Gonzales County, TX

Q92

What Really Happened To This Tiny South Texas Ghost Town?

Located just 10 miles from Cuero and 19 miles southeast of Gonzales is the small forgotten town of Cheapside. Blink and you might miss it, this town was once a community full of people and businesses but now sits lonely and empty. A TOWN FULL OF RUMORS. Throughout the years...
GONZALES, TX
crossroadstoday.com

Christmas comes to downtown Cuero

CUERO, Texas – Christmas comes to downtown Cuero. Sandra Osman with the Cuero Chamber of Commerce shares more. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED. Report a typo or error // Send us a News Tip. Download our...
CUERO, TX
KENS 5 Eyewitness News

Man reported missing at Canyon Lake

COMAL COUNTY, Texas — A person went missing in Comal County, and authorities are now searching for him. Texas Parks and Wildlife Department Game Wardens are currently helping the Comal County Sheriff's Office in Canyon Lake in the search for Aamir Ali. The search began on Saturday at the...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Texas Most Wanted fugitive captured in Austin

A fugitive on the Texas Most Wanted list has been captured in Austin. The Texas Department of Public Safety says 25-year-old Jaquille Carl Chefney was arrested Monday, Nov. 28, by state troopers and members of the U.S. Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. Chefney had been convicted of terroristic threat...
AUSTIN, TX
Sightlines

Preservation Texas places historic Austin’s Watson House on Most Endangered Places

One of Austin’s oldest homes has made Preservation Texas’ annual Most Endangered Places list. An 1853 house tucked among new UT development is a rare surviving antebellum residence in central Austin. Originally built by Margaret Neville Bowie, widow of Rezin Bowie (inventor of the Bowie knife), the house — alternately called the Bowie-Watson House, the Watson House, or the Watson Chateau — has been owned by several prominent Austinites over the decades.
AUSTIN, TX
seguintoday.com

The spirit of giving in Seguin continues year after year

(Seguin) — Our community has once again shown its love and support for those in need. There was a massive turnout during Friday’s KWED Holiday Food and Toy Drive. The event raised money, plus new unwrapped toys and non-perishable food items for the Seguin Police Department’s Blue Santa Program and the local food pantry, the Christian Cupboard.
SEGUIN, TX
texasstandard.org

Why is it so hard to see lines on Austin roads at night?

North Austinite Jennifer Thall gripped the steering wheel of her Toyota Corolla while driving to pick up some free houseplants in the Copperfield neighborhood one night. The lane lines on the asphalt seemed to vanish in front of her. “There’s a lot of places in Austin that the lane lines...
AUSTIN, TX
lavacacountytoday.com

Unclaimed tank floated down Guadalupe River

A massive steel tank estimated at 20 ft. long with a 12 ft. diameter floated down the Guadalupe River onto private property in Cuero after a flood earlier this year. While the abandoned tank has sat undisturbed for months, County Commissioner Precinct 1 Curtis Afflerbach said it could be hazardous to local infrastructure if a flood carries the tank downriver.
CUERO, TX

