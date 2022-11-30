ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Gov. DeSantis book 'The Courage to Be Free' coming Feb. 28

KIRO 7 Seattle
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e6rSO_0jSmjZZw00

NEW YORK — (AP) — The long-rumored memoir-policy book by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is coming out next year. The HarperCollins imprint Broadside will release “The Courage to Be Free: Florida’s Blueprint for America’s Revival" on Feb. 28.

Wednesday's announcement comes in the wake of DeSantis' decisive reelection victory and likely will add to speculation that he plans a run for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024. Former President Donald Trump has already declared his candidacy and warned DeSantis that he will reveal information "that won't be very flattering" should the governor oppose him.

According to Broadside, DeSantis will cover everything from his childhood to his service in the Iraq War to his years as Florida governor, when he made opposition to COVID-19 restrictions and the fight against "woke" culture centerpieces of his first term.

“What Florida has done is establish a blueprint for governance that has produced tangible results while serving as a rebuke to the entrenched elites who have driven our nation into the ground. Florida is proof positive that we, the people are not powerless in the face of these elites," DeSantis writes in his book, according to Broadside.

HarperCollins is owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp. The Murdoch-run New York Post has openly disparaged Trump recently, burying news of his announcement for president and later referring to Trump's announcement speech as “meandering” and criticizing him for “false and divisive claims about the 2020 election being stolen from him."

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
KIRO 7 Seattle

DOJ subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.
MICHIGAN STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland — (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency...
MARYLAND STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Biden visits Arizona computer chip site, highlights jobs

PHOENIX — (AP) — President Joe Biden on Tuesday visited the site for a new computer chip plant in Arizona, using it as a chance to emphasize how his policies are fostering job growth in what could be a challenge to the incoming Republican House majority. Biden has...
ARIZONA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Florida lawmakers set to meet on ailing insurance market

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — (AP) — The Florida Legislature will meet next week for a special session on property insurance and property tax relief in the wake of damage caused by Hurricane Ian, officials announced Tuesday. The leaders of the Florida House and Senate issued the proclamation convening the...
FLORIDA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

New York jury finds Trump Org. guilty on 17 counts of tax fraud

A jury convicted former President Donald Trump’s company on multiple tax fraud charges on Tuesday in a New York court. After deliberating for one day, the jury delivered a guilty verdict on all 17 counts, that included tax fraud and other financial crimes, against the Trump Organization. Prosecutors alleged that executives at Trump’s company devised a scheme to avoid paying taxes that included "indirect" payments made to top officers for items like school tuition, apartments and cars. The verdict came after a three-year investigation by prosecutors. Trump was not personally on trial but during the trial prosecutors alleged he knew of the fraud being committed at the company, a charge he has denied.
NEW YORK STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

US judge gives initial victory to Oregon's tough new gun law

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A federal judge in Portland delivered an initial victory Tuesday to proponents of a sweeping gun-control measure approved by Oregon voters, allowing a ban on the sale and transfer of new high-capacity magazines to take effect this week while giving law enforcement more time to set up a system for permits that will now be required to buy or transfer a gun.
OREGON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Federal judge OKs Oregon's new high-capacity magazine ban

PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — A federal judge in Portland, Oregon, ruled Tuesday that a new voter-passed ban on high-capacity gun magazines can go into effect Thursday, but placed a 30-day hold on a permit-to-purchase requirement after local and state law enforcement agencies said they could not have a permitting system ready in time.
OREGON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Outgoing elections head in key Nevada county details threats

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — Heading into this year’s midterms, the elections director in the largest county in one of the nation’s most important battleground states had a lot on his mind. A new Nevada law required every voter to get a mailed ballot, new processes...
NEVADA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. — (AP) — Severe beach erosion from two late-season hurricanes has helped uncover what appears to be a wooden ship dating from the 1800s which had been buried under the sand on Florida's East Coast for up to two centuries, impervious to cars that drove daily on the beach or sand castles built by generations of tourists.
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, FL
KIRO 7 Seattle

State attorney general: Data breaches in Washington remain at record highs

Data breaches that affect Washington residents remain at an all-time high, according to a report from Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson. According to the annual data breach report, 4.5 million notices were sent to Washingtonians in 2022, second only to the 2021 record of 6.3 million notices. As corporations collect...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

December serving up baked Alaska and warming most of Arctic

Much of the Arctic is in a burst of freak December warming. In Utqiagvik, Alaska's northernmost community formerly known as Barrow, it hit 40 degrees (4.4 degrees Celsius) Monday morning. That's not only a record by six degrees (3.3 degrees Celsius) but it's the warmest that region has seen on record from late October to late April, according to Rick Thoman, a climate specialist at the International Arctic Research Center at the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
ALASKA STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

North Carolina power grid attack: Crews work to restore power as authorities investigate

Power is expected to be restored by Thursday after a firearm attack on the power grid last weekend left more than 30,000 homes in a North Carolina county without electricity. Gov. Roy Cooper provided the update on Moore County on Tuesday, adding, “I hope it’s earlier. I mean, people are really hurting,” including those who are trying to stay warm with temperatures as low as the mid-40s, and struggling to find necessary items like food and fuel amid store closures and dealing with medical needs.
MOORE COUNTY, NC
KIRO 7 Seattle

Inslee touts new housing program for Spokane’s homeless

SPOKANE, Wash. — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee was in Spokane Monday to preview the opening of a new housing project for homeless people, calling the Catalyst Project a step toward ending the state’s homelessness crisis. The new housing, in a converted hotel, aims to provide roughly 100 beds...
SPOKANE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Addressing misconceptions about WA’s new vehicle registration law

Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone, tablet, or electronic device. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said Tim Meyer, King County Sheriff’s Office’s spokesperson. Many residents...
WASHINGTON STATE
KIRO 7 Seattle

Police: Man arrested in Ohio for Detroit murder motivated by elevator etiquette

DETROIT — Detroit police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in an elevator. The Detroit Police announced the arrest on social media, saying the suspect wanted for the shooting in Greektown on Nov. 27 was taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect’s name was not released. Police said he would be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
DETROIT, MI
KIRO 7 Seattle

TCU, George Washington players ejected after wild brawl sparked by hair pull

Eight players were ejected from TCU’s win over George Washington on Monday night after a brawl late in the first half. Five George Washington players and three Horned Frogs players were tossed from the game at Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth midway through the second quarter. The altercation appeared to start after Colonials guard Essence Brown pulled TCU forward Bella Cravens’ hair while trying to get a rebound in the lane. It’s unclear whether the hair pull was intentional, but the two quickly got into it before teammates and coaches separated them.
FORT WORTH, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy