatment program" that is part of the settlement between the NFL and NFL Players Association. It also involved the 27-year-old serving an 11-game suspension related to allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions. As shared by the Barrett Sports Media website, media members and fans took to Twitter to blast Schefter regarding the report considering that Watson has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing:
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Former No. 1 overall pick getting another shot in NFL with Dolphins

Some nine years after he went with the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL Draft, a veteran lineman is getting another call. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Monday that the Miami Dolphins are signing offensive tackle Eric Fisher. The 31-year-old will replace Dolphins starting tackle Austin Jackson, who...

