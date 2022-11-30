Read full article on original website
Related
rajah.com
Tony Khan Says ROH Talents Appearing On AEW Rampage Helps Sell ROH PPVs
AEW Rampage is a solid promotional vehicle for Ring Of Honor. AEW and ROH President Tony Khan recently appeared as a guest on the Battleground podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During his appearance on the show, the boss-man of All Elite Wrestling and Ring Of...
rajah.com
Serpentico Comments On Making History With 100th Loss In AEW
"If at first you don't succeed, pick yourself up and try again" - Aliyah. Serpentico agrees with the chorus of the hit-song from the late R&B singer, and feels it's a good life lesson to continue to pass down. The AEW star recently took to social media to comment on...
rajah.com
Kevin Owens Talks About Roman Reigns Matches Being Some Of His Favorite Of Pandemic Era
Kevin Owens and Roman Reigns have solid chemistry when they share the squared circle. This week, the veteran WWE Superstar appeared as a guest on the After The Bell with Corey Graves podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the longtime pro wrestling star...
rajah.com
Jim Cornette Talks Giving His Permission To MJF To Use His Catchphrase
Pro wrestling legend Jim Cornette recently took to an episode of his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, where he spoke about a number of topics such as how even though he has trademarked the phrase, “Thank you, F**k you, Bye,” he is giving the reigning AEW World Champion MJF permission to use it anytime he wants to, especially against people in AEW.
rajah.com
Road Dogg Reveals Why Brock Lesnar vs. AJ Styles Did Not Close Out The 2017 WWE Survivor Series Event
WWE Senior Vice President of Live Events and pro wrestling legend Road Dogg took to an episode of his "Oh… You Didn’t Know?" podcast, where he talked about a number of topics such as why the champion vs. champion match between "The Phenomenal" AJ Styles and "The Beast Incarnate" Brock Lesnar didn't close out the 2017 WWE Survivor Series Event.
rajah.com
Ken Shamrock Talks About Steve Austin vs. Bret Hart At WrestleMania 14 Being Birth Of WWE Attitude Era (Video)
Ken Shamrock recently appeared as a guest on the Wrestling Perspective podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the UFC and IMPACT Wrestling Hall of Fame legend spoke about the memorable WrestleMania 14 showdown between "Stone Cold" Steve Austin and Bret "The Hitman" Hart, which he worked as the special guest referee, being the birth of the iconic WWE Attitude Era.
rajah.com
Various News: Jade Gargill On Hey! (EW), Best Brock Lesnar Moments Of 2022 (Video)
A fresh episode of Hey! (EW) has surfaced, and the current AEW TBS Women's Champion is in the spotlight this week!. Check out the footage below, featuring RJ City's chat with Jade Cargill:. -- In other news from the wide world of professional wrestling, the top Brock Lesnar moments of...
rajah.com
AEW Talent Announces 2023 Is His Last Year Wrestling
According to a Twitter post from the Premier Streaming Network, All Elite Wrestling's owb Dustin Rhodes recently played his part in the Blizzard Brawl tapings, where he announced that 2023 will be his final year as an active competitor:. Rhodes has been active in the industry since 1988, abd has...
rajah.com
More on William Regal Returning to WWE; Situation Reportedly to be Addressed on AEW Dynamite
-- The rumors surrounding William Regal's future in wrestling continues to be a topic of speculation online and the latest report from pwinsider.com suggests that Regal is indeed headed to WWE as he is currently in the process of finalizing a new contract with the company and will be returning to WWE in early 2023. He would be returning in a backstage role.
rajah.com
Keith Lee Talks About His History With Shane Taylor & JD Griffey Ahead Of ROH Final Battle 2022
Keith Lee recently appeared as a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast for an interview promoting the ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view scheduled for this Saturday night. During his appearance on the popular program, "Limitless" Lee commented on his history with Shane Taylor and JD Griffey, his scheduled...
rajah.com
Jake Something On What Is Next For His Pro Wrestling Career
Former IMPACT Wrestling Star and wrestling veteran Jake Something made an appearance on the Wrestling Winedown program, where he discussed a variety of topics such as how he doesn't know what is next for his pro wrestling career, but he will definitely go to a place he feels the best and fits the best as well as how he has a lot of possibilities, so we’ll just see what happens.
rajah.com
Claudio Castagnoli Comments On Goal Of Bringing Honor Back To ROH World Title
Claudio Castagnoli is out to bring honor back to the top prize available under the Ring Of Honor umbrella. Ahead of his championship showdown with "The Ocho" Chris Jericho at Saturday's ROH Final Battle 2022 pay-per-view, the AEW star and former ROH Champion spoke with the Dallas Morning News to promote the show.
rajah.com
AEW Announces The First Seven Competitors Of Their Upcoming Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale
AEW previously announced that tomorrow's Dynamite episode will see the return of the Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, where two winners will be emerging for the first-time-ever and those winners will then face each other the following week on the Winter Is Coming special episode of Dynamite, with the overall winner receiving the $150,000 Dynamite Diamond Ring.
rajah.com
AEW Announces One More Segment For Wednesday's Episode Of AEW Dynamite
All Elite Wrestling previously announced that Wednesday's episode of AEW Dynamite will see the return of The Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale, Jericho Appreciation Society's Jake Hager and current ROH Pure Champion Daniel Garcia battle Blackpool Combat Club's Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta in Tag Team action, AEW World Tag Team Champions The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens and Max Caster) put their AEW World Tag Team Titles against AAA, IWGP Heavyweight and ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler) and ROH World Television Champion and AEW TNT Champion Samoa Joe defend his AEW TNT Title against Darby Allin.
rajah.com
Best Of WWE: Seasons Beatings Compilation Added To Peacock And The WWE Network
An announcement was recently made that a new compilation called "The Best Of WWE: Seasons Beatings" has been added to Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network everywhere else and that the compilation, which features holiday moments from WWE legends and Hall of Famers such as "The Texas Rattlesnake" Stone Cold Steve Austin, John Cena, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, Kurt Angle, Batista and Mick Foley, will be hosted by WWE The Bump’s Matt Camp and will run for three hours.
rajah.com
AEW Dark: Elevation Recap (12/05): Indianapolis, Indiana
All Elite Wrestling recently had an episode of their weekly Dark: Elevation show, which airs on their official YouTube channel every Mondays at 7PM ET as well as in select international markets including the United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia via AEWPlus.com. AEW: Dark Elevation, which took place from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, Indiana, saw Aaron Solo of The Factory take on Konosuke Takeshita in a Singles Match in the main event.
rajah.com
Eddie Edwards Talks Possibly Reuniting The American Wolves With Davey Richards
Top IMPACT Wrestling Star Eddie Edwards recently appeared on the Angle podcast, where he talked about a variety of topics such as possibly reuniting The American Wolves with Davey Richards and how in pro wrestling you never say never as well as how he thinks the fans would like to see it happen.
rajah.com
Kiera Hogan Says She Had No Idea Saraya Was Coming Back
Former IMPACT Star and current AEW Star Kiera Hogan recently appeared on Busted Open Radio, where she talked about a variety of topics such as how she had no idea Saraya was coming back to pro wrestling, but she screamed when she saw Saraya make her return because she's been such a fan of hers for years.
rajah.com
Teddy Long Says WWE Pairing Baron Corbin With JBL Was A Fantastic Idea
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. on a number of topics such as how WWE putting Baron Corbin in different storylines in the past didn’t seem to work out for him, but pairing Corbin with fellow WWE Hall of Famer JBL was a fantastic idea as JBL is someone that can teach Corbin everything he needs to know about the business as well as show him the way.
rajah.com
Drew McIntyre Medically Disqualified From Competing on WWE Smackdown; Butch to Replace Him
-- Drew McIntyre revealed on Monday that he's been medically disqualified from competing on WWE Friday Night Smackdown this week where he was scheduled to team up with Sheamus to challenge for the WWE Tag Team titles, held by The Usos. McIntyre did not divulge any details on why he would be missing the show, but WWE was quick to name his replacement for the bout as Butch of the Brawling Brutes will draw in.
Comments / 0