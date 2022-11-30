Read full article on original website
Opelika City Schools announces new Fox Run School Principal
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika City Schools announced April Brock as the new Fox Run School principal in Opelika. According to Opelika City Schools, Brock has served within the school system for several years. Currently, Brock serves as an Opelika Middle School Assistant Principal since 2003. Brock started her career with Opelika City Schools as […]
Voters in rural, Republican Harris County flocking to polls in U.S. Senate runoff; Hear what some have to say
HAMILTON, Ga. (WRBL) — Early voting across Georgia for the U.S. Senate runoff has been heavy. More than 1 million voters have cast ballots in advance of Tuesday’s race between Democratic Sen. Raphael Walker and his Republican challenger Herschel Walker. Though they were a few days late to the party, Harris County voters are wasting […]
“Do not be fooled,” MCSO warning locals of ongoing law enforcement scam
MUSCOGEE COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office is warning locals regarding law enforcement impersonator scam calls. According to the sheriff’s office, there have been increasing calls mostly reporting an ongoing scam, where the caller is pretending to be law enforcement and claiming that individuals have an warrant out for their arrest or […]
Courthouse News Service
Reverse racist prison murder
COLUMBUS, Ga. — A federal court in Georgia denied attempts by prison staff to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the widow of a white man who was stabbed to death by his Black cellmate in Muscogee County jail. The killer had expressed racial animus against white people and was in prison for stabbing a white store clerk, ostensibly in response to high-profile police killings of Black people in the summer of 2020; a jury could find that the prison staff could infer the cellmate posed a serious risk to white inmates.
WSFA
Tuskegee University to inaugurate its ninth president Saturday
TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Saturday will mark the opening of a weekend of festivities surrounding the official inauguration of Tuskegee University’s ninth president, Dr. Charlotte P. Morris. Morris’s investiture ceremony starts at 10 a.m., Saturday in the Daniel “Chappie” James Arena. Saturday evening, the One Tuskegee...
WSFA
Charge dismissed in man’s 2018 Montgomery murder arrest
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect arrested in connection to a 2018 Montgomery murder investigation saw a grand jury ‘no bill’ his charge, according to court filings. The no bill, which was handed down on Feb. 5, 2019, indicates a grand jury did not indict the defendant, Felics Daniel, and the charge was dismissed.
Archibald: If you’re mad at Valley police, why aren’t you mad all the time?
This is an opinion column. The world went nuts over news last week that Martha Menefield, a mild-mannered 82-year-old retired caregiver, was handcuffed and hauled off to jail by Valley, Ala., police after she failed to pay a $77 bill to her city’s trash service. Of course the world...
Update: Both victims of Saturday Phenix City Riverwalk shooting have now been identified
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) — One of the shooting victims of a double-homicide Saturday afternoon in Phenix City has been identified. John Arthur Burkus, 32, was one of two people shot to death on the Phenix City Riverwalk just north of the Troy University campus, his parents, Dr. Kenneth Burkus and Michelle Burkus tell WRBL. […]
Auburn offers 2023 Running Back Jamrion Wilcox
The Georgia running back receives an Auburn offer.
Johnny Ford, 1st Black mayor of Tuskegee, shares millennial economic message
Johnny Ford wants to move Tuskegee, Alabama, forward economically. The 80-year-old former longtime mayor of the city and now councilman attended the National Alliance of Black Business retreat at Clark Atlanta University on Nov. 18. At the retreat, Ford spoke with rolling out about his plans to continue to advance...
WTVM
Pedestrian ID’d after hit by vehicle on Victory Dr. in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A pedestrian is killed after being hit by a vehicle in Columbus. The incident happened on the 1800 block of Victory Drive. According to Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan, the victim has been identified as 28-year-old Tomisha Shuntria Hayes, of Knoxville, TN. Bryan says Hayes arrived...
Speedy Alabama WR enters transfer portal
After a mostly quiet first day for Alabama in the college football transfer portal window, a second-year Alabama receiver was the first of a few big names to enter their names. JoJo Earle, a sophomore who Nick Saban once compared to Jaylen Waddle, put his name in the pot Monday...
Auburn football: Qua Russaw, James Smith plan another visit
As National Signing Day– December 21– draws closer and closer, it’s becoming crunch time for Auburn football when it comes to recruiting. Cadillac Williams kept the ball moving while he was interim head coach and secured two commits for the Tigers during that time, but the baton is now being passed to head coach Hugh Freeze and the new staff.
Authorities: Two shot to death on Phenix City Riverwalk north of Troy campus, investigation underway
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men are dead Saturday afternoon in an apparent shooting on the Phenix City Riverwalk, according to Russell County District Attorney-elect Rick Chancey. The crime scene is just north of the Troy University Phenix City campus and across the Chattahoochee River from the TYSY campus. Phenix City Police and the […]
Auburn football fans don’t agree with Dick Vitale about Alabama in the CFP
With TCU’s 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3 — this, following USC’s 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, December 2 — many sought to make the argument that Alabama deserved to be in the College Football Playoff. Dick Vitale was one of the more notable names to back the Crimson Tide, but Auburn football fans appeared in Dicky V’s mentions in droves to push back on that notion.
247Sports
As transfer window opens, Auburn expects good news at receiver
With transfer chaos set to commence across college football, Auburn is already gaining — or regaining, rather — production in its passing game. As the transfer portal officially opens with its winter window Monday — after which players will have 45 days to enter and not lose any eligibility with a first-time transfer — a trio of talented pass-catchers plan to spurn their original transfer plans and suit up in the orange and blue again in 2023.
WSFA
Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery will soon start to see new businesses fill empty spaces. Businesses struggled to stay open because of the pandemic, forcing Irish Bread Pub to close after 10 years of business and Mellow Mushroom, too close recently. The City of Montgomery has been working to...
thecutoffnews.com
More than 61,000 Attend AHSAA Super 7 Football Championships
Crips gang member in Georgia gets 130-month sentence on gun, drug charges
COLUMBUS — A convicted felon and documented member of the Crips criminal street gang organization operating in Columbus was sentenced to serve more than 10 years in prison for armed drug trafficking. Bobby Thomas, 25, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 130 months in prison to be followed by...
Opelika man arrested in deadly weekend shooting
OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika police have arrested a man on murder allegations in the Saturday morning shooting death of 37-year-old Montavian Demond Collier of Opelika. Police say on December 3 at approximately 2:00 a.m., Opelika Police responded to the 1000 block of York Avenue about a gunshot victim. “Responding officers located a male suffering […]
