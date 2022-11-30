ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The multi-state lottery game Powerball has confirmed that a ticket worth $100,000 was sold in Louisiana for the Monday, December 5th, 2022 drawing. That information was also corroborated by the Louisiana Lottery. So, once again, after a brief two-week hiatus in late November, Lady Luck has moved back into the state and is making big-money winners just in time for Christmas.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Hilarious Units of Measurement That Are Only Used in the South

Even if you've lived in Louisiana your entire life, you may have questions when it comes to these uniquely southern units of measurement. If you've ever been given an old family recipe, then you know a lot of things in cooking come down to judgment calls, not actual measurements. A lot of people measure things by feel. So, if you've ever been told to add a pinch of salt, you can safely assume it's the amount of salt that you can 'pinch' between your thumb and index finger. If you need a technical measurement, that's roughly 1/16 of a teaspoon... and that's an actual teaspoon, not the spoons you set your dinner table with.
LOUISIANA STATE
Classic Rock 105.1

Cajuns Palms RV Resort Officially Re-Named Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge

Cajun Palms RV Resort in St. Martin Parish has a new name. As of today, the popular local/regional destination is now Camp Margaritaville RV Resort Breaux Bridge. The transition to this new brand is currently underway as renovations to fully embrace Camp Margaritaville's signature experiences will take place over the next few months and will wrap up sometime in Spring 2023.
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Classic Rock 105.1

Opelousas Woman Arrested in Fatal Hit-and-Run Crash

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - An Opelousas woman has been arrested nearly two weeks after she allegedly ran into a pedestrian pushing his bicycle on U.S. Highway 190 then sped away. Louisiana State Police Trooper Thomas Gossen says the incident happened on Thanksgiving Eve night on Hwy. 190...
OPELOUSAS, LA
