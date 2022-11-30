Read full article on original website
In today's episode of the Golf Central podcast, Ryan Lavner and Rex Hoggard begin their countdown of the top five storylines of 2022 -- starting with Scottie Scheffler's emergence as Player of the Year. Justin Ray breaks down the numbers behind 51-year-old Davis Love III winning the 2015 Wyndham Championship....
J.R. Smith: LeBron James should get golf lessons from Tiger Woods
Count J.R. Smith among those who hopes LeBron James gets bitten by the golf bug. Appearing Monday on Golf Channel's Golf Today, Smith, the former NBA champion turned college golfer at North Carolina A&T, talked a variety of topics, including James' potential in the game after James was videoed earlier this year hitting a shot at Topgolf.
Matt Lucas Is Leaving "The Great British Baking Show" After Three Seasons, And He Revealed The News On Twitter
"After three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
Mindy Kaling Thinks "The Office" Is Too "Inappropriate" For Television Nowadays
"Tastes have changed, and honestly what offends people has changed so much now."
