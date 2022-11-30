ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Talladega, AL

wbrc.com

UPDATE: Man shot and killed on Springville Rd. identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after they say three people were shot in the eastern part of the city Monday afternoon. Police confirm they responded to a scene in the 700 block of Springville Road. They say three people were shot at that location. One of those victims suffered life-threatening injuries and died.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
19-year-old killed in head-on collision over the weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A family is grieving the lost of a 19-year-old after a fatal head-on collision involving another teen. It happened on Friday December 2. 19-year-old Antonio Amiru Hinton was riding passenger in a 2004 Honda Accord driven by an 18-year-old along Alabama Hwy 22 a few miles west of Chilton County.
CHILTON COUNTY, AL
'Armed and dangerous' suspect wanted in Moody and Odenville

MOODY, Ala. — The Moody Police Department wants to find a suspect they believe tried to strike one of their officers with a vehicle. Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt says Brian Beasley is wanted on a warrant for attempted murder of a police officer. Chief Hunt says Beasley is...
MOODY, AL
Reward offered in Talladega homicide investigation

TALLADEGA, Ala. — Talladega police are asking for help in a homicide investigation. James Edward Wade, 71, was found shot to death on Thanksgiving Day. His body was found in the 1500 block of Shocco Road. Police are offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to the identification of the suspect in the case.
TALLADEGA, AL
Birmingham, AL
