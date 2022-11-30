Read full article on original website
F&G begins winter feeding operation for Teton Canyon elk
TETON COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game has initiated an emergency winter feeding operation for the Teton Canyon elk herd for winter 2022-2023. This elk herd has posed a public safety concern since winter 2018-2019 when they began showing up along Highway 20 and Highway 33 near Sugar City.
Snow King Mountain opens resort for the season
JACKSON HOLE, Wyoming (KIFI)-Snow King Mountain in Jackson Hole opened their resort this weekend after getting the best snow in over a decade. The Rafferty Lift, Gondola and the King’s Grill all opened for the winter sports season today, so those looking to shred some powder this holiday season can now hit the slopes. Other areas at Snow King, such as the Cowboy Coaster will open next weekend and King Tubes is anticipated to open soon, but an official date has not been announced yet.
3 things to know this morning – December 5, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Monday. 1. Two men were sent to a hospital after a shooting and stabbing incident Friday evening in Pocatello. Jeremiah Cox was released from the hospital and arrested on unrelated warrants. As of the latest update, the second male is still in the ICU.
Gov. Little declares Dec. 5-11 CS Ed Week
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Idaho Lt. Gov.-elect Scott Bedke coded with students at Vera C. O’Leary Middle School in Twin Falls Monday as people worldwide began celebrating Computer Science Education Week and the 10th anniversary of Hour of Code. Bedke also read aloud a proclamation from Idaho...
ITD welcomes public feedback on future of US 20
ASHTON, Idaho (KIFI) – The Ashton Community Center and Library provided the perfect backdrop for the most recent meeting on the future of US 20 as it continues to affect travel through the cities of Ashton and Island Park. People were invited to learn about some of the new...
College of Eastern Idaho reveals new updates to Testing Center
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — College of Eastern Idaho will hold a ribbon-cutting on Monday, Dec. 5, at 12:00 p.m. to celebrate the completed renovation and expansion of the William & Shirley Maeck Student Testing Center. The Testing Center is located in the John O. Sessions Building 1. The...
Wyoming diabetes prevention efforts focus on prediabetes
JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) – Because of the strong link between prediabetes and Type 2 diabetes, the Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) is encouraging people to learn more about their personal prediabetes risk through a simple screening option. Amber Nolte, Chronic Disease Prevention Program manager with WDH, estimated one in...
Vigil held Tuesday to remember children who have passed away
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The annual celebration of Children’s Day throughout the world is Dec. 6. It is also the day chosen for the annual Candlelight Vigil held at Christmas Box Angel Statue at Fielding Memorial Cemetery on South Yellowstone Blvd. in Idaho Falls. The gathering is...
