ksl.com
Patrick Kinahan: Whittingham long ago proved coaching greatness
SALT LAKE CITY — To the casual observer, the kind a big game usually draws in, Kyle Whittingham has enhanced his stature as an elite college football coach the last two seasons. Consecutive Rose Bowl berths, which his Utah program has achieved, are excellent credential builders. But to those...
ksl.com
Have You Seen This? When Utah and Ohio State become unlikely friends
SALT LAKE CITY — It's no secret that Ohio State rallied from behind to beat Utah in a high-scoring 2022 Rose Bowl. The game was electric and had one of the highest attendance in Rose Bowl history, to say nothing of the stellar television numbers that were released after the game.
ksl.com
Ed Lamb the next coach at Northern Colorado, brings BYU staffer with him
PROVO — BYU's Ed Lamb built his coaching name in the Big Sky, where he took over a moribund program at Southern Utah and competed for league titles and FCS playoff appearances before returning to his alma mater as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator. Now he's back...
ksl.com
Barton named Pac-12 freshman defensive player of year; Utes earn All-Pac-12 honors
SALT LAKE CITY — It didn't take long for observers to notice that Lander Barton could be a great asset for the Utah football program. The former four-star linebacker, and youngest brother to Cody and Jackson, from Brighton High signed with Utah in Dec. 2021 and quickly made his mark in spring ahead of his freshman campaign. Barton was going to demand attention on the field and was named one of three starters at the position ahead of the 2022 season.
ksl.com
BYU transfer tracker: Outgoing WR Terence Fall sheds light on tough decision
PROVO — More than 1,000 players entered the transfer portal last year, and at least as many are expected this season when the NCAA opens the current transfer window Monday. Some of those players leaving will depart from local universities like BYU, Utah and Utah State. It's part of the natural rhythm of college football in the modern era. But not all of those players hold ill will toward their departing schools.
ksl.com
Rose Bowl set: No. 8 Utah to host No. 11 Penn State in Granddaddy of Them All
SALT LAKE CITY — Welcome back to Pasadena, Utah. For the second straight season, Utah will make the Rose Bowl home after the Utes won the Pac-12 championship against USC to claim a spot in the Granddaddy of Them All. The only thing left for Utah was to wait out Selection Sunday to see who they would be playing this year.
ksl.com
Who is Southern Methodist? Shootouts and shades of 1980 in BYU's bowl game
PROVO — BYU's final bowl game as an FBS independent will take the Cougars back to the Land of Enchantment, the site of their last bowl game as a member of the Mountain West Conference in 2010. It will also feature an old conference rival, a glimpse into the...
ksl.com
Provo mayor says 4-day workweek works for city employees
SALT LAKE CITY — Employees who participated in a six-month pilot program working four days a week instead of five are saying they love it. While the employee response may have been easy to predict, company responses are less so, particularly among those that have chosen to keep the new hours.
ksl.com
Poll: More than a third of Utahns are changing their holiday behavior because of COVID-19
CENTERVILLE — For Betsy Ryan, COVID-19 can't be ignored just because it's the holiday season. Before the pandemic, the 39-year-old from Centerville said there was little concern about any signs of sickness during family gatherings. That changed, she said, after "going through the experience of COVID-19 and seeing how destructive it can be, for especially immunocompromised people or people in my family with some health issues."
ksl.com
Utahn, former BYU dancer stars in national tour of 'Moulin Rouge'
SALT LAKE CITY — As the beat drops to the sounds of "Lady Marmalade" every night at the Moulin Rouge (aka the Eccles Theater through Dec. 11), the silhouette of a Davis High graduate fills the stage. It's a place Libby Fowler Lloyd always dreamed of — the lights,...
ksl.com
IOC cites climate change for delaying decision on 2030 Olympics
SALT LAKE CITY — There won't be a final decision next year on which city should host the 2030 Winter Games after all, the International Olympic Committee announced Tuesday, citing concerns about the impact of climate change on potential future hosts. The surprise announcement also raised the possibility not...
ksl.com
Vivint Smart Home sold to Houston-based NRG Energy for $2.8 billion
PROVO — Fortune 500 company NRG Energy Inc. has agreed to acquire Provo-based Vivint Smart Home Inc. for $2.8 billion, the companies announced on Tuesday. Per the agreement, Houston-based NRG will pay $12 per share in cash, and will assume an additional $2.4 billion in debt. The total value of $5.2 billion is a 33% premium on Vivint's closing share price on Monday, according to NRG. Vivint — which was acquired in 2012 by private equity firm Blackstone in what was, at the time, the largest tech deal in Utah history — became a publicly traded company in 2020.
ksl.com
Alleged gunman in Orem apartment shooting is charged with attempted murder
OREM — A man who witnesses say was kicked out of a party happening at an Orem apartment complex has been charged with shooting at two people who tried to confront him, according to police. Jozef Richard Van-Der-Meide, 18, of South Jordan, was charged Monday in 4th District Court...
ksl.com
Trial begins in civil suit filed for accidental beheading death at Arches
SALT LAKE CITY — "The ambassador of hope." "The princess of hearts." "A pearl of great price." These were just some of the descriptors used for Esther "Essie" Nakajjigo in U.S. District Court in Salt Lake City on Monday. The women's rights activist from Uganda was 25 when, during...
ksl.com
Syracuse residents search for driver who destroyed mailboxes overnight
SYRACUSE — Several families are looking for answers after someone drove through their yards Monday morning on Marilyn Drive, destroying property and mailboxes. "I had packages in my mailbox that I'm pretty sure are destroyed," said Holly Wilson. "I had mail scattered everywhere; it was just like, what the heck just happened?"
ksl.com
2 killed in collision with a parked truck in West Valley City
WEST VALLEY CITY — Two people died following a collision with a box truck in West Valley City on Saturday afternoon, West Valley police said Sunday. The two people, a man and a woman, were in a passenger car that crashed into the rear end of a box truck that was parked along the north side of Parkway Boulevard in the area of 3200 West shortly before 3:23 p.m. Saturday, said Lt. Steve Beardshall with West Valley police.
ksl.com
Hunter High shooter gets juvenile detention for killing 2 students; case now closed
SALT LAKE CITY — The teen who shot and killed two Hunter High students and injured a third nearly a year ago was sentenced Monday to serve time in juvenile detention until he's 21. The shooter will not have his case transferred to adult court. The Jan. 13 shooting...
ksl.com
10 months after a fatal crash in West Valley, prosecutors believe they know who caused it
WEST VALLEY CITY — Ten months after arresting a man believed to have caused a fatal crash in West Valley City, prosecutors now say it was a woman who was actually driving that day with the man. Cristal Erica Garcia, 30, of Salt Lake City, was charged Monday in...
ksl.com
West Jordan man used ex's phone to lure victim, then shoot at him, police say
WEST JORDAN — A West Jordan man is accused of using his ex-girlfriend's phone to lure a man to his location and then fire more than a dozen rounds at him, according to prosecutors. Omar Muktar Hussein, 18, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with two counts of...
ksl.com
Teen girl hospitalized in weekend crash in Taylorsville
TAYLORSVILLE — A teenage girl was hospitalized in critical condition following a weekend crash with a driver police suspect may have been impaired. Police said there was a collision involving two cars at 4430 S. Atherton Drive, in Taylorsville, just after midnight on Sunday morning. The driver of one car, a teenage girl, was taken to the hospital in critical condition. There was a passenger in the car, as well, but police said they don't know if that passenger was injured.
