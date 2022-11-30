ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Avian flu found in Alabama backyard flock

State officials say a “highly pathogenic” strain of avian flu was found in a non-commercial, non-poultry backyard flock in Lawrence County. The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) made the announcement after samples from the flock were tested.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, AL
Pit bull mix that attacked woman to be euthanized after Alabama Supreme Court ruling

A dog that was the subject of a lawsuit which made it all the way to the Alabama Supreme Court is scheduled to be euthanized next week in connection with an attack last year. According to court documents, Havoc, an adult pit bull mix, injured a woman in September 2021, causing tears in her scalp and arm. She was treated at Huntsville Hospital and required multiple skin-grafting surgeries.
GUNTERSVILLE, AL
New hotel coming to Huntsville business park at Redstone Arsenal

A new hotel is coming to Redstone Gateway, the business park just outside the gates of Redstone Arsenal. Redstone Gateway and its developer, Corporate Office Properties Trust, announced Tuesday a 150-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is under construction and planned to be completed by summer of 2023. It will join another Marriott hotel, the 120-room Towne Place Suites, at the office park.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
