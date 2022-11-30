Read full article on original website
Related
worldboxingnews.net
Heavyweight champ Tommy Morrison had insane training regime
Late heavyweight force Tommy Morrison had an insane workout uncovered by World Boxing News years after his untimely death. The punishing training regime of the former world champion has been revealed by his widow Trisha. Morrison, who died in 2013 at the tender age of 44, was never a fan...
worldboxingnews.net
Adrien Broner reveals weight, title plan and out-of-shape regrets
Adrien Broner is coming back for the gold after signing a new Pay Per View deal and hoping for a run in the division many believe is his best. Broner signed with Black Prime earlier this year. He’s committed to losing weight after ballooning to light-heavyweight and fighting three or four times in 2023.
worldboxingnews.net
Zab Judah announced as part of Crawford vs Avanesyan broadcast team
The biggest fight to end the year between the best fighter in the world, WBO welterweight world champion Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) taking on David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) in a PPV showdown, that will take place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. on December 10, now has an official broadcast team.
worldboxingnews.net
Juan Estrada beats Roman Gonzalez in close trilogy encounter
Juan Estrada won a legendary trilogy against Roman Gonzalez, taking a twelve-round majority decision in an excellent clash for the vacant WBC super flyweight title. The event occurred on Saturday night at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona. In the first two rounds, it was all Estrada, with minor...
worldboxingnews.net
Critics proven absolutely right after Tyson Fury wins shameful bout
Tyson Fury can have no complaints over criticism after his victory against Derek Chisora played out exactly how his detractors predicted. “The Gypsy King” dominated Derek Chisora to the point where his British rival could have suffered permanent damage. At one point, the fight was so one-sided many boxing...
worldboxingnews.net
Undefeated welterweight horrifically stabbed multiple times
Welterweight contender Mekhrubon Sanginov has relocated to Las Vegas after recovering from a shocking stabbing incident. The 13-0 undefeated star, ranked number nine by the World Boxing Association, miraculously survived the attack. He’s already being labeled a modern-day superhero after doctors were able to save his life and boxing career....
worldboxingnews.net
Davis vs Garcia PPV undercard set, Demetrius Andrade returns
Three star-studded undercard attractions highlight a can’t-miss night of boxing on Saturday, January 7 on SHOWTIME PPV when undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis takes on unbeaten world champion Héctor Luis García in the main event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.
worldboxingnews.net
Derek Chisora urged to go to hospital after sickening beating
Derek Chisora was urged to go to the hospital after suffering a terrible and sickening tenth-round domination by Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In what was a widely predicted outcome before the fight, Fury battered Chisora from pillar to post. He inflicted terrible damage to Chisora’s face and who knows what, internally and physiologically, in the future.
worldboxingnews.net
Eduardo Baez plans to steal Terence Crawford this weekend
Battletested featherweight, Eduardo Baez (21-3-2, 7 KOs), of Mexicali, Baja California, Mexico, is set to battle Arnold Khegai (18-1-1, 11 KOs), of Lymanske, Ukraine, in a 10-round bout on the on the Terence “Bud” Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) vs. David Avanesyan (29-3-1, 17 KOs) PPV showdown. The event...
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather vs GGG at 154, the super-fight that got away
Former Pound for Pound king Gennadiy Golovkin was focused on landing one big fish before he retired. It wasn’t Mexican rival Canelo Alvarez but Floyd Mayweather. Previously, GGG expressed his desire to World Boxing News to face Mayweather in a super-fight. Golovkin did get his trilogy against Canelo in...
worldboxingnews.net
Anthony Joshua Talks Up 2023 Clash with Tyson Fury
Former two-time World Heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua is still hopeful of securing a long-awaited fight with Tyson Fury in 2023, this coming after ongoing talks to make the bout a reality went on for months before falling apart. Fury, the WBC Heavyweight title holder, takes on Derek Chisora at the...
worldboxingnews.net
Mike Tyson ex-trainer rips Fury-Chisora ‘dangerous pension fight’
Former Mike Tyson trainer Teddy Atlas blasted the Tyson Fury vs Derek Chisora fight as the sickening beating unfolded on Saturday night. Atlas, who oversaw Tyson’s early boxing years before evolving into a respected analyst and coach in his own right, wasn’t happy with proceedings in the UK.
worldboxingnews.net
Gervonta Davis explains Floyd Mayweather split, won’t be returning
Gervonta Davis is moving on from Floyd Mayweather to test the waters in a Pay Per View against Hector Garcia. Ahead of a potential battle with Ryan Garcia, Davis wants to gauge whether having the backing of Floyd Mayweather makes a massive difference to his numbers. If it doesn’t, and...
worldboxingnews.net
Fury vs Chisora ‘sparring session’ labeled ‘rubbish’ and ‘a disgrace’
Fury vs Chisora, the heavyweight fight beamed on ESPN out of England on Saturday night, has been branded a disgrace after the final bell. Taking place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Tyson Fury defended his WBC heavyweight title against good friend Derek Chisora. The December event was also charged as BT Sport Box Office Pay Per View in the United Kingdom.
worldboxingnews.net
Exclusive: Manny Pacquiao vs Nedal Hussein II possible after talks
Manny Pacquiao and Nedal Hussein could share the ring again after the pair went face-to-face to discuss a cheating storm. Their original bout in 2000, sanctioned by the World Boxing Council, is now shrouded in controversy. Referee Carlos Padilla admitted cheating to help his fellow Filipino avoid a fourth-round knockout....
worldboxingnews.net
Top Boxing Matches Held at Casinos
It’s no secret that casinos and boxing go hand in hand. The gambling industry quickly saw the benefits of partnering with famous boxers. Famous boxers have immortalized their names in neon in Las Vegas and Atlantic City, where some of the greatest fights have occurred on casino resort grounds.
worldboxingnews.net
Floyd Mayweather – Goldbach’s conjecture has his own puzzler
Floyd Mayweather is the boxing version of Goldbach’s conjecture – the unsolvable puzzle nobody could master. “Goldbach’s conjecture – is one of the oldest and best-known unsolved problems in number theory and all of mathematics. It states that every even whole number greater than 2 is the sum of two prime numbers.”
worldboxingnews.net
Josh Warrington aims to prove doubters wrong in second title reign
Josh Warrington has warned his Featherweight rivals to underestimate him at their own peril ahead of his IBF World Title defence against Mandatory Challenger Luis Alberto Lopez at the First Direct Arena in Leeds this Saturday December 10, shown live worldwide on DAZN. The Leeds Warrior, who steps through the...
worldboxingnews.net
‘Empty seats everywhere!’ Fury vs Chisora fans say stadium not full
Some attendees at the Fury vs Chisora event are adamant that the stadium wasn’t near full despite organizers’ capacity claims. World Boxing News reported many times that thousands of tickets were available on resale sites. This scenario remained the case right up until minutes before the event. Now,...
worldboxingnews.net
Mills Lane dies at 85: Boxing loses famed ‘Let’s Get it On!’ referee
World Boxing News is sad to learn that Mills Lane, the legendary referee and cultural icon, passed away at age 85. Lane was sorely missed when he retired, not only as an official but a figure in the sport. The man who took the Marvin Gaye phrase ‘Let’s Get it On!’ to another level will be fondly remembered.
Comments / 0