New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
6 Cities You Should Move to in AlabamaJameson StewardAlabama State
4 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Popular record-holding store chain opens another new location in AlabamaKristen WaltersAthens, AL
The 2022 Rocket City Christmas Light Show Returns to Huntsville & Madison area at Toyota Field for a Lot of Family FunZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Huntsville residents push for more connectivity among greenways
Vivian Nguyn is a Huntsville resident who prefers to get around to other parts of the city on her bike. She’d like to be able to take advantage of the city’s network of greenways to get from point A to point B, but there aren’t many near where she lives or works.
New Bridge Street restaurant owner: Huntsville is a ‘happening place,’ ‘perfect fit’
PBR Lockhart Smokehouse is the newest restaurant at Bridge Street Town Centre, opening in early November. It is a collaboration between two iconic Texas brands, mixing Central Texas barbecue with cowboy-themed music and entertainment. The owners of the Lockhart Smokehouse side are Jeff and Jill Bergus. Jeff Bergus was recently...
4 arrested on bribery, corruption charges following Alabama prison investigation
Four former officers with the Alabama Department of Corrections - one of them a 10-year veteran - have been arrested on corruption charges following an investigation. Limestone County Reserve Deputy Michelle Williamson said Alex Andrews, Andrew Taylor Roy, John Paul Ketterman and Shamarion Dozier are all being held in the Limestone County Detention Center.
Avian flu found in Alabama backyard flock
State officials say a “highly pathogenic” strain of avian flu was found in a non-commercial, non-poultry backyard flock in Lawrence County. The Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries (ADAI), and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) made the announcement after samples from the flock were tested.
Alabama singer wins over famously tough Apollo Theater crowd in New York
Right before she sang at the Apollo Theater, she looked down at the tattoo on her right arm. The tattoo reads, “Dreama,” the name of her 5-year-old daughter. “Anytime I’m getting ready to perform, I always look down at it,” says MeMe B. Jones, a singer based in Huntsville. “And I know that I’m doing this for my baby.”
Cullman searching for new head coach following Oscar Glasscock’s retirement
Cullman High football coach Oscar Glasscock has decided to retire after four seasons at the school. The Cullman Times was first to report the news. Glasscock went 28-17 and led his team to the playoffs in each of his four seasons. The Bearcats were 7-4 in 2022, losing 41-24 to Gadsden City in the first round of the Class 6A playoffs.
Pit bull mix that attacked woman to be euthanized after Alabama Supreme Court ruling
A dog that was the subject of a lawsuit which made it all the way to the Alabama Supreme Court is scheduled to be euthanized next week in connection with an attack last year. According to court documents, Havoc, an adult pit bull mix, injured a woman in September 2021, causing tears in her scalp and arm. She was treated at Huntsville Hospital and required multiple skin-grafting surgeries.
Free Sunday splashdown party at Toyota Field will welcome NASA’s Orion home
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center and the Rocket City Trash Pandas will host a free Artemis 1 “Splashdown Party” Sunday to welcome NASA’s Orion spacecraft home from its flyby of the moon. Following the splashdown, the Trash Pandas will also have a special announcement about the...
New hotel coming to Huntsville business park at Redstone Arsenal
A new hotel is coming to Redstone Gateway, the business park just outside the gates of Redstone Arsenal. Redstone Gateway and its developer, Corporate Office Properties Trust, announced Tuesday a 150-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott is under construction and planned to be completed by summer of 2023. It will join another Marriott hotel, the 120-room Towne Place Suites, at the office park.
