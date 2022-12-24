ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GOBankingRates

Dollar Tree: 6 Winter Items To Stock Up on Now

By Nicole Spector
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09vvQR_0jSnGVeS00

The holidays and inflation do not make a pretty combination, and many consumers are forced to cut corners on everything from turkey dinner to gift-buying. But there are always ways to save, and much of the time it comes down to knowing where to shop.

Take a Look Back: 2022 Year in Review
Learn: 5 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

Enter the Dollar Tree. Founded back in 1953, Dollar Tree has blossomed into one of America’s most beloved shopping destinations and is booming during these economically tough times. The budget retailer raked in $2.12 billion in gross profits in Q2 2022 — an increase of 14.2% over the same period last year.

It’s no mystery why consumers are, frankly, throwing their dollars at Dollar Tree. The discount retailer offers more than competitive pricing on various products, and in many cases, shoppers can save substantially more by patronizing dollar stores like Dollar Tree than they would if shopping at big-box retailers.

And the winter holidays usher in great opportunities to save at Dollar Tree. Here are six winter items to stock up on now at Dollar Tree.

Winter-Themed Dinnerware

“It can be a lot of fun to have festive themed plates, bowls and mugs, but if you’re only using them once a year then you don’t want to shell out a ton of cash just to have pretty place settings for holiday meals,” said Julie Ramhold, consumer analyst with DealNews.com .

“Dollar Tree has snowflake patterns as well as some with red and green holly for $1.25 per piece. These are stoneware pieces, as well, so they can be packed away and reused year after year. Elsewhere, you can expect to pay at least $3 per piece for a melamine set and it won’t look as chic as the ones at Dollar Tree, either.”

Take Our Poll: Do You Think You Will Be Able To Retire at Age 65?

Christmas Stockings

“There are some different designs to choose from and Dollar Tree has them for $1.25 each, whereas shopping elsewhere you can expect to pay $9 or more,” Ramhold said. “Depending on the size you get, they’re great for serving as goody bags for kids during holiday parties in addition to traditional uses.”

Gloves

“You can buy gloves for the entire family at Dollar Tree including chic sweater print designs and texting gloves too,” Ramhold said.

“If you have kids that are constantly losing a glove or mitten, you can get a two-pack for $1.25 and when they lose one, you don’t have to worry about shelling out a ton of cash to replace them. Even the pairs for adults are priced at $1.25 per pair, which makes them affordable gifts for anyone you might need something small for. Elsewhere, even basic gloves will cost closer to $6-$7 starting out, and increase from there based on materials and functions.”

Winter Hats

“Pick up beanies for just $1.25 each and pair them with fuzzy socks, gloves and a scarf for a cozy cold-weather care kit,” Ramhold said.

“There are different options to choose from for both adults and kids, including fleece-lined hats as well as knit headband ear warmers and earmuffs, if you know your recipient doesn’t want a full-blown hat. If you look elsewhere, you may be able to find some beanies for as little as $2.25, but these are often from bulk shops which means you have to buy a ton in order to receive the discount and you’ll likely have to pay additional fees for shipping, which will diminish the value even further. If you can find beanies at your local Dollar Tree, you won’t have to worry about paying for shipping or buying bulk quantities at all.”

Queen Anne Cordial Cherries

“These little boxes have five pieces in them and are a traditional stocking stuffer for many,” Ramhold said. “They’re $1.25 at Dollar Tree, or 25 cents per piece, whereas elsewhere you’ll end up likely having to buy larger packages and spending more up front, even if the price per candy works out to be cheaper. But if you’re looking for a small treat or a stocking stuffer, you can’t go wrong with these 3.3-oz boxes.”

Spangler Candy Canes

“Get a box of 12 of these quintessential holiday treats (and tree decorations) for just $1.25 at Dollar Tree,” Ramhold said. “Shopping elsewhere will mean paying $2-$4 for a box of the exact same iconic holiday candy, so stock up at Dollar Tree as much as you can.”

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Dollar Tree: 6 Winter Items To Stock Up on Now

Comments / 3

Related
GOBankingRates

11 Grocery Items To Buy at Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree might not be the first place you think of when it comes to purchasing your groceries, but you might want to add it to your rotation, or you'll miss out on great grocery deals. Save More:...
Footwear News

Big Lots Stores Closing Locations List of ‘Underperforming Stores’ — with More to Come in 2023

Big Lots is continuing its rounds of store closures in the United States, following an ongoing movement announced earlier this month. On Dec. 1, Jonathan Ramsden, executive Vice President for Big Lots, stated on an earnings call that the retailer will close more stores in the coming months to increase its revenue. “The closures this year will end up being somewhat higher than the openings,” Ramsden told Best Life. “Going forward, we would hope and expect to return to a normalized level of closures, but we’ll certainly continue to look closely at underperforming stores.” In the same call, Big Lots CEO Bruce Thorn attributed the...
Bay Area Entertainer

Coffee filters .... Who knew!

And you can buy 1,000 at Dollar Tree for almost nothing even the large ones. 1. Cover bowls or dishes when cooking in the microwave. Coffee filters make excellent covers. 2. Clean windows, mirrors, and chrome... Coffee filters are lint-free so they'll leave windows sparkling.
24/7 Wall St.

The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring

The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
OREGON STATE
New York Post

Home Depot employees track down customer who dropped $700 cash meant for Christmas shopping

Staff at a Home Depot in Tennessee were recently able to locate a customer who had lost a large amount of cash that he reportedly planned on using to purchase Christmas gifts for his kids. Alissa Rocchi, an operations assistant and store manager at Home Depot in Bellevue, told Fox News Digital that she and her colleagues wanted to “do the right thing” after finding $700 in an envelope that had been dropped on the floor of aisle 22 last month. Adam Adkisson, an employee under Rocchi, was making rounds through his section at the store when he noticed a bank envelope sitting on the ground,...
TENNESSEE STATE
GOBankingRates

9 Best Cheap Foods You Should Buy at Aldi

What distinguishes the Aldi supermarket chain from the rest of the pack is its low prices. Consumers rated their satisfaction with the competitiveness of prices at Aldi as a perfect 5 out of 5,...
WJBF

Wheat pennies could bring you a pretty penny

JOPLIN, Mo. — Lincoln Wheat pennies are one of the most popular series of U.S. coins that coin collectors strive to build a complete set. Rare coins such as the 1909-S VDB and 1914-D are the “Holy Grails” of any Lincoln Wheat cent collection. Before you go down the path of building a complete set of […]
GEORGIA STATE
Elvis Duran and the Morning Show

If You Find One Of These Pennies, You're An Instant Millionaire

They say that if you see a penny on the sidewalk and it's heads-up to pick it up because it's good luck, but if it is one penny in particular, good luck would be an understatement. It turns out there are some one-cent coins out there that are actually worth seven-figures, and you just might have one of them at the bottom of your change jar or stuffed in between your couch cushions.
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
231K+
Followers
16K+
Post
59M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy