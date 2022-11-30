U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker took new steps to energize their supporters on the eve of the runoff for the last election battle of 2022. Walker held a series of events Monday across Atlanta’s suburbs and North Georgia — crucial GOP territory where he lagged behind Gov. Brian Kemp in November. He swung by a diner in Flowery Branch early Monday where backers gave him an ovation.

