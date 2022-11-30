Read full article on original website
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach
Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Rece Davis says Ohio State always gets benefit of doubt, Finebaum says Alabama didn’t deserve CFP
With a little drama, but not much controversy, the CFP selection committee’s top four are Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State. One of the questions for the committee was whether Alabama might be able to slip in as the first two-loss playoff team. Committee chairman Boo Corrigan, the athletic...
Why do players come to Alabama but then decide to transfer?
Alabama has seen 10 of its scholarship players enter the NCAA transfer portal over the past two weeks, prompting one recurring question from fans: Why?. There are circumstances unique to each player that dictate their decisions, but the most general, overarching theme is playing time. The most recent additions to...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Deion Sanders tells Colorado players to hit portal: ‘I’m bringing my luggage with me, and it’s Louis’
Deion Sanders told Colorado players to hit the portal because he was bringing his own guys. “We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my own luggage with me,” Sanders told the Buffaloes in a meeting with players released on social media Sunday. “And it’s Louis, OK?”
CFP chair explains why Ohio State made playoff over Alabama
The talking points centered on losses but it appears like the College Football Playoff selection committee looked more at wins when making the most debated call. Ohio State ultimately got the No. 4 spot for which Nick Saban lobbied in television interviews Saturday night. His case had a few prongs, among them the timing and margin of losses. Alabama went down on the final play of two games while Ohio State took a 45-23 loss to Michigan on the final Saturday of the regular season.
Derrick Brown, Derrick Henry nominated for NFL Man of the Year honor
Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry have been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award by their teams. The annual honor “recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community-service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.”...
Bryce Young not among four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s bid to become the second-ever two-time Heisman Trophy winner ended Monday evening when he was not among four finalists named for the award. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams are the finalists and will be invited to Saturday’s ceremony in New York City.
Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His College Football Playoff Top 4
ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his College Football Playoff top four. The longtime ESPN college football analyst released his rankings on Sunday morning. Herbstreit has a somewhat controversial pick, though it's mostly in line with everyone else. Here's his top four:. Georgia. Michigan. TCU. Ohio State. "(Not...
Five-star Alabama tackle enters portal, joining four other Tide linemen
Alabama offensive tackles Tommy Brockermeyer and Amari Kight entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday evening, On3 Sports reported. Brockermeyer was a five-star recruit in 2021 who saw action in only two games over two seasons for the Tide. Kight, a redshirt junior, was the Tide’s top backup tackle this season.
Saban makes Alabama’s playoff case, asks who’d be favored among contenders
The hay’s in the barn and it’s up to the College Football Playoff selection committee now. Nick Saban took a few minutes Saturday evening to at least explain Alabama’s case for being one of the four teams to make it. Appearing live ESPN’s live broadcast on Twitter cohosted by AJ McCarron, Saban’s argument centered on how teams are playing currently and who’d be favored if they met head to head.
Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun has on-air medical emergency, hospitalized
Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffered a medical emergency while on-air Monday. Prior to the game against the Thunder, Rathbun started convulsing and lost consciousness. All while on the air as color commentator Dominique Wilkins was speaking into the camera. The Hawks released a statement that Rathbun, 68, was dehydrated...
MNF FanDuel promo code: Earn $1,000 first bet insurance on Saints vs. Bucs
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Bucs and Saints cap off Week 13 action, and you can earn up to $1,000 in free bets on the Monday night...
Mark Ingram apologizes to teammates, coaches, city after Saints’ loss
New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram wasn’t on the field while quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense blitzed through two fourth-quarter touchdown drives. He didn’t drop any third-down passes. And he didn’t call for a pass on third-and-1 at the Tampa Bay 44-yard line with a 13-point lead and the clock running with 5:34 left to play nor decide to punt on the next snap when the pass went incomplete.
What TV channel is Steelers-Falcons on today? Live stream, how to watch online, time
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Atlanta Falcons face off on Sunday, Dec. 4. The game will be live streamed on fuboTV (free trial) and Paramount+ (free trial). The Pittsburgh Steelers are playing out the season with some very un-Steelers-like goals. A winning streak would be a start. Perhaps a late spurt...
Is the Manning Megacast on tonight? Monday Night Football live stream, TV, time, guest list
Peyton Manning and Eli Manning return for another week of the Manning Megacast on Monday, Dec. 5 when the New Orleans Saints travel to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday Night Football. The broadcast will be live streamed on fuboTV (live stream). New Orleans has won seven of the...
Scarbinsky: UAB’s new coach aced the opener. It only gets harder from here.
This is an opinion column. So you’re telling me that UAB hired Trent Dilfer to be its head football coach, introduced him at a press conference and Dilfer, who was once compensated by ESPN to - checks notes - talk on camera, won the press conference. Knock me over...
BetMGM bonus code for MNF: Earn up to $1,000 in free bets for Saints vs Bucs
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to AL.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. If you’re looking for a way to enhance your MNF viewing experience, sign up for BetMGM using BetMGM bonus code ALBONUS and claim...
