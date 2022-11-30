ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
7 Fresh Trade Ideas for the 2022 MLB Winter Meetings

With Major League Baseball's winter meetings taking place this week in San Diego, there should be quite a bit of free-agent movement and trade negotiations. Let's focus on the latter with seven fresh trade ideas that could transpire in the coming days. These potential trades are based on a combination...
Aaron Judge Named Time Magazine 2022 Athlete of the Year After Record HR Season

On the heels of his historic season, Time magazine named New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge its athlete of the year for 2022 on Tuesday. Judge smashed 62 home runs for the Bronx Bombers, breaking the single-season American League record of 61 set by Yankees outfielder Roger Maris in 1961.
Aaron Judge 'Upset' Yankees Discussed Contract Offer Details: 'Put Pressure on Me'

Aaron Judge would've preferred to keep his contract negotiations with the New York Yankees behind closed doors ahead of the 2022 MLB season. "We kind of said, 'Hey, let's keep this between us,'" he said to Time's Sean Gregory regarding his conversations with the team. "I was a little upset that the numbers came out. I understand it's a negotiation tactic. Put pressure on me. Turn the fans against me, turn the media on me. That part of it I didn't like."
Rosenthal: Shohei Ohtani a Target for Dodgers in 2023 FA; LAD 'Truly Want' Star

The Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly hope to make a run at Los Angeles Angels superstar pitcher and designated hitter Shohei Ohtani in free agency next year. According to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic, Ohtani is the "player they truly want," which could lead the Dodgers to be less aggressive in free agency than usual this offseason.
Yankees Rumors: NYY 'Very Much' in on Bryan Reynolds After Pirates OF's Trade Request

The New York Yankees are "very much" in on Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds, per Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Mackey reported Saturday that Reynolds had requested a trade from the Pirates. MLB Network's Jon Heyman added that contract extension negotiations between the two sides had reached an "impasse," resulting in the trade request.
MLB Rumors: Masataka Yoshida to Be Posted Wednesday; Yankees Previously Linked to OF

Major League Baseball teams looking for outfield help this offseason reportedly have another option to choose from in free agency. ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Japanese star Masataka Yoshida will be posted Wednesday by the Orix Buffaloes of Nippon Professional Baseball, meaning he can sign with an MLB team through Jan. 20. "Teams see Yoshida as a plug-and-play left-field option with elite bat-to-ball skills," Passan wrote.
Dansby Swanson Rumors: Cardinals Among Teams Interested in Braves Free Agent

The Philadelphia Phillies may not be the only National League team who signs an impact shortstop this offseason. After Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan of ESPN reported the Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with a no-trade clause with Trea Turner, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported the Cardinals are also involved in the shortstop market and are interested in Dansby Swanson.
Odell Beckham Jr.'s ACL Injury Rehab Reportedly Expected to Extend into Postseason

Even if Odell Beckham Jr. signs with a new team within the next few days, it could still be some time before the free-agent wide receiver is back on the field. The Dallas Morning News' David Moore reported Tuesday that Beckham's rehab from a torn ACL may "extend into the postseason." Moore added that if the Dallas Cowboys ultimately sign the 30-year-old, "it will be with the understanding that the veteran receiver is unlikely to play before the regular season is done."
Breaking Down Unlikeliest Potential 2022 NFL Playoff Qualifiers

The 2022 NFL playoff picture is beginning to take shape, but surprisingly only two teams—the Chicago Bears and Houston Texans—have been officially eliminated with just five weeks of the regular season remaining. Perhaps even more shockingly, all 14 postseason spots remain up for grabs entering Week 14. While...
Top Fits for Carlos Correa, Xander Bogaerts, Dansby Swanson amid Trea Turner Contract

The shortstop market was always going to be a focus of Major League Baseball's free agency period this offseason, and that was certainly the case Monday. ESPN's Kiley McDaniel and Jeff Passan reported the Philadelphia Phillies agreed to an 11-year, $300 million deal with a no-trade clause with shortstop Trea Turner. It is a head-turning deal with the security of a number of years and the no-trade clause, and he joins a team that reached the World Series just last season.
Odell Beckham Jr. Need Not Apply: Dallas Cowboys Are Already a Contender

A potential Odell Beckham Jr. signing is a luxury for the Dallas Cowboys. The team is already built to win at a high level now. In fact, Jerry Jones' squad is operating at a Super Bowl standard with a 9-3 record. With Sunday's 54-19 victory over the spiraling-into-the-abyss Indianapolis Colts,...
NFL Playoff Picture 2022: Official AFC, NFC Clinching Scenarios for Week 14 Released

There are still five weeks left in the NFL regular season, but three teams have a chance to clinch a playoff berth in their next game. The Minnesota Vikings can clinch the NFC North with a win or tie against the Detroit Lions. The Kansas City Chiefs can wrap up the AFC West with a win and a Los Angeles Chargers loss to the Miami Dolphins.

