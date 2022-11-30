Read full article on original website
Related
Golf Digest
Gifts for golfers that are also environmentally-friendly
Whether you’re shopping for a golfing aficionado who’s a practiced steward of the environment, or someone whose love for the outdoors begins and ends with golf, below we’ve scoured the ever-growing list of brands that are championing sustainable linkswear, business practices, advocacy, and packaging for the best gifts this season, at a range of price points. We’ve got ingenious solutions to the conscious golfer’s dilemmas (like notebooks that aren’t made from trees!) as well as planet-friendlier alternatives to sporty classics (like waterproof jackets and, of course, soft and stretchy biodegradable polos). Browse this list to buy your favorite golfer sustainable alternatives to their golfing go-tos, or introduce golfing geeks to what’s new and exciting in the sport.
Golf Digest
Viktor Hovland’s exciting 'Christmas present,' Tiger Woods’ awkward handshake, and the most sketchy scorecard we’ve ever seen
Welcome to another edition of The Grind, where we are still buzzing ringing from our first trip on the Polar Express. You know, because of the sleigh bells. Anyway, did you know you could make it all the way to the North Pole and back in plenty of time to watch some afternoon football? What a whirlwind! There was plenty to nitpick about the old train (No heat or bathrooms for a 90-minute ride?), but the most important thing is that the kids loved it.
Golf Digest
The souped-up carts for The Match are here and Jordan Spieth's features an iconic movie line
For the first time since the Open Championship, fans will get to see Tiger Woods tee it up this Saturday in the latest iteration of The Match, and this time it's a virtual guarantee. Woods had to pull out of the Hero World Challenge last week after announcing he'd developed plantar fasciitis in his right foot, not allowing him to walk 72 holes.
Golf Digest
Norwegian announcers absolutely lose their minds over Viktor Hovland's win, give golf fans the best call of 2022
Viktor Hovland made things more dramatic than they needed to be on Sunday when he rolled in a 20-foot bogey putt on the final hole to successfully defend his title at the 2022 Hero World Challenge. But while the 25-year-old gave a big fist pump, he wasn't nearly as excited as the two Norwegian golf announcers calling the action.
Golf Digest
Viktor Hovland is 'pretty bad ass' in winning Hero, matching Tiger Woods
NASSAU, Bahamas — This Viktor Hovland character, amiable and largely unflappable, seems well suited to the laid-back atmosphere that permeates the grounds of Albany Resort and the Hero World Challenge. Then again, he seems to thrive at just about any casual golf locale. In a tournament that is essentially...
Golf Digest
Rules Review: When does the three-minute search time for a lost ball actually begin?
Among the many rules we all choose to ignore in everyday golf, the three-minute search time for a lost ball might be the one we ignore the hardest. And hey, can you blame us? It's gutting to lose a $4 ProV1, or that special ball with the scuff on it that you've had for the last three rounds.
Golf Digest
Watch this tour player pull off an amazing accomplishment to help raise money for fellow pro’s daughter
Remember back in 2020 when LPGA and PGA Tour pros were posting about the Peloton workouts they were doing? And if you’re into Peloton, you probably checked out their output numbers and realized, Dang, some of these golfers have very solid cardio abilities. Well, if you were impressed by Rory McIlroy’s Peloton numbers, get ready to be floored by what Anne van Dam just did. The 27-year-old from the Netherlands who has played on the LPGA and Ladies European Tours completed an Ironman 70.3.
Golf Digest
A rules dust-up, a Q School cheat, Sergio’s ugly goodbyes among controversies that caused a stir in 2022
Any list of controversies for the year should inevitably begin with LIV Golf. Do a quick Google search for “golf controversies 2022” and the first page delivers only LIV-related headlines. The fledging Saudi-backed series made more news than anything else in the sport this year, and it ruffled a lot of feathers along the way, to put it mildly.
Comments / 0