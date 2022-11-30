ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

NFL assigns referee Clay Martin to work Saints vs. Buccaneers in Week 13

By John Sigler
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rM8eI_0jSmHTUi00

Here’s the Week 13 referee assignment for the New Orleans Saints’ game with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night, per Football Zebras: Clay Martin, a fifth-year referee with eight years of experience working NFL games. Martin was promoted from umpire to referee in 2018, and he’s since officiated two games with the Saints — with New Orleans winning each time (beating the Arizona Cardinals in 2019 and outlasting the Los Angeles Chargers in 2020), both games at home. This will be the first time they work with Martin’s crew on the road.

So how do the trends from Martin and his staff match up with the Saints and Buccaners this season? Let’s explore:

Clay Martin trends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OiqHB_0jSmHTUi00
Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Martin’s crew averages the 5th-most penalty flags thrown per game (15.27), though they rank 7nth among the 17 different squads in accepted fouls (12.36). So we should expect plenty of yellow markers to litter the field on Monday night.

As for their most-common penalties:

  1. False starts (2.55 per game, 4th)
  2. Offensive holding (2.18 per game, 10th)
  3. Defensive pass interference (0.91 per game, 5th)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers trends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22pvQp_0jSmHTUi00
Matt Pendleton-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers average 5.82 penalties per game (16th) for 47.55 penalty yards per game (17th) going against them. Additionally, Tampa Bay has had 6.27 beneficiary penalties called against their opponents this season (9th) for 53.36 penalty yards (8th). The fouls most commonly called against them:

  1. False starts (1.64 per game, 3rd)
  2. Offensive holding (1.09 per game, Tied-15th)
  3. Defensive offside (0.45 per game, 6th)

However, the Buccaneers rank 29th in first downs yielded by penalty (0.64 per game) while gaining the 5th-most first downs by penalties on their opponents (1.64).

New Orleans Saints trends

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EWUAr_0jSmHTUi00
Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

The Saints are the 6th-most penalized team in the league per game (6.67), averaging the 6th-most penalty yards lost each week (55.08). They also rank 13th in beneficial calls going their way, with opponents averaging 5.92 penalties and 11th in penalty yards (51.25) on opponents. These are the infractions most often called against New Orleans:

  1. False starts (1.83 per game, 1st)
  2. Defensive holding (1.00 per game, 1st)
  3. Offensive holding (0.83 per game, 27th)

Additionally, the Saints have been fouled for more automatic first down penalties (2.25 per game) than any team in the league, while ranking last in first downs gained via penalty of their own (0.67 per game).

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Patrick Mahomes furiously slammed his helmet on the sidelines after a crucial Chiefs missed FG

The Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes entered their matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals Sunday hoping to reverse some recent poor fortune. The Bengals, led by Joe Burrow, swept Mahomes’ Chiefs between a regular season and AFC title game matchup last year. The sting of that latter defeat especially had to be motivating for Mahomes, who was pulling out all the stops to overcome the Bengals this time around. After Cincinnati took a late 27-24 lead on a Chris Evans touchdown, it certainly seemed like this AFC rivalry would have an instant classic in store.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What J.J. McCarthy said after learning Michigan football will play TCU in the CFP

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Last year, the goal for Michigan football wasn’t to win the national championship, it turns out. This year, it absolutely is. In his first year as the starting quarterback for the Wolverines, J.J. McCarthy hadn’t necessarily put the team on his back until the biggest games, as his career has been a progression. Same can be said of this team, as McCarthy notes that last year’s goal was to beat Ohio State — this year, the team wants more.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Eagles release 3 players from the practice squad ahead of Week 14 matchup vs. Giants

The Eagles announced three 53-man roster moves ahead of Sunday’s matchup against the Giants and also made three corresponding practice squad moves as well. Talented defensive end Janarius Robinson was activated to the active roster from the injured reserve, and safety Andre Chachere was waived from the active roster. and veteran pass rusher Robert Quinn was placed on injured reserve.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Big Ten will be leaving one bowl game vacant

On Sunday the entire bowl game lineup for the 2022 season will be locked in once and for all. And as the bowl games are being filled, the Big Ten could be leaving one of its bowl tie-ins without a Big Ten team. With the Big Ten sending two teams to the College Football Playoff, the Big Ten will not be able to fill all of its bowl slots. Michigan and Ohio State are both expected to be in the College Football Playoff. Michigan is the lock at 13-0 with the Big Ten championship. Ohio State, at 11-1, needed just a...
WISCONSIN STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated look at the Eagles 2023 NFL draft order after Saints 17-16 loss to Buccaneers

We’re now 13 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one. Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Seahawks to sign veteran RB Wayne Gallman to practice squad

The Seattle Seahawks will be adding a little depth to the run game by signing veteran running back Wayne Gallman to the team’s practice squad, per NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport. The Seahawks running back corps was hit hard on Sunday when Kenneth Walker III left the game with an ankle injury. While coach Pete Carroll has confirmed Walker suffered a “jam” as opposed to an actual sprain, his exact timeline for return remains uncertain.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

CB Desmond King 'not really sure' what Texans vs. Cowboys rivalry is about

Desmond King isn’t from around these parts. The former San Diego Chargers 2017 fifth-round pick grew up in Detroit and played his college ball at Iowa. When King joined the Texans in 2021 after spending the first four and a half seasons with the Chargers — and the rest of the 2020 campaign with the Tennessee Titans — it was the first time he lived in Texas.
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rams claim Baker Mayfield off waivers

There’s a new quarterback in Los Angeles. Following his release from the Carolina Panthers, Baker Mayfield has been claimed by the Rams off waivers. The former No. 1 overall pick joins a Rams team that’s down to John Wolford and Bryce Perkins following a neck injury to Matthew Stafford, which landed him on injured reserve.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andrew Luck breaks silence on retirement

As if Indianapolis Colts fans thought they could get away during the bye week from the constant narratives surrounding the team, a bombshell was dropped Tuesday morning. Former Colts quarterback Andrew Luck finally broke his silence on why he retired in the middle of the prime of his career in a deep-thinking, reflective article by Seth Wickersham of ESPN.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

183K+
Followers
239K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy