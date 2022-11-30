ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

iheart.com

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
MONTGOMERY, AL
On3.com

Former five-star OL Tommy Brockermeyer transferring from Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former five-star offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer is leaving the Alabama football team. On Monday evening, the news came down that the Forth Worth (Tex.) All Saints Episcopal product is entering the transfer portal and will look to continue his playing career elsewhere. The news of Brockermeyer’s...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Has Already Made His National Championship Pick

Lane Kiffin isn't waiting around to make his national championship game pick. The Ole Miss Rebels head coach believes that Georgia is going to win back-to-back national titles. Kiffin made his pick on social media on Saturday night, following Georgia's win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game. "Congrats on...
OXFORD, MS
The Spun

Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer

Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
JACKSON, MS
The Comeback

Nick Saban gives passionate pitch for College Football Playoff spot

The college football world has been speculating about who will ultimately get into the College Football Playoff after a number of shocking upsets this weekend. Alabama head coach Nick Saban made his pitch for Alabama to get in on Saturday. Saban was interviewed during halftime of the Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Purdue, Read more... The post Nick Saban gives passionate pitch for College Football Playoff spot appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

The rise of Thompson’s 8th Grade QB phenom Trent Seaborn

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old boy playing against 18-year-olds in a state known for its hard nose football presents a host of questions for the adults making the decision. Is he mature enough? Is it safe? Questions Trent Seaborn’s father, Jason, says he and the coaches at Thompson High School considered before sending him […]
ALABASTER, AL

