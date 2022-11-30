Read full article on original website
Forest resilience does not always reduce mortality risk
A forest’s resilience – or its ability to withstand environmental disturbances – has long been considered by scientists as improving its odds of survival against the looming threat of climate change. However, a new study led by the New Jersey Institute of Technology (NJIT) suggests that, at least for some Western U.S. forests, the situation could be very different.
Habitat quality and biodiversity impact bee health
Bees are indispensable pollinators, boosting not only agricultural productivity, but also the diversity of flowering plants worldwide. However, in recent decades, both native bees and managed honeybee colonies have witnessed significant population declines, most likely caused by multiple interacting factors, such as habitat loss, parasites and disease, and increased pesticide use.
Focus on populations, not species, to protect nature
Rapid climate change is placing significant stress on many of our planet’s plants and animals. In fact, many scientists argue that we are currently in the midst of the sixth mass extinction, with entire species disappearing up 10,000 times faster than before the industrial era. However, experts have been uncertain which ecosystems and species are most at risk.
Urban green spaces are urgently needed to improve health
In a new study led by ISGlobal, experts have found that people who live in greener areas are less likely to have mental health issues that require medication. The researchers analyzed the relationship between mental health and the 3-30-300 green space rule in Barcelona, Spain. The green space rule was...
Cats bonded with humans after a single domestication event
Domestic cats are favorite pets the world over, but details of their origins and early domestication are not well researched. Previous genetic studies have indicated that domestication most likely took place in the region of the Fertile Crescent, some 12,000 years ago. This is the area in the Middle East where humans first transitioned from a hunter-gatherer to a farming lifestyle, and it is proposed that cat domestication went hand-in-hand with the formation of the first human settlements in this region.
Mars will disappear behind a full moon this week
On Thursday, December 8, 2022, UK stargazers will get the best view of Mars on offer this decade, without needing a telescope to observe the fascinating Red Planet. This will happen because, on Thursday morning, the planet will be located in the opposite direction to the sun, relative to Earth, and will thus appear bigger and brighter, since it will be at its closest point to Earth, just about 50 million miles away. Coincidentally, at 4:58 AM GMT, Mars will also disappear behind the full moon, before reappearing at 5:59 AM (an event called “occultation”).
Microplastics can make other pollutants more toxic
Microplastics are tiny plastic pieces measuring less than five millimeters that are becoming a ubiquitous ecological contaminant. While many previous studies have argued that, on their own, these plastic particles are potentially harmful, until recently it has been unclear what effect they could have on pollutants that latch onto them.
