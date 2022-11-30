COLUMBUS, Ga. — A federal court in Georgia denied attempts by prison staff to dismiss a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the widow of a white man who was stabbed to death by his Black cellmate in Muscogee County jail. The killer had expressed racial animus against white people and was in prison for stabbing a white store clerk, ostensibly in response to high-profile police killings of Black people in the summer of 2020; a jury could find that the prison staff could infer the cellmate posed a serious risk to white inmates.

MUSCOGEE COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO