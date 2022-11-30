Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Teens charged with murder in Orangeburg shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been charged in the death of an Orangeburg man last week. Nasir Washington, 18, and Jaquail Mack, 17, have been charged with murder, sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. Walker said Mack is also charged with possession of a weapon during a commission of a violent crime.
WRDW-TV
Family pleads for safe return of missing Orangeburg girl
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - The family of missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter is calling for her safe return. Her mother, Crystal Jumper, was found dead after a welfare check on Thanksgiving. The family last heard from Jumper on Nov. 1. An autopsy report ruled Jumper’s death a homicide, she died of...
WRDW-TV
41-year-old dead after shooting in Sardis; suspect arrested
SARDIS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A shooting in Sardis has claimed the life of a 41-year-old man and put a 37-year-old behind bars, authorities said Tuesday. The Burke County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting call Monday night on the 1200 block of Tom Bargeron Road. Upon deputies’ arrival, they...
WRDW-TV
Another suspect arrested in fatal shooting at Olmstead Homes
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County sheriff’s deputies have arrested another suspect in a deadly shooting at Olmstead Homes. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. on Oct. 15 in the 2100 block at the end of B Street. Once deputies arrived on the scene, they found out a...
Walterboro police searching for two people accused of fraud
WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD)- The Walterboro Police Department (WPD) is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman who are accused of fraud. According to WPD, the individuals ran up nearly $2,000 in fraudulent charges using a 90-year-old woman’s credit card. The victim provided a bank statement to police which showed four separate […]
WRDW-TV
A shooting in Sardis has claimed the life of a 41-year-old man
The family of missing 5-year-old Aspen Jeter is calling for her safe return. Her mother was found dead. Here's how Election Day is going in Augusta, elsewhere in Georgia. The showdown between Sen. Raphael Warnock and challenger Herschel Walker is un full force. Here's an update.
counton2.com
Photos: One hospitalized after explosion in Colleton County
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Colleton County Fire Rescue (CCFR) crews are investigating Monday evening after a home explosion in Smoaks sent one person to the hospital. Witnesses began reporting a large boom shortly after 8:00 p.m. Monday. CCFR believes the incident may have been the result of a...
WRDW-TV
Family mourning 4-year-old killed in Aiken County crash
The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters. Thieves at a local Walmart managed to get away with nearly $6,400 in merchandise and gift cards by confusing a cashier, according to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office.
Police investigating after man shot, wounded at I-77 travel stop in Cayce
CAYCE, S.C. — Cayce Police say one person was later found wounded after reports of shots fired at an often busy stop for travelers and truck drivers. The department said the call came in just before 11 p.m. that there had been shots fired in the parking lot of the Love's Travel Stop at 2015 Bluff Road which is just off I-77.
WRDW-TV
Coroner identifies child struck on Columbia Highway in Monetta
MONETTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Sunday just before noon, a child was killed by a car traveling on Columbia Highway. According to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office, 4-year-old Zaviaion Stewart was walking along the highway near Academy Street with their siblings when Stewart tried to cross the road. At...
WIS-TV
Columbia neighborhood catches burglaries on cam
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Two Columbia neighbors caught burglaries of their homes on camera and are hoping to get the word out. Both burglaries happened in the Cross Hill neighborhood, near Kilbourne Road and Fort Jackson Boulevard. The homeowners independently told WIS their homes were targeted during the dinner hour...
Aiken County Coroner’s Office investigating death of 4-year-old struck, killed by vehicle
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in a crash Sunday morning around 11:44 am on US 1 near Academy Street. The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 4-year-old Zaviaion Stewart of Monetta, S.C. According to the Coroner, Stewart along with their siblings were walking home on Columbia […]
WRDW-TV
Crash kills 39-year-old motorcyclist on Riverwatch Parkway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s office is investigating a single-vehicle accident involving a motorcycle on Riverwatch Parkway at Greene Street. The coroner says 31-year-old David Belk, of Sardis, was pronounced dead at the scene around 3 p.m. Sunday. OTHER FATAL CRASHES:. On Sunday, just after 3:30...
Coroner identifies 4-year-old killed while crossing road in Aiken County
MONETTA, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office says a child that attempted to cross a South Carolina highway has died after being hit by an SUV. According to Coroner Darryl Ables, the child, identified as 4-year-old Zaviaion Stewart, was walking with siblings along Columbia Highway North (U.S. 1) near Academy Street around 11:40 a.m. when Stewart attempted to cross the highway.
WRDW-TV
Polo community mourns player killed in Aiken County crash
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The polo community is mourning one of its own who died in a single-car crash over the weekend in Aiken County. Professional polo player Delmer Walton, 39, of Blackville, died at the scene of a crash that happened around 3 a.m. Saturday on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street just southwest of Salley.
Victim identified in Saturday morning fatal car accident in Aiken County
UPDATE: The Aiken County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as 39-year-old Delmer Walton of Blackville, SC. According to the coroner, Walton was pronounced dead on the scene from blunt force injuries. The Coroner’s Office along with Highway Patrol are continuing with the investigation. Toxicology analysis are pending. AIKEN COUNTY, SC (WJBF) – One person […]
Mother of missing child was shot, autopsy results show; person of interest spotted in North Carolina
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Autopsy results revealed a woman found dead in her Orangeburg County home suffered a gunshot wound to the upper body. Deputies with the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office were called to a Louise Drive home on Thanksgiving Day to conduct a welfare check. That is when they found the 46-year-old woman […]
Biological mother in Sumter accused of kidnapping her child turns herself in
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A mother who was at one point facing kidnapping charges in Sumter County over her alleged refusal to return a child to his legal guardian has turned herself in. The Sumter County Sheriff's Office said that 29-year-old Jessica Marie Peebles contacted authorities on Friday to...
WRDW-TV
1 person killed in single-vehicle crash near Salley
SALLEY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person is dead after a single-car crash in Aiken County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 3 a.m. Saturday on Surrey Race Road near Kittery Street just southwest of Salley. A 2004 Toyota Highlander sport utility was traveling east...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington firefighters respond to house fire this morning
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— Lexington County Fire officials battled a blaze early this morning off garden gate way. According to officials, no one in the house was injured but one firefighter sustained a minor injury while putting out the fire. The family’s dog and ferret were rescued from the home.
