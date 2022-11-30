Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
82-Year-Old Elderly Black Woman Arrested and Told 'Don't Cry' by Valley, AL Officer Because She Can't Afford $77.80 BillZack LoveValley, AL
2022 Iron Bowl: Will Carnell "Cadillac" Williams Become the Next Auburn Head Coach? Tommy Tuberville Thinks SoZack LoveAuburn, AL
Auburn University and the University of Alabama Student Veterans Host '2022 Operation Iron Ruck' Before Iron BowlZack LoveAuburn, AL
Will Lane Kiffin Leave Ole Miss for Auburn?Jameson StewardAuburn, AL
The Tuskegee Syphilis Study, 40 Years of Unethical Human Experimentation in African AmericansSara BTuskegee, AL
Related
Opelika-Auburn News
4 Bedroom Home in Auburn - $349,900
Check out this charming Turkish-style home that is located in a very desirable subdivision called Solamere. Solamere subdivision is right in the heart of Auburn, Alabama. Only a 2.9-mile drive to downtown Auburn and Jordan-Hare Stadium is only 2.7 miles away! As you drive through you will see a beautiful lake view. You will always see children playing and families mingling. If you are looking for a home with lots of space here it is! As you enter the home you see an open-concept floor plan. Who doesn't enjoy sitting by a fire? This home offers 2 wood-burning fireplaces! The cozy living room offers one and the game day patio offers another one! Yes, I did say game day patio watch the game with a nice blazing fire going. This home is wired for smart home technology and has a security system installed. The Master bedroom offers an en suite featuring double vanities and a garden tub. Master Bedroom also offers ''his and her closets''! The seller is an Alabama real estate agent.
Cameron Smith: Hugh Freeze is Auburn’s Donald Trump
This is an opinion column. Hugh Freeze is Auburn’s Donald Trump. He’s shown that he can win where it counts, but poor judgment has dogged his career. Worse yet, his hire is a symptom of a larger trend demonstrating a powerful disconnect between the university’s leadership and the Auburn Creed.
Auburn, Ole Miss offer Saraland state champion quarterback KJ Lacey
New Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and his staff already have been hitting the recruiting trail hard. Freeze and assistant head coach Carnell Williams watched KJ Lacey quarterback Saraland to the Class 6A title Friday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium. On Monday, Auburn officially offered the sophomore. “I’m really excited for...
WTVM
Black History themed coffee shop closes permanently in Opelika
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Melanin Café, a black-owned coffee shop in Opelika, is known for celebrating black history year round. However, on December 2, the café posted to Instagram stating that they’re permanently closed - but the shop was temporarily closed for weeks leading up to the permanent closure, according to posts on their Instagram.
Auburn linebacker Joko Willis enters transfer portal
Reserve Auburn linebacker Joko Willis is the latest player to enter the transfer portal from the program. Willis announced Monday evening that he has entered the portal. He spent the last two seasons at Auburn after starting his career at Independence Community College. Read more Auburn football: Auburn quarterback enters...
Auburn’s Derick Hall makes coaches All-SEC first-team defense
Derick Hall added another accolade to his resume on the way out the door. Hall was tabbed as a first-team selection on the coaches All-SEC teams announced Tuesday afternoon. Hall, the only Auburn player to make the coaches all-conference teams, previously earned second-team All-SEC honors from the Associated Press on Monday.
Auburn reserve defensive lineman re-enters transfer portal
Auburn defensive lineman Marquis Robinson is in the transfer portal for the second time this year. Robinson re-entered the portal on Tuesday afternoon, according to multiple reports. Robinson previously spent time in the portal in the spring before rejoining the Tigers. Read more Auburn football: Wesley McGriff returning to Auburn...
Auburn president defends Hugh Freeze hire in email response to concerned fans
Auburn president Dr. Chris Roberts defended the school’s hiring of Hugh Freeze as the Tigers’ new football coach in an email response to fans who expressed concerns about Freeze’s character and past transgressions. As news leaked out on Nov. 26, the day of the Iron Bowl, that...
Auburn football: January 2022 transfer portal quarterback transferring again
The short-lived Carnell “Cadillac” Williams era of Auburn football era on the Plains will be defined by a rushing attack that was largely aided by quarterback Robby Ashford mastering the run-pass option, and Bryan Harsin’s legacy will be defined by his insistence to start T.J. Finley into the 2022 season after bringing him over to compete with Bo Nix and watching his presence lead to a three-game losing streak to end the 2021 season.
Auburn Running back Jordon Ingram to enter transfer portal
Auburn running back and Mobile native Jordon Ingram will enter the transfer portal, according to a team source and first reported by On3. Ingram suffered a season-ending lateral meniscus tear in his knee during a practice drill, which former head coach Bryan Harsin confirmed on October 24th during a press conference.
Alabama football commits that won or will play for a state title
It’s been a good year for Miles McVay. The 6-foot-6, near-360-pound lineman had his recruitment see a boost, nabbing an offer from Alabama among others. He visited the Tide later in the spring and committed in the summer. This fall, with his East (Ill.) St. Louis Flyers, McVay helped extend a dynasty.
Speedy Alabama WR enters transfer portal
After a mostly quiet first day for Alabama in the college football transfer portal window, a second-year Alabama receiver was the first of a few big names to enter their names. JoJo Earle, a sophomore who Nick Saban once compared to Jaylen Waddle, put his name in the pot Monday...
WSFA
Downtown Montgomery welcomes new locally-owned business
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery will soon start to see new businesses fill empty spaces. Businesses struggled to stay open because of the pandemic, forcing Irish Bread Pub to close after 10 years of business and Mellow Mushroom, too close recently. The City of Montgomery has been working to...
Auburn football: Qua Russaw, James Smith plan another visit
As National Signing Day– December 21– draws closer and closer, it’s becoming crunch time for Auburn football when it comes to recruiting. Cadillac Williams kept the ball moving while he was interim head coach and secured two commits for the Tigers during that time, but the baton is now being passed to head coach Hugh Freeze and the new staff.
Auburn football fans don’t agree with Dick Vitale about Alabama in the CFP
With TCU’s 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship on Saturday, December 3 — this, following USC’s 47-24 loss to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday, December 2 — many sought to make the argument that Alabama deserved to be in the College Football Playoff. Dick Vitale was one of the more notable names to back the Crimson Tide, but Auburn football fans appeared in Dicky V’s mentions in droves to push back on that notion.
Auburn lands 2 defenders on AP All-SEC team
A pair of Auburn defenders were named to the Associated Press All-SEC team released Monday. Edge defender Derick Hall and cornerback D.J. James were both named to the AP’s All-SEC second team, as voted on by media members throughout the conference. Hall and James were the only Auburn players recognized on this year’s AP All-SEC teams.
Three-star from Kentucky decommits from ‘University of Auburn’
Auburn’s 2023 class continues to shift. Jamarrion Harkless, a defensive lineman from Lexington, Kentucky, decommited from the ‘University of Auburn,’ bringing Hugh Freeze’s inaugural class to 11 players. “Everything happens for a reason,” Harkless tweeted on Sunday morning. Harkless, like four-star wide reciever Adam Hopkins,...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Hugh Freeze reportedly poaching offensive assistant coach from SEC team
Hugh Freeze appears to have found his offensive line coach. Jake Thornton from Ole Miss is reportedly heading to Auburn. Thornton told Rebels he is leaving for AU, per David Johnson of 247Sports. Thornton was at Ole Miss for 2 seasons with no connection to the Freeze era in Oxford.
WTVM
Store break-in’s in midtown Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - This holiday season, people are in the spirit of giving but also taking. A rash of burglaries has been happening in one neighborhood in midtown Columbus, prompting business owners to offer a reward for an arrest. Larry Nelson, the owner of Larry’s Beauty Supply Store, showed...
Archibald: If you’re mad at Valley police, why aren’t you mad all the time?
This is an opinion column. The world went nuts over news last week that Martha Menefield, a mild-mannered 82-year-old retired caregiver, was handcuffed and hauled off to jail by Valley, Ala., police after she failed to pay a $77 bill to her city’s trash service. Of course the world...
AL.com
Birmingham, AL
208K+
Followers
64K+
Post
73M+
Views
ABOUT
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 0