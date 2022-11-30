Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Davis vs Garcia PPV undercard set, Demetrius Andrade returns
Three star-studded undercard attractions highlight a can’t-miss night of boxing on Saturday, January 7 on SHOWTIME PPV when undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García in the main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
worldboxingnews.net
Eduardo Baez plans to steal Terence Crawford this weekend
Battletested featherweight, Eduardo Baez (21-3-2, 7 KOs), of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, is set to battle Arnold Khegai (18-1-1, 11 KOs), of Lymanske, Ukraine, in a 10-round bout on the on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) PPV showdown. The event...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner reveals weight, title plan and out-of-shape regrets
Adrien Broner is coming back for the gold after signing a new Pay Per View deal and hoping for a run in the division many believe is his best. Broner signed with Black Prime earlier this year. He’s committed to losing weight after ballooning to light-heavyweight and fighting three or four times in 2023.
worldboxingnews.net
Juan Estrada beats Roman Gonzalez in close trilogy encounter
Juan Estrada won a legendary trilogy against Roman Gonzalez, taking a twelve-round majority decision in an excellent clash for the vacant WBC super flyweight title. The event occurred on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In the first two rounds, it was all Estrada, with minor...
worldboxingnews.net
Zab Judah announced as part of Crawford vs Avanesyan broadcast team
The biggest fight to end the year between the best fighter in the world, WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) taking on David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) in a PPV showdown, that will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, now has an official broadcast team.
worldboxingnews.net
Undefeated welterweight horrifically stabbed multiple times
Welterweight contender Mekhrubon Sanginov has relocated to Las Vegas after recovering from a shocking stabbing incident. The 13-0 undefeated star, ranked number nine by the World Boxing Association, miraculously survived the attack. He’s already being labeled a modern-day superhero after doctors were able to save his life and boxing career....
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ Tommy Morrison had insane training regime
Late heavyweight force Tommy Morrison had an insane workout uncovered by World Boxing News years after his untimely death. The punishing training regime of the former world champion has been revealed by his widow Trisha. Morrison, who died in 2013 at the tender age of 44, was never a fan...
Soccer-Spain in mourning, local Moroccans rejoice at World Cup surprise
BARCELONA/MADRID, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Spain fans were left in tears on Tuesday after the team crashed out of the World Cup on penalties to Morocco, whose fans filled the streets with cheers, flares and flags from Barcelona to Madrid and the enclave of Melilla.
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Ohan Jr. happy to be the underdog vs Tiger Johnson
Preparing to be the underdog for the first time in his professional career, former New England Welterweight Champion Mike “Bad Man:” Ohan, Jr. (16-1, 9 KOs) will embrace that role this Saturday 2020 U.S. Olympian Tiger Johnson (6-0, 4 KOs) at the famed Madison Square Garden in New York City.
worldboxingnews.net
Top Boxing Matches Held at Casinos
It’s no secret that casinos and boxing go hand in hand. The gambling industry quickly saw the benefits of partnering with famous boxers. Famous boxers have immortalized their names in neon in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, where some of the greatest fights have occurred on casino resort grounds.
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson ex-trainer rips Fury-Chisora ‘dangerous pension fight’
Former Mike Tyson trainer Teddy Atlas blasted the Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora fight as the sickening beating unfolded on Saturday night. Atlas, who oversaw Tyson’s early boxing years before evolving into a respected analyst and coach in his own right, wasn’t happy with proceedings in the UK.
worldboxingnews.net
Josh Warrington aims to prove doubters wrong in second title reign
Josh Warrington has warned his Featherweight rivals to underestimate him at their own peril ahead of his IBF World Title defence against Mandatory Challenger Luis Alberto Lopez at the First Direct Arena in Leeds this Saturday December 10, shown live worldwide on DAZN. The Leeds Warrior, who steps through the...
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Manny Pacquiao vs Nedal Hussein II possible after talks
Manny Pacquiao and Nedal Hussein could share the ring again after the pair went face-to-face to discuss a cheating storm. Their original bout in 2000, sanctioned by the World Boxing Council, is now shrouded in controversy. Referee Carlos Padilla admitted cheating to help his fellow Filipino avoid a fourth-round knockout....
worldboxingnews.net
Fury vs Chisora ‘sparring session’ labeled ‘rubbish’ and ‘a disgrace’
Fury vs Chisora, the heavyweight fight beamed on ESPN out of England on Saturday night, has been branded a disgrace after the final bell. Taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Tyson Fury defended his WBC heavyweight title against good friend Derek Chisora. The December event was also charged as BT Sport Box Office Pay Per View in the United Kingdom.
worldboxingnews.net
Cris Cyborg talks fighting on Black Prime PPV for boxing debut
Brazilian MMA superstar, Cris Cyborg, is all set to make her U.S. boxing debut on BLK Prime PPV, when she squares off against Gabrielle Holloway on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) card, live from the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10.
worldboxingnews.net
‘Empty seats everywhere!’ Fury vs Chisora fans say stadium not full
Some attendees at the Fury vs Chisora event are adamant that the stadium wasn’t near full despite organizers’ capacity claims. World Boxing News reported many times that thousands of tickets were available on resale sites. This scenario remained the case right up until minutes before the event. Now,...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather ignored in TWO calls for less world boxing titles
Floyd Mayweather took pride in showing off all his world championships over the years, but the pound-for-pound king longed for less. “Money” always hoped the boxing-sanctioning bodies would unite and unify some of the belts for the sport’s good. It never happened. Now there are more straps than...
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis exposes ‘shady’ Eddie Hearn, asks why no test ban
Five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta Davis has revealed an offer from Eddie Hearn over a fight with Ryan Garcia. Davis, who is negotiating with Garcia over a catchweight super-fight on Pay Per View, leaked an email sent by Hearn during talks. In it, Hearn tries to put the...
worldboxingnews.net
Daniel Dubois saved by early bell, UK loophole and rotten stoppage
Daniel Dubois retained the meaningless secondary WBA heavyweight title due to a loophole in the rules of his fight with Kevin Lerena. Questions hit social media after the first round as South African former cruiserweight Lerena battered Dubois all over the ring. Knocking Dubois down three times, the fight should...
Comments / 0