Alabama didn't make the College Football Playoff and everyone laughed at Nick Saban
The College Football Playoff field is set and there is one big name missing from the four teams and it wasn’t really a surprise to anyone going into Sunday’s announcement – Nick Saban’s Alabama Crimson Tide. Saban tried really hard over the last 24 hours to...
College Football World Furious With Alabama's Final Ranking
The final College Football Playoff rankings are out on Sunday afternoon. College football fans are not happy with Alabama's final ranking, but probably not for what you think. The Crimson Tide missed the playoff, coming in at No. 5 overall, but they're ahead of Tennessee, which came in at No. 6.
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
College Football World Stunned By Heisman Finalist Snub
On Monday night, the four finalists in the running for the 2022 Heisman Trophy were revealed. The list includes: USC's Caleb Williams, TCU's Max Duggan, Ohio State's C.J. Stroud and Georgia's Stetson Bennett. Notice any obvious snubs? Fans are shocked Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker ...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Lane Kiffin Has Message For Kirby Smart After Georgia's SEC Championship Win
Lane Kiffin already revealed his national title pick on Saturday. After Georgia's SEC Championship beatdown of LSU, the Ole Miss head coach congratulated Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs before looking forward to their matchup Nov. 11 of next year. "Congrats on the big win today [Georgia Football and Kirby Smart]....
Former five-star OL Tommy Brockermeyer transferring from Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Former five-star offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer is leaving the Alabama football team. On Monday evening, the news came down that the Forth Worth (Tex.) All Saints Episcopal product is entering the transfer portal and will look to continue his playing career elsewhere. The news of Brockermeyer’s...
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
Lane Kiffin Has Already Made His National Championship Pick
Lane Kiffin isn't waiting around to make his national championship game pick. The Ole Miss Rebels head coach believes that Georgia is going to win back-to-back national titles. Kiffin made his pick on social media on Saturday night, following Georgia's win over LSU in the SEC Championship Game. "Congrats on...
Former Alabama QB has the most absurd take on the Crimson Tide you’ll hear all year
Former Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Greg McElroy had the most absurd take about Bama this week that you’ll likely hear all year. McElroy, who now works for ESPN and Peyton Manning’s Omaha productions, appeared in a clip over the weekend where he explained that it wasn’t Alabama’s fault that they didn’t have a great win this season.
Deion's No. 1 Recruit, Travis Hunter, Announces Transfer
Travis Hunter, the five-star recruit who shocked the college football world by committing to Jackson State over Florida State, has apparently made his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit will be transferring from Jackson State to Colorado. Deion Sanders officially accepted the Colorado Buffaloes job on Sunday. Late...
Nick Saban Sends Clear Message On Why Alabama Deserves Playoff Invite
Nick Saban is busy this Saturday night petitioning for No. 6 Alabama to get an invite to the College Football Playoff. Saban joined ESPN this evening to discuss why his team deserves a playoff invite. In typical Saban fashion, he posed a strong argument: Alabama would be a favorite over...
Lane Kiffin Jokingly Tweets About Potentially Working For Georgia
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin just tweeted a photo of him and Kirby Smart with a rather interesting caption
Lane Kiffin isn’t in the CFP, but neither is Alabama so it’s time to troll the Tide
Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin trolled his former team in Alabama after the Crimson Tide failed to make the College Football Playoff as a two-loss, non-division champion this season. Alabama put five on it, as in the Crimson Tide’s standing in the final College Football Playoff rankings. Former...
Nick Saban gives passionate pitch for College Football Playoff spot
The college football world has been speculating about who will ultimately get into the College Football Playoff after a number of shocking upsets this weekend. Alabama head coach Nick Saban made his pitch for Alabama to get in on Saturday. Saban was interviewed during halftime of the Big Ten Championship game between Michigan and Purdue, Read more... The post Nick Saban gives passionate pitch for College Football Playoff spot appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
No. 5 Alabama to Play No. 9 Kansas State in Sugar Bowl
The two programs will meet for the first time ever as the Crimson Tide takes on the Big 12 champion.
Nick Saban is getting roasted for CFP campaign speech during halftime of B1G Championship Game
Nick Saban is in rare form on Saturday Night. During halftime of the B1G Championship Game on FOX, Saban joined the Big Noon Kickoff Crew to talk about Alabama’s chances of making the College Football Playoff. The segment essentially turned into a lobbying effort from Nick Saban. Saban cited...
Alabama Football: Did Bama depend on Bryce Young too much?
With Alabama Football out of this season’s Playoff, Crimson Tide fans are already thinking about next season. But moving on requires some looking back. Understanding the reasons for core deficiencies in the 2022 team is an important part of building for the 2023 season. A key issue is why...
4 Great Seafood Places in Alabama
If you love seafood and you live in Alabama, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that you should visit if you haven't already because all of them are highly praised for their delicious food and service.
The rise of Thompson’s 8th Grade QB phenom Trent Seaborn
ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — A 14-year-old boy playing against 18-year-olds in a state known for its hard nose football presents a host of questions for the adults making the decision. Is he mature enough? Is it safe? Questions Trent Seaborn’s father, Jason, says he and the coaches at Thompson High School considered before sending him […]
