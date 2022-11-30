Population increases and a car culture keep Texas highways clogged, particularly in its metro regions. The latest traffic congestion survey showed congestion rebounded in 2021 after a decline of COVID-19 numbers in the state in 2020. The annual survey is conducted by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) and lists the 100 most congested roadways in the state. Overall, traffic was slightly down in 2021, compared to pre-pandemic levels, likely a nod to remote work trends the pandemic precipitated.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO