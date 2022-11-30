Read full article on original website
Wiener Staatsoper Announces Cast Change for ‘Andrea Chenier’
The Wiener Staatsoper has announced a cast change for its production of “Andrea Chénier.”. The company said that Luciano Ganci will sing the title role on Dec. 6 replacing Jonas Kaufmann, who is ill. This is the second performance that Kaufmann cancels due to illness. He also canceled...
Carlos Álvarez, Lisette Oropesa, Maria Callas & Zachary James Lead New CD/DVD Releases
This week audiences will get to hear a rare recording by Maria Callas, a cover album, two DVDs of popular composers, and a passion project for Ukraine. Toccata Classics releases the second album of Han Gál’s choral music. The recording offers a vivid cross-section of music for chamber choir, featuring mixed voices, women’s voices, and male-voice choir, both a cappella and with piano, ranging across four decades.
Metropolitan Opera Announces Cast Change for ‘Aida’
The Metropolitan Opera has announced cast change for its upcoming performances of “Aida.”. The company said, “for all remaining fall performances of Verdi’s ‘Aida,’ the title role will be sung by Michelle Bradley, replacing Latonia Moore, who has withdrawn due to illness.”. The news comes...
Jerusalem Lyric Opera Festival Unveils Winter 2022-23 Slate
Jerusalem Lyric Opera Festival has unveiled its winter 2022-23 slate. The company will kick things off with a Rachmaninoff Vocal concert. Performance Dates: Dec. 14, 2022. That will be followed by performances of “La Cenerentola” at the Palace Modi’’in, Tse’elon. Performance Dates: Dec. 19, 2022...
Decameron Opera Coalition Releases Video Songbook ‘DOC the Halls’
The Decameron Opera Coalition has released its digital video songbook “DOC the Halls” for the holiday season. “DOC the Halls” includes eight holiday-themed world premiere songs performed by a “comic quartet of carolers” featuring DOC co-creators Peter Hilliard and Matt Boresi. The video songbook will explore “light amidst the darkness.”
Donizetti Opera Festival Announces 2023 Season
The Donizetti Opera Festival has announced the titles for the 2023 season. The festival noted that it will present its annual “LUOpeRave” which will use Donizetti’s music in electronic form. As for the operas, the festival will present “Il diluvio universal” with Music Director Riccardo Frizza conducting...
Open-Air St. Gallen Festival to Present Henry Purcell Opera in 2024
The Open-Air St. Gallen Festival has announced a major change for its upcoming editions. Starting in 2024, the event will be performed alternatively at the St.Gallen monastery district and in the natural arena on the Flumserberg in the south of the canton of St. Gallen. The company also revealed that for that 2024 edition, the new venue will host a production of Henry Purcell’s “The Fairy Queen” directed by Anna Bernreitner.
Pretty Yende Featured on ‘Creative Development with IFC’ Podcast
In a recent episode of “Creative Development with IFC,” hosted by Makhtar Diop, Managing Director of the International Finance Corporation, spoke with Pretty Yende about her life trajectory, from her start in Piet Retief, South Africa, to her current stardom on the international opera stage. Among the topics...
Classicalia Competition Call for Applications
The Classicalia competition has opened a call for applications for the 2023 event. Applications which are open to all ages are now open until Dec. 21. There will be three rounds of online auditions as well as various age and style categories. Finalists will be selected in April 2023 and scheduled to perform at the Viennese Gala Concert on June 28.
Ryan McKinny, Jamez McCorkle, Naomi Louisa O’Connell Headline Boston Lyric Opera’s 2023 Season
Boston Lyric Opera has announced two upcoming showcases for the 2023 season. The company announced that Ryan McKinny will star in “Bluebeard’s Castle” in a production directed by Anne Bogart. He will be joined by Naomi Louisa O’Connell in the role of Judith; she is also set to perform “Four Songs” by Alma Mahler in the second half of the program. BLO Music Director David Angus will conduct the performance.
Opera Philadelphia to Present ‘Carmina Burana’ & ‘Credo’ Double Bill
Opera Philadelphia will present a double bill featuring “Carmina Burana” and Margaret Bonds’ “Credo” on Feb. 3 and 5, 2023. The showcase will star soprano Brandie Sutton, tenor Alasdair Kent, and baritone Ethan Vincent. Conductor Lina González-Granados conducts. The performance of “Credo” is part...
Obituary: Soprano Gabriele Lechner Dies at 61
Austrian soprano Gabriele Lechner passed away Nov. 28, 2022 at the age of 61. Lechner graduated summa cum laude from the University of Music and Performing Arts in Vienna. There she studied vocal training, lied, oratorio, and opera. She also trained in Italy. Early on, Lechner was a prizewinner in competitions such as the “Mario del Monaco” in Italy, “Opera en Belcanto” in Belgium, and “Dr. Luis Sigall” in Chile. She gave concerts and opera performances in many European countries as well as Chile and Korea. She also appeared at the Salzburg Festival, Vienna Festival and the Carinthian Summer, Prague Spring, and the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino festivals.
Sasha Cooke & John Churchwell Named Co-Directors of Lehrer Vocal Institute
Mezzo-soprano Sasha Cooke and pianist and vocal coach John Churchwell have been appointed Co-Directors of the Music Academy’s Lehrer Vocal Institute. The duo will be charged with the long-term planning for the organization’s curriculum, performance, and teaching roster. They have already worked on the 2023 summer festival, which will include an industry day, a new studio artist program, an all-Spanish language performance with such guest artists as soprano Ana María Martínez and zarzuela specialist and coach César Cañón, and a vocal performance with a guest stage director.
