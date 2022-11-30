Jack Ryan season 3: episodes, cast and everything we know about the spy drama

There's an all new mission for Tom Clancy's most famous spy in Jack Ryan season 3, and it's been a long time coming. The popular Prime Video series that premiered in 2018 hasn't aired new episodes since 2019, but that three-year gap comes to an end as 2022 comes to a close.

Fans should note that this is the penultimate season for Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan on the streaming service. A fourth season has already been announced, but with that it was also acknowledged that Jack Ryan season 4 would be the last for titular spy.

So, what's in store for the CIA operative as things start to build to his final mission? Here's everything that we know about Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan season 3.

All eight episodes of Jack Ryan season 3 are now available to watch on Prime Video anywhere in the world.

How to watch Jack Ryan season 3

Jack Ryan is a Prime Video original series, which of course means you have to be a Prime Video subscriber to watch. The good news is that to sign up for Prime Video you have to be an Amazon Prime subscriber, so in addition to Jack Ryan and other popular TV shows and movies, you get deals on shopping and more.

If you are a Prime Video subscriber, you watch Jack Ryan from the very beginning through its most recent season 3 episodes.

Jack Ryan season 3 plot

Get ready for a globe-trotting affair as Jack Ryan is forced to go on the run from his own government as he tries to stop a Russian conspiracy. Here is the official plot for Jack Ryan season 3:

"In the third season of the action-thriller series, Jack Ryan is working as a CIA case officer in Rome when he is tipped off that the Sokol Project, a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire, is being resurrected more than 50 years after it was thought to have been shut down. Jack embarks on a mission to confirm the intelligence, but things quickly go awry and he is wrongly implicated in a larger conspiracy. Accused of treason, with a Red Notice out for his arrest, Jack is forced to run from his own government if he has any hope of uncovering the rogue faction before it’s too late. Crisscrossing Europe as he is hunted by former allies and new enemies alike, Jack races against the clock to stop the cascade of destabilizing conflicts from leading to global catastrophe."

Jack Ryan season 3 episodes

Here are the synopses of all Jack Ryan season 3 episodes:

Jack Ryan season 3 episode 1, "Falcon"

"In the season 3 premiere, Jack Ryan investigates a secret plan to restore the Soviet Empire through war, embarking on a dangerous op with the help of Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright and Head of Russia House James Greer. Meanwhile, an assassination on home soil forces Czech President Alena Kovac into a dangerous position with Russia."

Jack Ryan season 3 episode 2, "Old Haunts"

"Jack, out in the cold and on the run after the fallout from his failed operation in Greece, must evade authorities both foreign and domestic before receiving help from an old friend."

Jack Ryan season 3 episode 3, "Running With Wolves"

"Jack travels to Vienna to track down the source of his original intelligence on Sokol. Greer advises Alena on a key NATO deal. Petr Kovac, Alena's father, hosts a hunt in the Czech woods."

Jack Ryan season 3 episode 4, "Our Death's Keeper"

"In Budapest, Jack and Mike plan a sting on a slippery arms dealer to ascertain the whereabouts of the Sokol nuclear device, as Greer discovers some intriguing and potentially incriminating information on Petr Kovac."

Jack Ryan season 3 episode 5, "Druz'ya I Vragi"

"Jack and Mike head to a mysterious, abandoned outpost in Russia to seize the Sokol nuclear device, but an unexpected visitor foils their plans. Meanwhile, Petr seeks to rescue Alena, who has been kidnapped by her own head of security."

Jack Ryan season 3 episode 6, "Ghosts"

"Jack races to stop the detonation of the Sokol nuclear device, which has traveled to the Czech Republic. Petr and Luka's secret histories come to the surface in a deadly reckoning."

Jack Ryan season 3 episode 7, "Moscow Rules"

"In Moscow, Jack teams with Luka to expose the high-ranking cabal members within the government who are now orchestrating the secret Sokol plan."

Jack Ryan season 3 episode 8, "Star on the Wall"

"Jack, Greer, Wright, Alena and Luka all work in concert to prevent the start of a third world war."

Jack Ryan season 3 trailer

Get a taste of all the action and spycraft in Jack Ryan season 3 with the official trailer right here:

Prime Video has also released this trailer titled "On the Run":

Jack Ryan season 3 cast

John Krasinski stars in Jack Ryan as the eponymous spy. Tom Clancy's most recognizable character, Ryan is kind of an American James Bond in the sense that he has been played by multiple actors throughout the years. In addition to Krasinski, Alec Baldwin, Harrison Ford, Ben Affleck and Chris Pine have also played Ryan.

Krasinski is of course best known for his role as Jim in The Office , but on the big screen he starred and directed in A Quiet Place while also showing his action chops in 13 Hours and, more recently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness .

Other returning actors for Jack Ryan season 3 include Wendell Pierce ( The Wire , Suits ) as CIA Officer James Greer and Michael Kelly ( House of Cards , Man of Steel ) as former CIA Officer Mike November.

New to the cast for Jack Ryan season 3 are Nina Hoss ( TÁR , Homeland) as Czech President Alena Kovac and Betty Gabriel ( Get Out , Defending Jacob ) as CIA Rome Station Chief Elizabeth Wright.

John Krasinski and Michael Kelly in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Image credit: Jonny Cournoyer/Prime Video)

Betty Gabriel and Wendell Pierce in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Image credit: Attila Szvacsek/Prime Video)

Nina Hoss in Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan (Image credit: Attila Szvascek/Prime Video)

