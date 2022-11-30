ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woodstock, GA

Georgia Senate runoff election: Herschel Walker, Raphael Warnock race ends today

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker took new steps to energize their supporters on the eve of the runoff for the last election battle of 2022. Walker held a series of events Monday across Atlanta’s suburbs and North Georgia — crucial GOP territory where he lagged behind Gov. Brian Kemp in November. He swung by a diner in Flowery Branch early Monday where backers gave him an ovation.
GEORGIA STATE
Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun has on-air medical emergency, hospitalized

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffered a medical emergency while on-air Monday. Prior to the game against the Thunder, Rathbun started convulsing and lost consciousness. All while on the air as color commentator Dominique Wilkins was speaking into the camera. The Hawks released a statement that Rathbun, 68, was dehydrated...
ATLANTA, GA
Minkah Fitzpatrick passes on chance to set Alabama NFL record

Safety Minkah Fitzpatrick sealed the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 19-16 victory over the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday with an interception with 35 seconds to play. After jumping a route by wide receiver Drake London, Fitzpatrick returned the interception 16 yards, but he ran out of bounds at the Atlanta 4-yard line when it appeared he could have reached the end zone.
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

