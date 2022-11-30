Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Ohio man arrested for a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs
An Ohio man was arrested over the weekend for what officials say was a ‘grocery store’ amount of drugs at his home. Officials say they executed a search warrant on 426 South Forth Street in Jefferson County, Steubenville. At the location, officials say they seized approximately 423 grams of suspected cocaine, 224g of methamphetamine, 800 […]
Drug bust nets kilo of fentanyl
ZANESVILLE − A sixth-month drug investigation that started with tips and complaints from the public resulted in the arrest of David Giamarco, 44, of Zanesville on Thursday. Giamarco was arrested after a traffic stop initiated after several controlled buys of drugs. In conjunction with the stop, members of the...
Crips gang member gets 130-month sentence on gun, drug charges
Dec. 4—COLUMBUS — A convicted felon and documented member of the Crips criminal street gang organization operating in Columbus was sentenced to serve more than 10 years in prison for armed drug trafficking. Bobby Thomas, 25, of Columbus, was sentenced to serve 130 months in prison to be...
Ohio baby dies of fentanyl overdose; 3 charged
Three people have been charged in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a 1-year-old baby.
Nashport Man Guilty in Overdose Case
A Nashport man charged in the 2021 death of a local high school student plead guilty to a Prosecutor’s Bill of Information containing one second-degree felony county of corrupting another with drugs. Detectives from the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office determined 22-year-old Mason Buck sold a fatal dose of fentanyl...
Fairfield County Sheriff's Office investigating Amanda homicide
MADISON TOWNSHIP - The Fairfield County Sheriff's Office is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Arter Road around 1:03 p.m. Satursday. According to a news release, upon arrival at 2899 Arter Road in Amanda, deputies discovered 42-year-old Matthew Enmen deceased from an apparent gunshot wound. The initial investigation revealed that Enmen was involved in a dispute with a family member.
Fairfield County – Homicide Involving Family Members in Madison Township
Fairfield County – Fairfield county has arrested a man who has shot and killed his brother. According to early reports, Fairfield county was called to the scene of a shooting around 1 pm on 2800 Arter Road. When they arrived they set up a perimeter and one person was found shot.
Eight charged with patient abuse, evidence tampering at state hospital for people with intellectual disabilities in Cleveland
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Eight employees were indicted last month on accusations of patient abuse and evidence tampering at a state-run facility for adults with intellectual disabilities. One man is accused of striking the face of a 19-year-old patient at Warrensville Developmental Center in Highland Hills, leaving him with marks...
2 men arrested after Meigs County, Ohio, search warrant
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – Two men have been arrested following a drug investigation in Meigs County, Ohio. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task force agents executed a narcotics search warrant at the home of David “Davie” Lawson, 49, of Portland, Ohio on Durst Ridge Road in Lebanon […]
Fentanyl, guns found during search warrant in Whitehall
WHITEHALL, Ohio (WCMH) — Law enforcement arrested a man in Whitehall on Thursday during a search warrant that yielded drugs, guns, and cash, according to a Whitehall Division of Police press release. Trevon Jackson, 25, was arrested while officers with the Whitehall Division of Police Narcotics Unit and Columbus Division of Police INTAC, or CPD’s […]
Man accused of assaulting Columbus woman for 28 hours found 6 months later
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was tracked down and arrested nearly six months after police said he assaulted a woman for 28 hours. Jeramie Morris, 40, was arrested and charged with felonious assault stemming from an incident with the mother of his children six months ago at the 400 block of West Broad Street. […]
Belmont County Coroner on scene at Nickles Bakery
UPDATE: A confirmation has been received by 7News that a male employee died in an industrial accident at Nickles Bakery. No name is being given at this time. The Belmont County Coroner’s van is on the scene at Nickles Bakery in Martins Ferry. Martins Ferry Police confirm an accident has occurred at the bakery. Fire, […]
Meigs County authorities execute warrant in drug investigation
POMEROY, Ohio — Authorities were searching for a Meigs County woman wanted on drug charges after executing a search warrant Wednesday at a site in Lebanon Township. Deputies with the Meigs County Sheriff’s Office and agents of the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force executed the warrant around 11 a.m. Wednesday at 51005 Bald Knob-Stiversville Road, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The warrant was the result of “an intensive drug investigation regarding Hannah Hayman, 24, of Long Bottom, Ohio,” the release said.
Ohio business owner ordered to pay over $25K for fraud
On Nov. 10, Josh Bailey of Columbus pleaded guilty to one count of workers' compensation fraud and was ordered to pay $25,460.87 to the Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Ohio woman sought in drug investigation
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a woman in connection to a drug investigation. According to Meigs County Sheriff Scott Fitch, deputies and Southeast Major Crimes Task Force agents executed a search warrant for Hannah Hayman, 24, of Longbottom, on Bald-Knob Stiversville Road in Lebanon Township around 11 […]
Mt. Gilead SRO, MC detectives investigate threat
MOUNT GILEAD- The Mount Gilead Police Department School Resource Officer and Morrow County Detectives investigated a threat against the Mount Gilead School District on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The threat was determined to have been made against a past date and without the means to carry it out. The student has...
Man killed in head-on Wayne County crash
A man has died after a car crash in Wayne County Friday evening.
Police search for alleged gun-wielding shoplifter at Hilltop Dollar General
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is looking for help in the investigation of an armed theft that took place on July 25 in the Hilltop neighborhood. Just before 5 p.m., Columbus police were called to a Dollar General store in the 3500 block of Sullivant Avenue on reports of a person with […]
Police warn of burglars targeting Grove City neighborhood
GROVE CITY, Ohio — Grove City police are searching for the person or persons responsible for burglarizing several homes in the Hoover Crossing neighborhood over the Thanksgiving weekend. "The unique thing about these cases is people were home. Usually, our burglars are during the day when people are at...
Breaking – Body Found in Hocking County
Hocking County – First Responders are heading to the scene of a body that was just found in Hocking Hills state park area around 6 pm on Friday. According to sources, the body was found in the John Glenn Astronomy park area of Hocking Hills State Park. Ohio Department...
