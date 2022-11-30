Read full article on original website
Authorities ID victim killed in broad daylight running gun battle on Birmingham’s east side
Authorities have released the name of a man killed Monday during a running gun battle in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Timothy Wayne Worsham, III, 22, of Midfield. The gunfire erupted just before 3:30 p.m. on or near Roebuck Parkway and Springville Road,...
Man convicted of manslaughter in deadly shooting at Center Point Parkway convenience store
A Center Point man has been convicted in a 2021 deadly shooting at an eastern Jefferson County store. A Jefferson County jury found 35-year-old Wallderrick Pierce Carson guilty of a reduced charge of provocation manslaughter. Carson was initially charged with murder in the Feb. 27, 2021, shooting death of 30-year-old DeAndre Antone Carter.
Woman shot to death inside Adamsville business; another woman charged with murder
A woman was found dead of a gunshot wound over the weekend inside an Adamsville business. Police responded at 9:30 a.m. Saturday to the business at 3708 Veterans Memorial Drive on a report of a shooting inside the business, said Adamsville police Assistant Chief Chris Robinson. That location is listed as an auto repair shop.
UPDATE: Man shot and killed on Springville Rd. identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say three people were shot in the eastern part of the city Monday afternoon. Police confirm they responded to a scene in the 700 block of Springville Road. They say three people were shot at that location. One of those victims suffered life-threatening injuries and died.
Death investigation underway in Jefferson County
Deputies are investigating after a body was recovered from a wrecked car Sunday morning.
Running gun battle in east Birmingham leaves 1 dead, 2 injured
A running gun battle in east Birmingham left one person dead and two others injured. The victim is the city’s 134th homicide this year. A shootout on Friday night that killed a 20-year-old man pushed the city over its 2021 homicide tally of 132. With 26 days left in...
Suspect indicted in kidnapping and killing of father of 4 Nathan Gemeinhart
The man charged with capital murder in the killing of a Jefferson County husband and father has now been indicted in the case. Youit Jones, 35, is charged in the slaying of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart. A preliminary hearing was set for this week in which the evidence against Jones would...
19-year-old killed in head-on collision over the weekend
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A family is grieving the lost of a 19-year-old after a fatal head-on collision involving another teen. It happened on Friday December 2. 19-year-old Antonio Amiru Hinton was riding passenger in a 2004 Honda Accord driven by an 18-year-old along Alabama Hwy 22 a few miles west of Chilton County.
Birmingham motorist found dead in wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County
An investigation is underway after a motorist was found dead in a wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the fatality victim as Eddie James Fair Jr. He was 52 and lived in Birmingham. Just after 8:30 a.m. Sunday, a passing motorist notified authorities of...
Birmingham police officer jailed on domestic violence strangulation charge
A Birmingham police officer was jailed Sunday evening following an alleged domestic violence assault. Brandon Alexander Smith, 30, was booked into the Jefferson County Jail at 6 p.m. on a charge of domestic violence by strangulation. Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald said department officials were made aware of the incident...
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect sought in attempted murder of Moody officer, police say
A search is underway for an “armed and dangerous” suspect wanted in the attempted murder of a Moody police officer, authorities said Monday. A warrant was issued for Brian Keith Beasley, whose last known address was in Irondale, for attempted murder of a police officer, the Moody Police Department said in a Facebook post.
Sentencing date set for two convicted in fatal kidnapping of Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney
A sentencing date has been set for Patrick Stallworth and Derick Irisha Brown in the 2019 deadly abduction 3-year-old Kamille “Cupcake” McKinney. Stallworth, 42, and Brown, 32, were convicted in separate trials in October and November. Both were found guilty of kidnapping that resulted in death and conspiracy to kidnap a minor victim.
Man gets federal prison for convictions that started with high-speed chase and Facebook video
A Center Point man has been sentenced to five years in federal prison for convictions that began with a high-speed chase and a Facebook video that showed him sitting in the stolen SUV he was driving during the pursuit. U.S. District Court Judge Anna M. Manasco sentenced 25-year-old Torace Laster...
Man found dead in wrecked vehicle in Jefferson Co. identified
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Birmingham was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle in Jefferson County Saturday morning. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the victim as Eddie James Fair, Jr. He was 52. A passing driver found Fair’s vehicle at the bottom of a...
BPD: 20-year-old man killed, 2 others injured by gunfire at Chevron on Finley Blvd
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating the scene of a shooting at a gas station that killed one man and wounded two others Friday night. BPD officers were dispatched to the Chevron on 1525 Finley Boulevard at around 8 p.m. on calls of shots fired with multiple victims. At the scene, officers discovered […]
'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Moody and Odenville
MOODY, Ala. — The Moody Police Department wants to find a suspect they believe tried to strike one of their officers with a vehicle. Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt says Brian Beasley is wanted on a warrant for attempted murder of a police officer. Chief Hunt says Beasley is...
Dead man found in vehicle at bottom of ravine identified, Alabama coroner confirms
An Alabama man who was found dead inside a wrecked vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine Saturday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office said the dead man has been identified as Eddie James Fair Jr., 52, of Birmingham, Alabama. A driver spotted Fair’s vehicle in...
Reward offered in Talladega homicide investigation
TALLADEGA, Ala. — Talladega police are asking for help in a homicide investigation. James Edward Wade, 71, was found shot to death on Thanksgiving Day. His body was found in the 1500 block of Shocco Road. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect in the case.
Birmingham Police asking for help in fatal shooting of 38-year-old
Making sense of this tragedy and making headway in the investigation has been a puzzling challenge for BPD.
One person killed and two others shot in shootout on Finley Blvd. in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Update: The Birmingham Police Department identified the victim as 20-year-old Cornelius Arthour May Jr. Multiple people were shot near a gas station in Birmingham Friday night. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) reported a homicide investigation near a Chevron gas station, located at 1525 Finley Blvd. The...
