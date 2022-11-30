Yakima humane society joining national empty the shelters "Holiday Hope" event

Read full article on original website
Adopting a pet this Christmas? Yakima Humane Society has some advice for you
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Humane Society is asking people to do their research before adopting a pet for Christmas and to make sure they're adopting for the right reasons. This is important so pets don't end up back in the shelter a few weeks later. With Christmas approaching, your...
Camp Hope provides shelter for winter weather
TOPPENISH, Wash.- With winter weather in full effect across the Yakima Valley, Camp Hope opened its doors to the homeless population to offer a warm and safe place to take refuge. An extreme winter weather shelter has been set up in Toppenish with mattresses and private tents for anyone who enters the doors.
Regional waste collection impacted by snow and ice
As snow begins to accumulate in the region, cities’ waste collection becomes more strenuous a task. On December 5, the City of Richland’s Solid Waste Division was unable to reach all areas in its normal route, according to the city. But anyone who was missed can leave our extra bags next week for no extra charge.
Girlfriend's call to Ellensburg police saves man pinned in car crash
KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — A man was pinned in his car, stuck on his way to Ellensburg from Yakima, when he was saved by first responders after his girlfriend called concerned. Just after midnight on December 4, the girlfriend called saying her boyfriend left Yakima hours before that, hadn’t...
New mental health program in Yakima County Jail aims to reduce recidivism
YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima County Jail is taking a rehabilitative approach to reduce the number of times inmates return to jail. While the jail already offers 24/7 mental health services, it began to offer a new mental health program in April which is meant to show inmates how they can live a normal and fulfilling life with a mental illness.
Snow closes some Benton County roads
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The recent snow storm has caused the closure of some roads in Benton County. The roads are expected to remain closed until further notice. For more information on road closures or detours please call 509-786-5611. Benton County roads currently closed:. McBee Road, Lincoln Road (city limits to...
Benton County Deputies investigates car thefts Saturday morning
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - Deputies with the Benton County Sheriff's Office are investigating a stolen car reported over night near Badger Canyon. The stolen car is described to be a black 2014 Ford F-350 with 4 doors. At this time, deputies are still working to find a suspect. BCSO Deputies...
Winter weather continues to snarl traffic
YAKIMA, Wash.- At the height of the recent snow and ice storm Yakima Fire responded to a rollover accident in the area of I-182 and 40th. Four people were in the Dodge truck that rolled. According to Yakima Fire one person was transported to the hospital for minor injuries. Local...
Yakama Nation member selected to play in the Indigenous Bowl in Minnesota
WAPATO, Wash. - A local athlete and Yakama tribal member from Wapato was one of seventy-five indigenous athletes from around the country. He is the only person from the Yakama Nation chosen to play in this year's Indigenous Bowl in Minneapolis. Matthew McConville III or as he's known by his...
Snow routes, delays and cancellations for regional schools on December 6
Richland School District: Buses operating on snow routes. Paterson School District: 3-hour late start. Buses on snow routes. Sonova kids can be picked up at the 100 Circles Main Office parking lot. Prosser: 2-hour delay for bus routes 1 and 4. Wapato: Buses on snow routes. Schools open and on-time.
Grandview Police investigating homicide after man with gunshot wound found in crashed car
GRANDVIEW, Wash.- On the evening of November 23, Grandview Police and Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies responded to reports of a car accident near the intersection of Old Prosser Road and Mountainview Road. A car had crashed into a power pole and officers found a dead man with a gunshot wound...
Wintry Mix Thursday
Cold and gray with patchy morning freezing fog and some late morning/afternoon clearing. Morning temperatures in the 20s, near 30 by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 30s. Weak ridging will keep us cold and dry with low clouds through Wednesday. Patchy freezing fog will be around as well,...
