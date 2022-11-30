The talking points centered on losses but it appears like the College Football Playoff selection committee looked more at wins when making the most debated call. Ohio State ultimately got the No. 4 spot for which Nick Saban lobbied in television interviews Saturday night. His case had a few prongs, among them the timing and margin of losses. Alabama went down on the final play of two games while Ohio State took a 45-23 loss to Michigan on the final Saturday of the regular season.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO