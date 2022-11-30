ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Comments / 0

Related
WLOX

MDHS identifies more parties owing misspent TANF funds; reports Brett Favre has now repaid $1.1 million.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The list of parties allegedly connected to misspent TANF funds in Mississippi is growing. Monday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) filed a motion to amend its civil complaint in the ongoing TANF funds litigation. Following months of discovery by MDHS legal counsel, the proposed amended complaint adds new defendants as parties, including:
MISSISSIPPI STATE
AL.com

We Got Us: Food pantries and Farmers Keeping the Black Community Fed

My first visit to a food pantry was in Chicago with my great aunt when I was about 6 years old. We rode the city bus to a big warehouse with more food than I’d ever seen in one place. Back then, I had no real understanding of what food pantries were or why they were important. I just knew it was free food. One thing I remembered from those trips was how many Black elders were there.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson, MSDH face federal audit related to water system spending

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WLBT) - Jackson’s ongoing water issues have prompted more federal inquiry into the city, the state of Mississippi and the federal government itself. EPA’s Office of Inspector General recently announced it was launching an audit into how the city of Jackson and the Mississippi State Department of Health spent federal dollars in relation to the city’s water system.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Bond denied for suspect in Jackson State homicide case

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The suspect accused of killing a Jackson State student, whose body was found on campus last week, was denied bond. Randall Smith, 20, of New Orleans, appeared in Hinds County court on Monday, December 5. During his court appearance, he was appointed a public defender. A preliminary hearing for Smith was […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WAPT

Jackson councilman wants federal help in city's crime crisis

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants federal help to deal with the city's ongoing crime crisis. Stokes plans to make his proposal at Tuesday's city council meeting. The plan calls for cases of violent crime that involve felons with guns to be referred to the...
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Jackson capital murder suspect captured in Texas

JACKSON, Miss. — A capital murder suspect wanted in Jackson was captured in Texas. Zachery Bracey was arrested during a traffic stop in Dallas after officers discovered he had a warrant out of Jackson for capital murder. Bracey was extradited back to Jackson, where a judge denied bond for him during a court appearance on Monday, Jackson police officials said.
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Report: Mississippi hospitals drop four spots in safety ranking study. Which hospitals passed with ‘A’ grades, which got a ‘D’?

Mississippi has lost ground in a new report that details hospital safety, but a local hospital has not. In the most recent fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked No. 22 in the nation for hospital safety. It was a four-place drop from the state’s No. 18 slot in the spring, when 35 percent of hospitals earned top scores.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man gets 8 years in federal prison after trying to purchase firearm while under indictment for other crimes

A Vicksburg man was sentenced to eight years in federal prison on several firearms charges, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Mississippi announced. Cadrius Baker, 24, was sentenced for making false statements to a licensed firearms dealer, putting false information on an official form, and receiving a firearm while under felony indictment, according to information from U.S. Attorney Darren LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Jermicha Fomby of the FBI.
VICKSBURG, MS
MyArkLaMiss

Coach Prime announces he is taking the Colorado job

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Deion “Coach Prime” Sanders has announced he is leaving Jackson State to be the next head coach of Colorado. Sanders has coached three seasons at JSU winning the SWAC Championship in the last two years. Rumors have swirled for weeks about if Sanders would leave Jackson. The news became official when […]
BOULDER, CO
WJTV 12

Man sentenced for 2020 double shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man charged in connection to a December 2020 double shooting in Jackson was sentenced after pleading guilty on Wednesday, November 30. According to the Vicksburg Daily News, Jaqwon Allen was accused of shooting off-duty Vicksburg police officer Eddie Colbert and security guard Eric Williams on Pearl Street. Colbert was struck in the […]
JACKSON, MS
WLOX

New high school equivalency diploma option now available in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - High school dropouts may face challenges with job opportunities. But a new option in the state could open the door to other choices. ”In Mississippi, we have more than 330,000 people currently that are without a high school diploma,” described Mississippi Community College Board Interim Executive Director Kell Smith.
MISSISSIPPI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy