Prof. Michael McConnell (Stanford) on 303 Creative (the Web Site Designer / Same-Sex Wedding Case)
Prof. McConnell is one of the top First Amendment law scholars in the country, and I was delighted that he passed along this item:. Much of the commentary on today's argument in 303 Creative starts from the premise that the case pits free speech (or maybe religious freedom) against LGBTQ rights. The headline in The Economist reads: "A new Supreme Court case may dampen protections for LGBT people." Anyone listening carefully to the argument will discover that this framing is off the mark. Both sides in the argument were peppered with hypotheticals—some of them bizarre—about other possible scenarios if the Colorado law that has been interpreted to require a web designer to use her talents to celebrate a same-sex wedding is upheld. Or struck down. The hypotheticals involved all manner of speech on one side or the other of questions related to discrimination of one sort or another—religious discrimination, political belief discrimination, pro-LGBT advocacy, and any other messages you can imagine that involve one group favored over another.
A First Amendment for Everyone
Over the past century the First Amendment's protection of "the freedom of speech" has been interpreted to shield the reprehensible — White Supremacists and homophobes—as well as the admirable — the Black Civil Rights movement and the gay-rights cause. This jurisprudence reflects an American commitment to its own brand of classical liberalism in matters of conscience and expression.
New York Forces Websites To Monitor 'Hateful' Speech. A New Lawsuit Says This Violates the First Amendment.
In New York, websites and apps are required to have a plan to address "hateful conduct" on their platforms. A new lawsuit is seeking to change that. On Thursday, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) filed a lawsuit on behalf of two online platforms, Rumble and Locals, as well as Eugene Volokh, a UCLA law professor who runs the blog The Volokh Conspiracy (which is hosted by Reason.) FIRE claims that a New York law mandating that online platforms provide mechanisms for reporting "hateful" speech violates the First Amendment.
Indiana RFRA and Abortion
Flash-back to March 2015. At the time, Mike Pence was the Governor of Indiana. And the Hoosier State enacted a version of the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. This move was highly controversial. Progressive groups feared this bill would provide a license to discriminate in the name of religion. I wrote an essay in National Review explaining that the state RFRA was modeled after the venerable federal standard.
Article I, Article II, and Article III in United States v. Texas
I have now had a chance to review the transcript in United States v. Texas. On its face, this case concerns fairly technical debates about how to interpret the word "shall" in federal immigration law, and whether the APA permits the remedy of a national vacatur. But lurking under the surface are profound issues that implicate Congress's Article I powers, the President's Article II powers, and the Article III jurisdiction of the federal judiciary. I will take these topics in reverse order.
California Law Strips Licenses from 'Misinformation'-Spreading Doctors
A new California law gives the state unprecedented control over what doctors can say to their patients about COVID-19. "We've got to stop the disinformation pipeline," an emergency physician supporting California's AB 2098 told the California Assembly in April. Stanford economist and medical school professor Jay Bhattacharya, a leading critic...
Supreme Court to Hear Student Loan Forgiveness Case
Today the Supreme Court issued an order in Biden v. Nebraska, ensuring that the Supreme Court will hear at least one of the legal challenges to the BIden Administration's student loan forgiveness policy. The order reads:. Consideration of the application to vacate injunction presented to Justice Kavanaugh and by him...
New York Repealed Its Police Secrecy Law Two Years Ago. Departments Are Still Trying To Hide Misconduct Files.
It's been two years since the New York legislature repealed a notorious police secrecy law and moved to put decades of police disciplinary files in the public record. But in many jurisdictions those records are still hidden, due to ceaseless stonewalling from departments. Bobby Hodgson, supervising attorney at the New...
Predicting a Fragmented Vote in United States v. Texas
I wrote two posts on the latest incarnation of United States v. Texas. Based on my read of the oral argument, I think the ultimate vote may be very fragmented. The Court's six conservatives are not on the same page. And the Court's three progressives will–as they always do when it counts–hang together. The bottom line is the lower-court ruling would be vacated, without a single five-member majority opinion. Here is my crude prediction, that should not be taken very seriously.
Kansas Judge Blocks Law Banning Telemedicine Prescriptions for Medication Abortions
Last Wednesday, a district court judge in Kansas temporarily blocked a law that banned doctors in the state from prescribing abortion pills to patients using telemedicine. While the ruling is likely to be appealed, pro-choice advocates see the decision as a step forward in increasing access to abortion in a state where many women may live hours from the nearest clinic and where many abortion providers are inundated with out-of-state patients.
Some Arizona Republicans Are Refusing To Certify an Election. Is Congress Paying Attention?
Republican officials in one Arizona county are trying to defy state law by refusing to certify the results of last month's election. More than 2,500 miles away, Congress should take notice. What's happening right now in Cochise County, a deep red corner of Arizona, is highly unlikely to affect the...
Biden's Student Loan Debt Forgiveness Plan Just Faced Its Third Major Setback in a Month
President Joe Biden's plan to forgive up to $20,000 in student loan debt per borrower just faced yet another major setback. On Wednesday, a federal appeals court denied the Biden administration's request to place a hold on a Texas federal judge's ruling that blocked the implementation of the student loan forgiveness plan. This most recent rejection of Biden's loan forgiveness plan is the third major setback for the program in recent weeks. While the Supreme Court agreed on Thursday to issue a final ruling on the policy, it is becoming increasingly clear that the Biden administration's plan to enact sweeping student loan forgiveness is in grave danger.
Challenge to California Fee-Shifting Statute That Targets Gun Lawsuit Plaintiffs (and Lawyers) Can Proceed
From Miller v. Bonta, decided yesterday by Judge Roger Benitez (S.D. Cal.):. Plaintiffs seek injunctive relief from a newly-enacted California state law adding an attorney's fees and costs shifting provision codified at California Code Civ. Procedure § 1021.11…. Fee shifting provisions are not unusual in American law. But...
Semiconductor Manufacturers Don't Need More Subsidies. They Need Less Government.
President Joe Biden will visit the site of a new semiconductor manufacturing facility in Arizona on Tuesday afternoon to tout what the White House sees as proof that it is solving global worries about high-tech supply chains with expensive subsidies and new industrial policy. In reality, however, semiconductor manufacturers don't...
Puerto Rico Inches Toward Self-Determination
Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D–Ariz.), chair of the House Committee on Natural Resources, was pissed. The prominent progressive had just left a July 26 committee meeting on the Puerto Rico Status Act, a legislative compromise negotiated by the territory's nonvoting House member, Rep. Jenniffer González-Colón of the New Progressive Party (PNP). The bill would allow Puerto Rico to conduct a binding referendum on the island's status.
Volokh v. N.Y. A.G.: "New York Can't Target Protected Online Speech by Calling It 'Hateful Conduct'"
From the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression:. Today, the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression sued New York Attorney General Letitia James, challenging a new state law that forces websites and apps to address online speech that someone, somewhere finds humiliating or vilifying. The law is titled "Social media...
Is Florida Giving Up Its Fight Against 'Woke' Disney?
Less than eight months after Gov. Ron DeSantis launched a public feud with Disney, Florida's state government is reportedly backing down from its confrontation with the House of Mouse. State lawmakers are preparing to reverse legislation passed in April that would have stripped Disney of its special tax status and...
