Derek Chisora was urged to go to the hospital after suffering a terrible and sickening tenth-round domination by Tyson Fury at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. In what was a widely predicted outcome before the fight, Fury battered Chisora from pillar to post. He inflicted terrible damage to Chisora’s face and who knows what, internally and physiologically, in the future.

2 DAYS AGO