Pittsburg beats the rain, Manteca, wins NorCal D1-A championship
PITTSBURG, Calif. — A steady rain and chill would seem to put the passing team at a disadvantage. It did not. Pittsburg, with a potent passing attack with four-star quarterback Jaden Rashada and a host of Division 1 committed receivers, showed once again it is a complete team Saturday ...
allaccess.com
KSAN (107.7 The Bone)/San Francisco Brings Back Nikki Blakk For Afternoons
CUMULUS MEDIA Classic Rock KSAN (107.7 THE BONE)/SAN FRANCISCO has brought back former BONE personality NIKKI BLAKK for afternoons replacing JOE "JOE HAWK" CECCOTTI who has left the station. BLAKK, who rocked KSAN for a decade until leaving in 2015 for the concert business, will start MONDAY, DECEMBER 5th. KSAN...
Unbeaten Sac State tops Richmond 38-31 in FCS playoffs
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Asher O'Hara threw a 51-yard touchdown pass to Pierre Williams to cap the scoring with 6:28 to play and No. 2 seed Sacramento State beat Richmond 38-31 Saturday in the second round of the FCS playoffs.Sacramento State (12-0), ranked No. 2 in the FCS coaches poll, extended its program record for single-season wins. The Hornets play No. 7-seed Incarnate Word in the quarterfinals.Leroy Henley caught a 21-yard touchdown pass from Reece Udinski to give the Spiders a 31-24 lead going into the fourth quarter but Jake Dunniway hit Marshel Martin for a 19-yard TD and, after Richmond missed...
firstsportz.com
“Going to be here forever,” Superstar Nate Diaz touched by Mayor gifting him honorary key to the city of Stockton
Nick and Nate Diaz, popularly known as The Diaz brothers, have put Stockton, California, on the map. They have continually repped the city in each media appearance that they partake in, on top of the immense service they have done to the sport of MMA. Hence, it was only necessary...
Spin
The True and Tragic Stories of Mac J
Blue Chips is a monthly rap column that highlights exceptional rising rappers. To read previous columns, click here. To be a rap fan in 2022 is to experience cyclical and compounding grief, to have most excitement checked by the fear of another untimely eulogy. This is another way of saying that rappers are dying from gun violence at an alarming rate. The recent killings of Takeoff and PnB Rock follow a harrowing trend: any degree of fame and perceived wealth appears increasingly fatal. One can only imagine the psychic toll each death has on rappers, those carrying the pain of watching another peer mowed down along with the dread that they might be next.
Remembering the Bay Area suburbs' fanciest buffet: Fresh Choice
If you grew up in the Bay Area suburbs in the 1990s, you probably remember going to one.
napavalleylifemagazine.com
wine country ‘cue: The Best BBQ Joints in Napa Valley
Barbecue is perhaps the ultimate American food, with regional styles as diverse as the country itself. So while Texas, Memphis, Kansas City, or the Carolinas might immediately come to mind when one thinks of the nation’s best barbecue, the truth is there are plenty of seriously good BBQ spots worth seeking out in the middle of Napa wine country. From high-class BBQ bistros that pair smoked goodness with an array of the region’s finest wines to down-home joints serving up tried-and-true family recipes, the options are endless up and down the valley.
People leaving Los Angeles are now flocking to these two cities
As a record amount of Los Angeles residents continue moving out of the state, a new Redfin study shows they’re flocking to two particular cities the most. Droves of people migrated out of California during the pandemic, heading for more affordable locales. The places seeing the largest exoduses were coastal cities including San Francisco, Los […]
KCRA.com
Rain has returned to NorCal, but don't expect reservoirs to fill up anytime soon
FOLSOM, Calif. — So far, things are going well for Northern California heading into what is, on average, the busiest part of the rain and snow season. As of Monday morning, many locations around the region are reporting above-average rainfall totals since the water year began on Oct. 1. Downtown Sacramento has had close to 4 inches as of the most recent observation on Sunday.
East Bay restaurant owned by Marshawn Lynch provides free food, toys
EMERYVILLE, Calif. (KRON) — The season of giving runs year-round for one East Bay restaurant. It happens to be owned by former NFL running back and Oakland’s own — Marshawn Lynch. His aunt runs the place. Rob Ben’s Restaurant & Lounge gives back to the community through food and soul. Hours before opening for business, […]
One of San Francisco's best pizzas now comes with a pre-rolled joint
Both the pizza and the joint are decorated in the fantastical art of local artist Jeremy Fish.
Bay Area rain is good start to winter, but forecasts show another dry season for CA
The Bay Area got soaked with a good amount of rain Saturday, with a steady rainfall for much of the day.
Magnitude 2.9 quake centered near Mount Diablo rattles East Bay
DANVILLE -- Portions of the East Bay were shaken by a small earthquake late Saturday afternoon.The U.S. Geological Survey reported that the magnitude 2.9 earthquake was centered 3.1 miles north-northeast of Diablo, near Danville. The quake struck at 4:27 p.m.The quake was felt in Danville, San Ramon, Alamo and Walnut Creek.There are no reports of damage or injuries.
sfstandard.com
San Francisco Police Officers Could Star in a New Reality TV Show
A reality TV show starring San Francisco police officers could be produced if Supervisor Matt Dorsey wins approval for it. Supervisor Dorsey has asked for city permission to allow local police officers to star in a show currently dubbed: “Real Streets of San Francisco.”. In November, he introduced a...
mavensnotebook.com
MONTHLY RESERVOIR REPORT for December 1
Written exclusively for Maven’s Notebook by hydrologist Robert Shibatani. Its currently raining here in Sacramento along with much of the north State and north-central Sierra Nevada with snowfall beginning last night from the Oregon border and continuing throughout the morning as far south as Huntington Lake as of early afternoon today.
New Shake Shack location set to open in the East Bay
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Bay Area Shake Shack lovers rejoice, especially those in the East Bay. There’s a new location coming to town near you. Shake Shack is set to open in Walnut Creek on the 1300 block of Locust Street. There is no set date for the location’s opening, but a Shake […]
This is how much rain and snow fell in Northern California. A second winter storm is on its way
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With rain expected this weekend, a 48-hour precipitation report from the National Weather Service shows how much rain cities in the Sacramento area received this week. According to the NWS report, the area of the Sacramento Executive Airport received 0.47 inches of rain, followed by Vacaville at 0.49 inches, Stockton at […]
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)
Hundreds of thousands of coyotes roam California — and these “extremely intelligent” predators don’t mind hanging around humans. Coyote sightings in urban areas are common. Sacramento’s close proximity to habitats like the American River Parkway, for example, means sometimes these animals can make their way all the way to midtown.
foxla.com
This California city is most popular destination for people looking to relocate: report
LOS ANGELES - Across the United States, the effects of inflation and a teetering economy are being felt by Americans everywhere from the grocery store and gas pump to Christmas tree lots and for homebuyers - the real estate market. A new report by Redfin found nearly 24% of homebuyers...
The Almanac Online
Comings and goings: Cocoa & Butter and Wahlburgers shutter, Tootsie's reopens and more
As the end of 2022 nears, the local dining scene is in a state of flux. Two eateries have recently closed, a popular East Bay bagel shop has opened its doors, a Stanford spot has returned after renovations and a new hotel's restaurants have been announced. Pho Hà Noi, an...
