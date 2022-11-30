Read full article on original website
A First Amendment for Everyone
Over the past century the First Amendment's protection of "the freedom of speech" has been interpreted to shield the reprehensible — White Supremacists and homophobes—as well as the admirable — the Black Civil Rights movement and the gay-rights cause. This jurisprudence reflects an American commitment to its own brand of classical liberalism in matters of conscience and expression.
Justice Alito Asks Questions in 303 Creative from Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty Amicus Brief
Today the Supreme Court heard oral argument in 303 Creative v. Elenis. I was pleased that Justice Alito found useful the amicus brief filed by the Jewish Coalition for Religious Liberty. Around the 1:07:02 mark, he referenced our brief, and posed a few hypothetical questions that we raised. Here is...
John Fetterman’s top aide called for Dems to brand Amy Coney Barrett’s SCOTUS nomination ‘illegitimate’
Sen.-elect John Fetterman's incoming chief of staff is a progressive activist who has openly supported eliminating the filibuster and expanding the Supreme Court.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
11th Circuit Says a Judge Should Not Have Interfered With the FBI's Review of the Mar-a-Lago Documents
U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon never should have interfered with the FBI's investigation of government records that former President Donald Trump retained after leaving office, a federal appeals court ruled last week. The decision, which the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit issued late Thursday, allows the Justice Department to resume its examination of some 13,000 documents that the FBI seized from Mar-a-Lago in August. Special Counsel Jack Smith is considering whether Trump or his underlings committed federal crimes by keeping the records at his Palm Beach resort.
Family Members Refuse To Shake Hands Of Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy At Ceremony Honoring Police Officers Who Defended Capitol On January 6th
Police officers and family members declined to shake the hands of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Tuesday to honor those who defended the Capitol amid the January 6th attack. Video of the ceremony showed recipients shaking hands with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) but not McConnell and McCarthy. The event was carried by CNN and MSNBC, and Fox News joined in later. Ken Sicknick, the brother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the attack, told CBS News that he did not shake...
Twitter Quits the Biden Administration's Ham-Handed Crusade Against COVID-19 'Misinformation'
Twitter recently announced that it will no longer enforce its ban on "COVID-19 misinformation," a fuzzily defined category that ranged from demonstrably false assertions of fact to arguably or verifiably true statements that were deemed "misleading" or contrary to "guidance from authoritative sources of global and local public health information." The change in policy, which users first noticed about a month after Elon Musk completed his acquisition of the company, is consistent with his avowed commitment to lighter moderation and more free-wheeling debate. But according to The Washington Post, "experts" are warning that "the move could have serious consequences in the midst of a still-deadly pandemic."
Let's Not Set Aside The Scholarly Debate About Vacatur
I'll admit it. I long ago simply assumed that courts could issue nationwide injunctions. Likewise, I took for granted that the APA gave courts the power to "vacate" agency actions. Sure, I questioned whether those injunctions and vacaturs could be "national" in scope–that is, extend to non-parties. And I often pondered whether it was possible to remand-without-vacatur. (If the D.C. Circuit does it, it must be right, right?!) But I never considered whether the vacatur itself was permissible. That was, of course, until Sam Bray and John Harrison came along.
Donald Trump says it's hard be a 'Trump' in New York City in reaction to his organization's tax fraud conviction
Donald Trump said he plans to appeal a Manhattan jury's decision to convict the Trump Organization of tax fraud on Tuesday.
Kanye's Suspension Shows Musk Twitter Might Look a Lot Like…Old Twitter
Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, was suspended from Twitter yesterday after posting an image of a swastika inside the Star of David. Ye also defended Nazis and said he likes Hitler during a Thursday live chat with Infowars' Alex Jones. Twitter CEO Elon Musk said the rapper was suspended...
Free Speech Rules, Free Speech Culture, and Legal Education: Some More Recommendations
I was invited to participate in a Hofstra Law Review symposium on free speech in law schools, which will be happening in February, and I thought I'd serialize my current draft article; there's still plenty of time to improve it, so I'd love to hear people's comments. Here are some follow-up thoughts on what I think law schools should try to teach, though you can read the whole PDF, if you prefer:
President Biden Wants to Ban 'Semiautomatic Weapons'? Dream On.
There's always a question as to whether President Joe Biden really means what he says or if he even understands the words coming from his mouth. That conceded, it's wise to take seriously the threats of powerful people who have the means to at least attempt to impose their will on others.
Biden's 'Marijuana Reform' Leaves Prohibition Untouched
According to The New York Times, the "marijuana reform" that President Joe Biden announced in October represented "a fundamental change in America's response to a drug that has been at the center of a clash between culture and policing for more than a half-century." If only. Biden issued a mass...
DOJ subpoenas officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona for communications with Trump around 2020 election
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona for any and all communications with then-President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign and a number of aides and allies, multiple sources and county officials confirmed to CNN.
Kansas Judge Blocks Law Banning Telemedicine Prescriptions for Medication Abortions
Last Wednesday, a district court judge in Kansas temporarily blocked a law that banned doctors in the state from prescribing abortion pills to patients using telemedicine. While the ruling is likely to be appealed, pro-choice advocates see the decision as a step forward in increasing access to abortion in a state where many women may live hours from the nearest clinic and where many abortion providers are inundated with out-of-state patients.
Ninth Circuit Orders Press Pass for The Gateway Pundit, Pending Appeal
From the Ninth Circuit's order yesterday in TGP Communications, LLC v. Sellers; the order was issued by the merits panel that will hear the case (though it's not signed by particular judges because the panel has not yet been publicly identified), so it offers an important (though not definitive) clue as to the judges' likely eventual conclusions:
The Federal Government Can't Seem to Decide How the CFPB Is Funded
A recent decision by the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit concluded that the funding mechanism for hte Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is unconstitutional because it makes the agency too independent from the political branches. Specifically, the Fifth Circuit concluded that it was unconstitutional to allow a regulatory agency to bypass the appropriations process and, in effect, set its own budget.
What Twitter's Suppression of the Hunter Biden Laptop Story Tells Us About the Media
In this week's The Reason Roundtable, editors Matt Welch, Katherine Mangu-Ward, Peter Suderman, and Nick Gillespie dig into the release of the Twitter Files by journalist Matt Taibbi and CEO Elon Musk. 1:32: The Twitter Files drop. 33:48: Weekly Listener Question:. Here in my hometown of NYC (where apparently the...
Volokh Conspiracy Holiday Gifts—2022
The holiday season is now upon us! If you are looking for possible gifts for the loyal Volokh Conspiracy readers in your life, what could better than books by VC bloggers?. The latest VC-author book is David Bernstein's Classified: The Untold Story of Racial Classification in America. It's an indispensable overview of the history and evolution of the use of racial classifications in the modern US.
Rep. Khanna on Twitter, Free Speech, and the Hunter Biden Story
Last Friday, Twitter released internal e-mails and other files related to the company's decision to suppress the New York Post's reporting about on the contents of Hunter Biden's recovered laptop in advance of the 2020 election. The materials were released through a Twitter thread by independent writer Matt Taibbi,. In...
