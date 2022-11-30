Read full article on original website
Marc Anthony, Nadia Ferreira, and Maluma sit front row at Dolce & Gabbana’s latest fashion show in Miami
Art Basel Miami Beach 2022 is in full swing, and the prestigious Italian brand Dolce & Gabbana took their Alta Moda and Alta Sartoria fashion show to Miami. The exclusive event was held at the emblematic Surf Club hotel and hosted several celebrities, including Marc Anthony and his...
Leonardo DiCaprio parties into the morning with models at Art Basel bash
MIAMI—Leonardo DiCaprio kicked off Art Basel Miami by partying the night away surrounded by models at a star-studded soirée celebrating Stone Island’s 40th anniversary on Tuesday night. The “Revenant” star arrived just after midnight and bee-lined to a private table in the VIP area of the party where he was joined by several models and friends. “He was chatting it up with beautiful women at his table,” a spy tells Page Six, noting that his rumored girlfriend, Gigi Hadid, was nowhere in sight. We hear the “Titanic” actor arrived in his signature black baseball hat and a facemask, though he was still...
Hypebae
Saint Laurent Is Hosting a Madonna Exhibition at Miami Art Basel
To celebrate Rive Droite’s re-edition of Sex, Madonna‘s groundbreaking book, Saint Laurent is set to host an exhibition at Art Basel in Miami Beach. Curated by Madonna alongside Anthony Vaccarello, the exhibition will showcase large-format images from the book, in a bid to celebrate the previously controversial photographs unlike ever before. The images will be showcased in a temporary beachfront box structure built especially for Art Basel Miami.
At Miami Art Basel, Nike Honors Virgil Abloh’s Endless Legacy
This year at Miami art week, Nike celebrated the late luminary Virgil Abloh. In collaboration with VA Securities, Nike welcomed guests to the Rubell Museum to unveil “Virgil Abloh: The Codes c/o Architecture,” a carefully curated exhibition dedicated to Abloh’s creative vision. The Codes focuses on the innovative relationship Nike has had with Abloh in the past and present and where it will continue to grow in the future. Just one year following the designer’s tragic passing that was felt around the world, his legacy lives on.
Madonna's Daughter Lourdes Leon Rocks Sheer Black Catsuit to Mugler Exhibit — See Her Daring Look!
Lourdes Leon loves to experiment with her style. The industry tastemaker stunned in a sheer black catsuit by Mugler at the Thierry Mugler: Couturissime exhibit opening at the Brooklyn Museum on Tuesday night. The late French designer, known for his bold silhouettes, died in January. With her own signature style...
Halle Bailey Looks Pretty in Pink High-Slit Dress & Red Strappy Sandals at CFDA Awards 2022
Halle Bailey popped in pink at the 2022 CFDA Awards in New York tonight. “The Little Mermaid” star posed for photos at Casa Cipriani in a pink gown from Caroline Herrera’s spring 2023 collection. The dress featured an oversized flower on the shoulder, an asymmetrical hemline and one billowy sleeve. The garment also included a large cutout on the side of the bodice, ruched detailing near the waistline and a thigh-high slit on the skirt. Taking things up a notch, Bailey styled her knotless braids in a top-knot bun and accessorized with diamond emerald drop earrings and a small red square clutch....
The Best Dressed Guests at the 2022 British Fashion Awards
All eyes were on the red carpet at the British Fashion Awards 2022 presented by Diet Coke. Key fashion industry players—including British Vogue’s editor-in-chief, Edward Enninful—were all in attendance, promising a night of fabulous fashion. The audience at the Royal Albert Hall was in the good hands...
Hypebae
Miu Miu Is Crowned Brand of the Year for 2022
Miu Miu has just been crowned ‘Brand of the Year’ by Lyst in its annual ‘The Year in Fashion’ report. A deep dive into the behaviours and attitudes of its 200 million users, the report offers an insight into the trends, brands and products that got people talking this year, inclusive of January to October.
seventeen.com
Rihanna Wears Sheer Strapless Dress On Date With A$AP Rocky
Like many celebrities this weekend, new parents Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were in Miami, Florida, during a whirlwind of events surrounding Art Basel. The international art exposition is also a huge scene for parties and get togethers for the rich and famous. The couple took in some art and then headed to the famous eatery Carbone for dinner in South Beach.
Bill Gates’ Daughter Phoebe Gates Pops in a Purple Cutout Dress & Platform Sandals at Kendall Jenner’s Jean Paul Gaultier & FWRD Cocktail Party
Phoebe Gates attended a cocktail party yesterday in Los Angeles to celebrate the launch of Jean Paul Gaultier with Los Angeles-based luxury retailer, FWRD. The daughter of Microsoft founder and philanthropist Bill Gates went for a bold pop of color in purple, making for a mostly monochrome statement save for her shoes. The 20-year-old’s outfit consisted of a long-sleeve ribbed turtleneck dress featuring sporadic cutouts under the bodice and on the hips that created a dynamic silhouette. The futuristic style was paired alongside a bright purple Balenciaga Cagole bag adorned with silver studs that gave her ensemble some edge. The pairing...
Saint Laurent Stays Home, Tiffany’s Miami Pop-up, Prada on the Slopes
HOME BASE: Anthony Vaccarello, who has taken men’s collections for Saint Laurent on the road the last few years, will return to Paris for an IRL show during Men’s Fashion Week on Jan. 17, sources told WWD. The venue and other details could not immediately be learned.More from WWDInside Tiffany & Co.'s Party Celebrating its Miami Holiday ResidencePrada Extends Miami at Art BaselPrada RTW Spring 2023 Men’s collections for fall 2023 are to be unveiled in the French capital from menswear from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22. Last July, Vaccarello mounted a spectacular display in the rolling desert outside of Marrakech, his models rounding...
Harper's Bazaar
The Best in Art, Fashion, Dance, and Music from Art Basel 2022
Art Basel went all out for its 20th anniversary. The annual art fair, which every winter causes the art world to migrate to Miami for a few days of beautiful insanity—from packed galleries to cramped roads and lavish celebrity-filled parties—pulled its most ambitious itinerary yet to mark its major milestone.
Khloe Kardashian Takes Art Basel in Slouchy Cargo Pants and Hidden Footwear
Khloe Kardashian brought her style a-game while making the trek to Art Basel yesterday in Miami alongside her sister Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams. Just like Khloe and her famous friends and family members, many celebrities make the pilgrimage to the annual for-profit, privately owned and operated international art fair to catch a glimpse of some of the world’s most incredible pieces. Making a casual but stylish statement, the Good American owner wore what appeared to be a sleek black bodysuit which she paired with high waisted black distressed cargo pants with a slouchy fit. The trousers were boxy and long down to...
In London, Tilda Swinton Hosted an Unexpectedly Raucous British Fashion Awards After-Party
As founder of indie magazines Dazed & Confused and AnOther—and father to Lila Moss with his ex-partner Kate—editor Jefferson Hack has likely witnessed plenty of debauched nights out in his time. Still, it’s hard to imagine that few will hold the same sentimental value as last night’s Fashion Awards afterparty in London.
In Style
Jodie Turner-Smith's Sheer Neon Gown Had the Most Dramatic Floor-Length Sleeves
If there’s one celebrity who knows how to make a splash on any red carpet (no matter the occasion), it’s Jodie Turner-Smith. From dripping in bejeweled fringe at the Met Gala to sporting every trend at once during the Venice Film Festival, the actress has become known for her statement-making looks throughout 2022 — and her latest ensemble was no exception.
Ashley Graham Revives the ‘No-Pants’ Trend in Strappy Sandals at ‘Is That Black Enough For You?!?’ Netflix Premiere
Ashley Graham mastered casual style at the premiere of “Is That Black Enough For You?!?” on Sunday night in New York. The model supported her husband, Justin Ervin, who worked on the camera crew of the new documentary, streaming now on Netflix. To the event, Graham wore a simple but chic look. She donned a black button-down shirt dress and embraced the “no-pants” trend of 2018 that celebrities embraced with gusto. Ariana Grande, Olivia Culpo and more were among the stars who used the silhouette for their street style moments. Last month, Tia Mowry recently revived the trend while posing on Instagram. Karlie...
Collection
A year after Virgil Abloh’s passing, no menswear artistic director has been announced to replace him. But if the appointment is in a holding pattern, Louis Vuitton is a brand in motion. That’s the message this collection seems designed to convey with its theme of the desert race. In a bit of cross-LVMH synergy, Dior Men was in Egypt over the weekend. Here, the idea of the desert was conveyed with a sand-filled set that by the end transformed into a blooming oasis.
Zoe Saldana Styles High-Waist Velvet Skirt With Sheer Top & Futuristic Bracelets at British Vogue’s ‘Forces For Change’ Dinner
The stars showed up and showed out at the British Vogue “Forces For Change” dinner held at The Londoner on Dec. 4. Hosted by Edward Enninful and Vanessa Kingori, the annual event spotlights individuals across fashion, culture, politics and those who are fighting for a much-needed positive change. The celebration turned into a star-studded affair as Naomi Campbell, Eva Longoria and Victoria Beckham also attended. Zoe Saldaña was one of the famous faces to make an appearance. The “Avatar: The Way of Water” actress pulled out an elegant ensemble for the occasion. Saldaña wore a sleek black gown by Saint Laurent....
Chanel’s Jewelry Book, All About Madonna, Cardin’s Swordplay
SPARKLING HISTORY: To mark the 90 years since Gabrielle Chanel launched her first diamond designs, a new volume titled “Chanel Haute Joaillerie” is slated for release in December. As a guideline of those nine decades are the words of the couturier herself, who said she “used [her] penchant for all that shines to try and reconcile elegance and fashion in a set of jewelry.”More from WWDInside The Academy Women's Luncheon Presented By ChanelChanel and Soo Joo Park Celebrate the Premiere WatchAnnette Bening, Zosia Mamet and More Attended the Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program Luncheon The high jewelry designs are, of course, given...
Heidi Klum Models Red Silk Pajamas With Daughter Leni Klum Just in Time for the Holidays
Heidi Klum and her daughter donned matching PJ’s in a recent campaign. The supermodel and her daughter, Leni posed together for Intimissimi’s most recent campaign. The mother and daughter each wore the same outfit, consisting of a red silk long-sleeve button-down top and matching red silk pants. The cranberry-colored pieces come just in time for the holidays, and the long sleeves and pants offer a warmer sleep for the chillier months. The top is available on Intimissimi’s website for $139 while the pants retail for $119. The duo starred in another campaign of the Italian lingerie company not too long ago. In that...
