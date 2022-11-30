Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The two brothers who are giving away millions in MiamiAsh JurbergMiami, FL
Popular discount retail chain opens another new location in Florida this weekKristen WaltersPembroke Pines, FL
Croqueta Palooza is the Most Miami Food Festival! 2022The FleptMiami, FL
This Pizza Has Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenFlorida State
Miami Nightclubs suffer as Crypto Prices TumbleToni KorazaMiami, FL
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Undefeated welterweight horrifically stabbed multiple times
Welterweight contender Mekhrubon Sanginov has relocated to Las Vegas after recovering from a shocking stabbing incident. The 13-0 undefeated star, ranked number nine by the World Boxing Association, miraculously survived the attack. He’s already being labeled a modern-day superhero after doctors were able to save his life and boxing career....
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner reveals weight, title plan and out-of-shape regrets
Adrien Broner is coming back for the gold after signing a new Pay Per View deal and hoping for a run in the division many believe is his best. Broner signed with Black Prime earlier this year. He’s committed to losing weight after ballooning to light-heavyweight and fighting three or four times in 2023.
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson ex-trainer rips Fury-Chisora ‘dangerous pension fight’
Former Mike Tyson trainer Teddy Atlas blasted the Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora fight as the sickening beating unfolded on Saturday night. Atlas, who oversaw Tyson’s early boxing years before evolving into a respected analyst and coach in his own right, wasn’t happy with proceedings in the UK.
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Eight underage girls - alleged members of polygamist cult - found hiding in Airbnb after escape
Eight underage girls, who were rescued from an alleged polygamist cult, were found hiding in an Airbnb after escaping from group homes.Officials say that the girls had been removed from the homes of Arizona cult leader Samuel Bateman last September and placed in the custody of the Arizona Department of Child Safety.The girls, who are aged between 11 and 16, vanished from their new homes outside Phoenix last Sunday, according to The Salt Lake Tribune.Authorities found them four days later at the Airbnb in Spokane, Washington, with a cult member called Moretta Rose Johnson, whom they tracked via a credit...
worldboxingnews.net
Davis vs Garcia PPV undercard set, Demetrius Andrade returns
Three star-studded undercard attractions highlight a can’t-miss night of boxing on Saturday, January 7 on SHOWTIME PPV when undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García in the main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
worldboxingnews.net
Eduardo Baez plans to steal Terence Crawford this weekend
Battletested featherweight, Eduardo Baez (21-3-2, 7 KOs), of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, is set to battle Arnold Khegai (18-1-1, 11 KOs), of Lymanske, Ukraine, in a 10-round bout on the on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) PPV showdown. The event...
worldboxingnews.net
When Tyson Fury saved stand-up death with Audley Harrison joke
World Boxing News has unearthed a clip of heavyweight champion Tyson Fury telling jokes on national UK television. Before he hit the big time, Fury did his bit for Sport Relief back in 2012 when trying his hand at stand-up comedy. In the video clip initially broadcast by the BBC,...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather ignored in TWO calls for less world boxing titles
Floyd Mayweather took pride in showing off all his world championships over the years, but the pound-for-pound king longed for less. “Money” always hoped the boxing-sanctioning bodies would unite and unify some of the belts for the sport’s good. It never happened. Now there are more straps than...
worldboxingnews.net
‘Empty seats everywhere!’ Fury vs Chisora fans say stadium not full
Some attendees at the Fury vs Chisora event are adamant that the stadium wasn’t near full despite organizers’ capacity claims. World Boxing News reported many times that thousands of tickets were available on resale sites. This scenario remained the case right up until minutes before the event. Now,...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis exposes ‘shady’ Eddie Hearn, asks why no test ban
Five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta Davis has revealed an offer from Eddie Hearn over a fight with Ryan Garcia. Davis, who is negotiating with Garcia over a catchweight super-fight on Pay Per View, leaked an email sent by Hearn during talks. In it, Hearn tries to put the...
