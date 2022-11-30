Read full article on original website
CBOE Down By 20% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 20.12% for the last 21 sessions. At 04:09 EST on Monday, 5 December, CBOE (VIX) is $20.21. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 23.68% up from its 52-week low and 48.1% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
EUR/JPY Is 1% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 1.3944% for the last session’s close. At 16:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $143.46. About EUR/JPY’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.373% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $141.52 and 1.325% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $141.59.
EUR/GBP Drops By 1% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.63% for the last 21 sessions. At 15:06 EST on Monday, 5 December, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.046% up from its 52-week low and 6.691% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
S&P 500 Up Momentum With A 8% Rise In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) has been up by 8.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:09 EST on Monday, 5 December, S&P 500 (GSPC) is $4,030.46. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 341198012, 85.07% below its average volume of 2285468476.02. Concerning S&P 500’s yearly highs...
USD/JPY Slides By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/JPY (USDJPY) has been up by 8.35% for the last 21 sessions. At 01:11 EST on Monday, 5 December, USD/JPY (USDJPY) is $134.57. USD/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 19.243% up from its 52-week low and 11.428% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. USD/JPY’s last...
Coinbase Stock Drops 9% So Far On Tuesday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) slid 9.04% to $41.84 at 14:38 EST on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.2% to $10,992.92, after two consecutive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend trading session today.
After An Encouraging US NFP Report, GBP/USD Weakness Ahead: (GBPUSD) Up By 10% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/USD fell from around 1.2290s to close to 100 pip after a US labor market report that was better than expected. This suggests further tightening by the central banks. The GBP/USD trades at 1.2210s in the wake of the US Employment Report. This is after it moved towards its daily low, 1.2133.
NYSE Composite Rises By 8% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 8.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:08 EST on Saturday, 3 December, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $15,767.02. NYSE Composite Index is a measure of the performance of all common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange. It includes stocks and ADRs (American depository receipts). It excludes closed-end funds, derivatives, and exchange traded funds (ETFs).
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Rises By 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.38% for the last 21 sessions. At 19:08 EST on Sunday, 4 December, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $7,309.10. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. During the Global Financial Crisis (GFC), the Australian share...
SmileDirectClub Stock Slides By 33% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ: SDC) fell by a staggering 33.47% in 21 sessions from $0.75 at 2022-11-14, to $0.50 at 16:11 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is dropping 2.11% to $11,003.30, after two successive sessions in a row of losses.
Marathon Already 4% Up, Almost Five Hours Before The Market Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than five hours and Marathon‘s pre-market value is already 4.49% up. Marathon’s last close was $6.91, 88.02% under its 52-week high of $57.70. The last session, NASDAQ finished with Marathon (MARA) rising 11.27% to $6.91. NASDAQ slid 0.18% to $11,461.50,...
Copper Futures Rises By 5% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Copper (HG) has been up by 5.1% for the last 10 sessions. At 22:50 EST on Monday, 5 December, Copper (HG) is $3.82. Despite the headwinds of a slowing economy, copper futures have shown signs of recovery. Prices have climbed 7.5% in the month of November. The three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange hit $7,341 a ton on Thursday.
Akamai Technologies Already 5% Down, Almost Two Hours Before The NASDAQ Open
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than two hours and Akamai Technologies‘s pre-market value is already 5% down. Akamai Technologies’s last close was $93.79, 23.9% below its 52-week high of $123.25. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Akamai Technologies (AKAM) dropping 1.48% to $93.79. NASDAQ slid...
TherapeuticsMD Stock Over 24% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ: TXMD) rose by a staggering 24.35% in 10 sessions from $4.23 at 2022-11-28, to $5.26 at 15:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is dropping 2.11% to $11,003.30, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
Silver Futures Went Up By Over 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) has been up by 4.47% for the last 10 sessions. At 10:50 EST on Monday, 5 December, Silver (SI) is $22.58. Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 47944, 99.99% below its average volume of 15992003429.86. Volatility. Silver’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CHF Subdued Around 0.9370s Following A Volatile Session: (USDCHF) Down By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – The USD/CHF trims some of its earlier losses/gains in a volatile trading session, spurred by a buoyant US Nonfarm Payrolls report for November, which increased the likelihood that the US Federal Reserve (Fed) will keep increasing borrowing costs. Nevertheless, manufacturing activity slowing reignited recession fears in the US economy. Therefore, the USD/CHF fluctuates around 0.9370s at the time of writing.
Hostess Brands And Verb Technology Company On The List Of Winners And Losers Of Tuesday’s US Session
(VIANEWS) – Another day of trading has ended and here’s today’s list of stocks that have had significant trading activity in the US session. The three biggest winners today are Hostess Brands, Titan Medical, and Steel Connect. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Updated (EST) 1 Hostess Brands...
Castle Biosciences Stock Rises By 20% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ: CSTL) rose by a staggering 20.38% in 5 sessions from $20.61 at 20.38, to $24.81 at 14:55 EST on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 2.11% to $11,220.13, following the last session’s downward trend.
Less Than One Hour Before The NASDAQ Open, Nano Dimension Is Up By 4%
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than one hour and Nano Dimension‘s pre-market value is already 4.27% up. Nano Dimension’s last close was $2.34, 55.51% below its 52-week high of $5.26. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Nano Dimension (NNDM) falling 1.68% to $2.34. NASDAQ fell...
Chunghwa Telecom Co. And 3 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Delek Logistics Partners, L.P. (DKL), Chunghwa Telecom Co. (CHT), CMS Energy (CMS) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have gathered information regarding stocks with the highest payout ratio as yet. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
