Indiana football linebacker Dasan McCullough, a rising star on the Hoosiers’ defense, will enter the transfer portal, according to his Twitter. McCullough, the son of former Indiana and current Notre Dame running backs coach Deland McCullough, was the Hoosiers’ highest-rated recruit in program history, per 247Sports. He was originally committed to Ohio State.

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO