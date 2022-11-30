Read full article on original website
Floodland Review: Community Building
Floodland is a surprisingly complex survival sim with a unique aesthetic and setting, but is that enough to keep it afloat?. Post-apocalyptic games are usually fairly dreary and oppressive affairs, but Floodland takes a different approach, weaving themes of hope and exploration into the overall experience. It's a survival city builder that tries to inject more personality and personal storytelling into things, and even though that idea doesn't always land, Floodland's mechanics are usually enough to keep you chugging along, always eager to play a little more and optimize your settlement.
How Long is Marvel's Midnight Suns?
Wondering how long it takes to beat Marvel's Midnight Suns? Here's what we know. There are two card-based Marvel games currently vying for your attention: Marvel Snap and Marvel's Midnight Suns. While both have gotten their hooks into players for different reasons, the XCOM-style tactics of the latter not only provides a satisfying gameplay loop but also tells a gripping story about Earth's mightiest heroes fighting against an evil sorceress, Lilith. If you're here, you're wondering how long it takes to beat Midnight Suns.
The Callisto Protocol Review: Dead Weight
A technically impressive action horror game, The Callisto Protocol gets stuck in orbit. When something new evokes our memories and nostalgia from a particular source, it puts unreasonable expectations on that new thing's shoulders. I don't want to burden The Callisto Protocol with the weight of being a continuation of the Dead Space franchise.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: How to Get Iron Hands
Put on one of the best all-around Pokemon for Tera Raid Battles on your team with this guide to capturing Iron Hands in Scalet and Violet. Some of the new additions to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet are making waves in the Tera Raid Battle meta, and one of the top contenders for five and six-star Raids is Iron Hands. Available only in Violet, this Pokemon from the future has the stats, survivability, and move list to take on almost any high-difficulty content in the game.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet: Nature Mints Guide — How to Get and Use Them and What They Do
Need to optimize your Pokemon's Nature? Check out Nature Mints, a new consumable we cover in this guide to Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Natures are one of the core mechanics in the Pokemon games, and they return in Scarlet and Violet. They're the most clear-cut way to know how your team's stats will increase. Almost every nature is a flat increase to one stat's growth rate while cutting another, and to make the most of the system you'll need to get used to Nature Mints.
