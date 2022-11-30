Put on one of the best all-around Pokemon for Tera Raid Battles on your team with this guide to capturing Iron Hands in Scalet and Violet. Some of the new additions to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are making waves in the Tera Raid Battle meta, and one of the top contenders for five and six-star Raids is Iron Hands. Available only in Violet, this Pokemon from the future has the stats, survivability, and move list to take on almost any high-difficulty content in the game.

1 DAY AGO