NY1

Gillibrand wants better ways of tracking gun sales

U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand called on Sunday for the full implementation of the use of a merchant category code in order to better tracking gun and ammunition sales in the United States. A similar push to do so has been made at the state level in New York, and the...
NY1

'Puppy Mill Pipeline' bill awaits Gov. Hochul's signature

The pet industry is fighting back against New York legislation that advocates refer to as the “Puppy Mill Pipeline” bill. The bill passed with bipartisan majorities in both chambers of the state Legislature and now awaits Gov. Kathy Hochul's signature. According to Libby Post, executive director of the...
NY1

Hochul urged to approve regulations for immigration bond industry

Advocates are urging Gov. Kathy Hochul on Monday to approve new regulations for the immigration bond industry and lay down new oversight rules. The bill sitting on Hochul's desk addresses the for-profit bond industry for immigration, a system that can draw in tens of thousands of immigrants across the country. In New York, hundreds of immigrant residents can be detained at 76 different locations.

