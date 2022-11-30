Read full article on original website
Related
As Traffic Levels Rebound in Texas, Tech Could Aid Efficiency
Population increases and a car culture keep Texas highways clogged, particularly in its metro regions. The latest traffic congestion survey showed congestion rebounded in 2021 after a decline of COVID-19 numbers in the state in 2020. The annual survey is conducted by the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) and lists the 100 most congested roadways in the state. Overall, traffic was slightly down in 2021, compared to pre-pandemic levels, likely a nod to remote work trends the pandemic precipitated.
Georgia 4-H Student-Driven Program Shrinks Digital Divide
(TNS) — Youths involved with the Georgia 4-H Tech Changemakers program are bridging the digital divide and providing digital literacy education to improve work force readiness skills in adults. The 2021-22 cohort surpassed previous record impact numbers by reaching 5,488 adults during the program year. Approximately 1.6 million adults...
Is Employment Department Ready for a Recession?
California’s Employment Development Department struggled to keep up with the demands of the pandemic. But a potential recession isn’t likely to be as intense, and the department has made several changes that could smooth the process of getting benefits. A cascade of tech layoffs, the strain of inflation...
How Tech, Court Teamed Up to Fight Evictions Via Smartphone
Massachusetts tenants facing eviction orders are often presented with a daunting task when trying to navigate the appeals process, explained Paul Tuttle, assistant clerk at the Massachusetts Appeals Court, who spoke during the National Center for State Courts (NCSC) eCourts conference. Pandemic-era court closures only added to the struggle and...
Safety Report Card Says New Jersey Needs Speed Cams
(TNS) — An annual report that ranks each state by whether it has certain safety laws on the books, from teen driver training standards to driving while intoxicated, has added a new criteria – automated speed enforcement. The 2023 Roadmap to Safety report issued annually by the Advocates...
Insider Takes: State Department CIO on Workforce, Patching
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. Login below to read this story or learn about membership. The chief information officer at the California Military Department (CMD), the state agency that includes the California Army...
Office of Data and Innovation Recruiting for 3 Specialist Roles
This story is limited to Industry Insider — California members. The California Office of Data and Innovation (ODI) is recruiting for three key positions related to data. The office uses data, human-centered design and technology to create services that are easier for everyone to use. The positions are remote within California.
Kansas IT Officer DeAngela Burns-Wallace to Step Down
Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly announced yesterday that Secretary of Administration and Chief Information Technology Officer DeAngela Burns-Wallace will be stepping down from both roles on Jan. 6, 2023. Burns-Wallace joined the state’s department of administration in June 2019, adding the chief information technology officer role in August as the replacement...
George Mason University Partners With AWS on Innovations, Research
George Mason University and Amazon have partnered to strengthen academic programming on emerging tech fields such as data center engineering and machine learning, and to implement ed-tech solutions for enrollment and other administrative needs, an announcement last week said. According to a news release, the university will make use of...
