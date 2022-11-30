ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
The Spun

Deion Sanders Reportedly Targeting Major SEC Assistant Coach

Deion Sanders is reportedly not waiting around to fill out his staff at Colorado. According to a report this weekend, the Buffaloes' new head coach is targeting a prominent SEC assistant coach. Sanders is reportedly interested in bringing Charles Kelly with him to Boulder, according to Football Scoop. Kelly is...
BOULDER, CO
AL.com

Why do players come to Alabama but then decide to transfer?

Alabama has seen 10 of its scholarship players enter the NCAA transfer portal over the past two weeks, prompting one recurring question from fans: Why?. There are circumstances unique to each player that dictate their decisions, but the most general, overarching theme is playing time. The most recent additions to...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

CFP chair explains why Ohio State made playoff over Alabama

The talking points centered on losses but it appears like the College Football Playoff selection committee looked more at wins when making the most debated call. Ohio State ultimately got the No. 4 spot for which Nick Saban lobbied in television interviews Saturday night. His case had a few prongs, among them the timing and margin of losses. Alabama went down on the final play of two games while Ohio State took a 45-23 loss to Michigan on the final Saturday of the regular season.
COLUMBUS, OH
AL.com

Derrick Brown, Derrick Henry nominated for NFL Man of the Year honor

Carolina Panthers defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry have been nominated for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award by their teams. The annual honor “recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community-service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.”...
CHARLOTTE, NC
AL.com

Bryce Young not among four finalists for the 2022 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young’s bid to become the second-ever two-time Heisman Trophy winner ended Monday evening when he was not among four finalists named for the award. Georgia’s Stetson Bennett, TCU’s Max Duggan, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and USC’s Caleb Williams are the finalists and will be invited to Saturday’s ceremony in New York City.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His College Football Playoff Top 4

ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his College Football Playoff top four. The longtime ESPN college football analyst released his rankings on Sunday morning. Herbstreit has a somewhat controversial pick, though it's mostly in line with everyone else. Here's his top four:. Georgia. Michigan. TCU. Ohio State. "(Not...
GEORGIA STATE
AL.com

Saban makes Alabama’s playoff case, asks who’d be favored among contenders

The hay’s in the barn and it’s up to the College Football Playoff selection committee now. Nick Saban took a few minutes Saturday evening to at least explain Alabama’s case for being one of the four teams to make it. Appearing live ESPN’s live broadcast on Twitter cohosted by AJ McCarron, Saban’s argument centered on how teams are playing currently and who’d be favored if they met head to head.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun has on-air medical emergency, hospitalized

Atlanta Hawks announcer Bob Rathbun suffered a medical emergency while on-air Monday. Prior to the game against the Thunder, Rathbun started convulsing and lost consciousness. All while on the air as color commentator Dominique Wilkins was speaking into the camera. The Hawks released a statement that Rathbun, 68, was dehydrated...
ATLANTA, GA
AL.com

Mark Ingram apologizes to teammates, coaches, city after Saints’ loss

New Orleans Saints running back Mark Ingram wasn’t on the field while quarterback Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers offense blitzed through two fourth-quarter touchdown drives. He didn’t drop any third-down passes. And he didn’t call for a pass on third-and-1 at the Tampa Bay 44-yard line with a 13-point lead and the clock running with 5:34 left to play nor decide to punt on the next snap when the pass went incomplete.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
