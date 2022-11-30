Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Tennessee man accused of stealing semitrailer and driving to Florida
A Tennessee man was charged with stealing a semitrailer and driving it to Citrus County. A Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrested Craig Lashaw Estep, 24, on Nov. 30 and charged him with grand theft of a semitrailer valued at more than $100,000.
Citrus County Chronicle
Crystal River Christmas Parade 2022
The annual Crystal River Christmas Parade winded its way south Saturday, Dec.3, along U.S. 19 from NW 3rd Street to Paradise Point. Spectators enjoyed Christmas-themed performances and watched the dazzling Christmas floats made by various organizations in the community. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance by the end as well.
Citrus County Chronicle
Let’s Feed Citrus, annual Christmas outreach at Hernando Beach Park
It’s December, which means the New Church Without Walls and its partners, The Path of Citrus County, God’s Shed of Love, Grace Pointe Church, Rep. Ralph Massullo and other community partners are gearing up to serve the community for the holidays. The remaining 2022 Let’s Feed Citrus drive-thru...
Citrus County Chronicle
Arrests from Dec. 1 to 4
Skyler Ronnie McKeown, 25, Crystal River, arrested Dec. 1 for misdemeanor driving while license suspended or revoked knowingly. Bond $500. Rodney Allen Rupert, 46, Myakka City, arrested Dec. 1 for driving while license suspended or revoked unknowing. Bond $120. Terry M. McNamara, 57, Ocala, arrested Dec. 1 for burglary of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Oysters Restaurant for sale, William Bunch isn’t going anywhere
About six months ago, a For Sale sign went up outside Oysters Restaurant, which set the rumor mill into overdrive. On Tuesday, William Bunch, the owner of the iconic Crystal River eatery, set the record straight: Yes, the restaurant is for sale and has been for years.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homebuyers trickling back as mortgage rates decline
Pending and closed single-family home sales in Citrus County dropped in October, as 30-year fixed rate mortgage rates reached a 20-year high. Closed single-family homes sales totaled 230, down from 315 from a year ago, a 27% drop, according to Florida Realtors.
Citrus County Chronicle
Two Crystal River council members sworn into office
Crystal River Mayor Joe Meek and Councilwoman Cindi Guy were sworn into office Monday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Fleeing law enforcement ends in multiple charges for Crystal River man.
A stolen vehicle complaint led to a high-speed chase, drug charges and a DUI charge for a 55-year-old Crystal River man. According to the arrest reports for Robert Louis McCarron, a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office deputy on Nov. 29, at almost 9 p.m., was dispatched to a gas station at 662 Northeast U.S. 19 regarding a stolen vehicle.
Citrus County Chronicle
Man arrested for possession, trafficking in Meth
A man from Myakka City with a warrant out for his arrest in Manatee County was arrested in Homosassa in the early morning Tuesday, Nov. 29, for trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of MDMA and methadone without a prescription. After deputies ran the plates on a truck that passed by...
Citrus County Chronicle
Sound Off calls from Friday, Dec. 2
(Re Thursday, Dec. 1’s front-page story): I have to somewhat agree with so many of my neighbors in Citrus County. According to social media, they are complaining that it is unfair that the Dunnellon man, Kelly Meggs, the leader of Florida’s Oath Keepers, is going to prison for committing seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. What is unfair, in my opinion, is because prison is not enough punishment for him … for being a traitor against the United States of America.
Citrus County Chronicle
Inverness council to vote on ordinance allowing backyard chickens; council to get updates on city projects, crime
A proposed Inverness backyard chicken ordinance to allow the popular fowl on single-family residences will come home to roost with the city council for the second and final time. The council voted unanimously two weeks ago to allow as many as four hens on residential property in response to a...
Citrus County Chronicle
Couple had been arguing moments before shooting
A tense and terse verbal altercation ensued moments before a 64-year-old Homosassa man fatally shot his wife Friday, Dec. 2, at their Homosassa home, according to a Citrus County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit. Deputies were dispatched to the 3900 block of South Springbreeze Way in Homosassa in reference to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Hospital Board says state's request to return Medicaid funds groundless
Disputes involving the Citrus County Hospital Board are almost always complicated, filled with legalese, and brimming with bureaucracy. But what they also usually have in common is that they are high stakes in which if the hospital board gets it wrong, the price could well be in the millions of dollars.
