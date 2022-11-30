Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CHICAGO READER
Manasseh teases a new collection of psychedelic soul with a full-band MCA show
South-side native and Chicago soul artist Manasseh has all the skills to become a superstar. His sumptuous voice and incisive lyrics, as well as his stellar craftsmanship as a vocal and instrumental arranger, have made all his recordings knockouts. His most recent release is the March 2022 full-length Monochromatic Dream, whose delicious earworms of psychedelic soul traverse a glorious kaleidoscope of tones and moods. Needless to say, this wolf is breathless with anticipation for his forthcoming EP Variations V1: I’ll Be, set to drop early in 2023. Manassseh will likely give you some idea what to expect and when during his Museum of Contemporary Art concert at 6 PM on Tuesday, December 13. It’s part of the museum’s Soundtrack series, which invites local musicians to respond to the themes of a current exhibit—in this case, the multimedia piece She Mad Season One by Los Angeles artist Martine Syms. Manasseh will be joined by his stellar backing band, the Fam: drummer Brandon Cameron, bassist Lamonté Norwood, keyboardist Remon Sanders, and vocalists Blake Davis and Lisha Denise.
CHICAGO READER
Roman Villarreal shapes the neighborhood
There’s conflict, grief, helplessness, loss, and also joy, camaraderie, and loyalty that inhabit artist Roman Villarreal’s south-side neighborhood and, consequently, the work he’s made there. All of this is on display in his first retrospective, “South Chicago Legacies,” at Intuit: The Center for Intuitive and Outsider Art.
CHICAGO READER
Stress Positions rise from the ashes of C.H.E.W. with one of the year’s best hardcore EPs
Chicago four-piece C.H.E.W. played D-beat hardcore with the intensity of a house fire. It has to be tough to maintain that level of energy, focus, and combustibility, and when C.H.E.W. called it quits in 2021, I was thankful we’d gotten to enjoy them for as long as six years. Earlier this year I noticed that three-fourths of C.H.E.W.—bassist Russell Harrison, drummer Jonathan Giralt, and guitarist Benyamin Rudolph—had formed a new band called Stress Positions with vocalist Stephanie Brooks. In May, the band self-released their debut EP, Walang Hiya, and local punk label Open Palms Tapes issued it on cassette in July. Stress Positions barrel through most of these songs at such blistering speeds that they almost become airborne, leaving scorch marks on the ground. Giralt’s dense, thundering drumming ignites the band’s riffs and gives them their core character—they’re relentless and frantic, though they can jump from pulverizing to swinging like flicking a light switch. Stress Positions are as loud as you’d expect—Rudolph’s seesawing guitars alone can fill a room—but Brooks’s voice is somehow even louder, so that her sharp holler punctures the avalanche of noise like a giant spike. On the slow-churning “Unholy Intent,” her scream shoots into its hoarse extremes, embodying the vitriolic power that Stress Positions unlock together.
CHICAGO READER
Last in line
It was a quarter till four in the afternoon, the Monday after Thanksgiving, when a line of wool trench coats and puffy winter jackets appeared at the corner of Clark and Lake. They stood in the cold, wide-eyed first-timers, jaded political operatives, and others almost ambivalent to the custom. They waited to walk through the revolving glass doors of the Chicago Board of Elections Loop Supersite—a downtown storefront turned into a polling place adjacent to the el tracks. This was the last chance to get on the ballot for February’s municipal election.
