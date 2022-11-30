ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

CBS Sacramento

Unbeaten Sac State tops Richmond 38-31 in FCS playoffs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Asher O'Hara threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Pierre Williams to cap the scoring with 6:28 to play and No. 2 seed Sacramento State beat Richmond 38-31 Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.Sacramento State (12-0), ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, extended its program record for single-season wins. The Hornets play No. 7-seed Incarnate Word in the quarterfinals.Leroy Henley caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Reece Udinski to give the Spiders a 31-24 lead going into the fourth quarter but Jake Dunniway hit Marshel Martin for a 19-yard TD and, after Richmond missed...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Spin

The True and Tragic Stories of Mac J

Blue Chips is a monthly rap column that highlights exceptional rising rappers. To read previous columns, click here. To be a rap fan in 2022 is to experience cyclical and compounding grief, to have most excitement checked by the fear of another untimely eulogy. This is another way of saying that rappers are dying from gun violence at an alarming rate. The recent killings of Takeoff and PnB Rock follow a harrowing trend: any degree of fame and perceived wealth appears increasingly fatal. One can only imagine the psychic toll each death has on rappers, those carrying the pain of watching another peer mowed down along with the dread that they might be next.
SACRAMENTO, CA
napavalleylifemagazine.com

wine country ‘cue: The Best BBQ Joints in Napa Valley

Barbecue is perhaps the ultimate American food, with regional styles as diverse as the country itself. So while Texas, Memphis, Kansas City, or the Carolinas might immediately come to mind when one thinks of the nation’s best barbecue, the truth is there are plenty of seriously good BBQ spots worth seeking out in the middle of Napa wine country. From high-class BBQ bistros that pair smoked goodness with an array of the region’s finest wines to down-home joints serving up tried-and-true family recipes, the options are endless up and down the valley.
NAPA, CA
KGET

People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities

As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KCRA.com

Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon

FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Magnitude 2.9 quake centered near Mount Diablo rattles East Bay

DANVILLE -- Portions of the East Bay were shaken by a small earthquake late Saturday afternoon.The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 2.9 earthquake was centered 3.1 miles north-northeast of Diablo, near Danville. The quake struck at 4:27 p.m.The quake was felt in Danville, San Ramon, Alamo and Walnut Creek.There are no reports of damage or injuries.
DANVILLE, CA
sfstandard.com

San Francisco Police Officers Could Star in a New Reality TV Show

A reality TV show starring San Francisco police officers could be produced if Supervisor Matt Dorsey wins approval for it. Supervisor Dorsey has asked for city permission to allow local police officers to star in a show currently dubbed: “Real Streets of San Francisco.”. In November, he introduced a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
mavensnotebook.com

MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for December 1

Written exclusively for Maven’s Notebook by hydrologist Robert Shibatani. Its currently raining here in Sacramento along with much of the north State and north-central Sierra Nevada with snowfall beginning last night from the Oregon border and continuing throughout the morning as far south as Huntington Lake as of early afternoon today.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
WALNUT CREEK, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)

Hundreds of thousands of coyotes roam California — and these “extremely intelligent” predators don’t mind hanging around humans. Coyote sightings in urban areas are common. Sacramento’s close proximity to habitats like the American River Parkway, for example, means sometimes these animals can make their way all the way to midtown.
SACRAMENTO, CA

