WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Coming off a thrilling 5-4 double overtime victory Friday night, Wausau West was unable to keep the momentum rolling on the ice Saturday, falling to the University School of Milwaukee 8-5. The Warriors got the first goal of the game, leading 2-1 after the first period. However, a flurry of goals by the Wildcats did Wausau West in late, taking the loss.

WAUSAU, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO