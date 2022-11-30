Read full article on original website
Powerball Confirms $100,000 Winner Sold in Louisiana
The multi-state lottery game Powerball has confirmed that a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Louisiana for the Monday, December 5th, 2022 drawing. That information was also corroborated by the Louisiana Lottery. So, once again, after a brief two-week hiatus in late November, Lady Luck has moved back into the state and is making big-money winners just in time for Christmas.
Five Lafayette Schools Recognized as ‘Comeback’ Schools by State
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - Amid concerns of learning loss due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Louisiana Department of Education has recognized dozens of Louisiana schools that have fought back to overcome that loss. Five of the schools are in Lafayette Parish and represent what LDOE is calling 2022's...
Hilarious Units of Measurement That Are Only Used in the South
Even if you've lived in Louisiana your entire life, you may have questions when it comes to these uniquely southern units of measurement. If you've ever been given an old family recipe, then you know a lot of things in cooking come down to judgment calls, not actual measurements. A lot of people measure things by feel. So, if you've ever been told to add a pinch of salt, you can safely assume it's the amount of salt that you can 'pinch' between your thumb and index finger. If you need a technical measurement, that's roughly 1/16 of a teaspoon... and that's an actual teaspoon, not the spoons you set your dinner table with.
Carnival Valor Suffers Yet Another Incident off Louisiana’s Coast
Once again the Carnival Valor, a cruise ship that disembarks from the Port of New Orleans is once again in the news for an "incident". This time instead of the issue being with a passenger it was a medical emergency for a crew member. If you recall last month, over...
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
NOAA the "official government weather guessers" has revised their long-range winter weather outlook and that has some asking if the changes mean a better chance of snow in Louisiana for cities like Lafayette, Lake Charles, and Baton Rouge? Do y'all remember this from 2018?. If I recall, we also got...
Louisiana’s Best Christmas Boat Parades You Can Still Attend
In South Louisiana, those who live near the border of Iberia and Vermilion Parish know a thing or two about celebrating the season without solid ground. The Delcambre Christmas Boat Parade is a tradition around these parts and it looks as if this year's celebration will be nothing short of spectacular as well.
Cajuns Palms RV Resort Officially Re-Named Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge
Cajun Palms RV Resort in St. Martin Parish has a new name. As of today, the popular local/regional destination is now Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge. The transition to this new brand is currently underway as renovations to fully embrace Camp Margaritaville's signature experiences will take place over the next few months and will wrap up sometime in Spring 2023.
Louisiana Residents Have Another Two Years to Get Their ‘Real ID’
LOUISIANA (KPEL News) - The deadline for Louisiana residents to get their "REAL ID" has been pushed back. Again. REAL ID requirements were supposed to go into effect on May 3, 2023. Instead, they'll now go into effect on May 7, 2025. It's not the first delay of the implementation...
Opelousas Woman Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman has been arrested nearly two weeks after she allegedly ran into a pedestrian pushing his bicycle on U.S. Highway 190 then sped away. Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen says the incident happened on Thanksgiving Eve night on Hwy. 190...
