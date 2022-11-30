(Re Thursday, Dec. 1’s front-page story): I have to somewhat agree with so many of my neighbors in Citrus County. According to social media, they are complaining that it is unfair that the Dunnellon man, Kelly Meggs, the leader of Florida’s Oath Keepers, is going to prison for committing seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. What is unfair, in my opinion, is because prison is not enough punishment for him … for being a traitor against the United States of America.

CITRUS COUNTY, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO