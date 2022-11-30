ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

WSAW

Wisconsin QB Mertz entering transfer portal

MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin three-year starting quarterback Graham Mertz announced he’s entering the transfer portal Sunday. Mertz made the announcement via his Twitter account. Mertz came into Wisconsin with plenty of hype. A four-star recruit out of Overland Park, Mertz had his up-and-down moments throughout his three years...
MADISON, WI
WSAW

Wausau West hockey falls in high-scoring contest with University School of Milwaukee

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Coming off a thrilling 5-4 double overtime victory Friday night, Wausau West was unable to keep the momentum rolling on the ice Saturday, falling to the University School of Milwaukee 8-5. The Warriors got the first goal of the game, leading 2-1 after the first period. However, a flurry of goals by the Wildcats did Wausau West in late, taking the loss.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Wisconsin wins thriller at Marquette in overtime

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSAW) - In the 129th meeting of the two in-state rivals, Wisconsin edged out Marquette in Milwaukee Saturday night 80-77 in overtime. The Badgers dominated the first 20 minutes of play, leading 41-30 at halftime. However, a late surge by the Golden Eagles made it a tight game late.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WSAW

Shania Twain to perform next October at Fiserv Forum

MILWAUKEE (WSAW) - Tickets will go on sale Friday, Dec. 16 to see Shania Twain perform at Fiserv Forum. The Queen of Me tour will bring the Grammy-award-winning artist to Milwaukee on Oct. 31. The tour is in support of Shania’s forthcoming album Queen of Me, out Feb. 3.
MILWAUKEE, WI

