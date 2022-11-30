Even if you've lived in Louisiana your entire life, you may have questions when it comes to these uniquely southern units of measurement. If you've ever been given an old family recipe, then you know a lot of things in cooking come down to judgment calls, not actual measurements. A lot of people measure things by feel. So, if you've ever been told to add a pinch of salt, you can safely assume it's the amount of salt that you can 'pinch' between your thumb and index finger. If you need a technical measurement, that's roughly 1/16 of a teaspoon... and that's an actual teaspoon, not the spoons you set your dinner table with.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO