Elon, NC

ELON University

Elon selected for transformative grant to advance inclusion and belonging in STEM fields

A six-year, $377,800 grant from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute will advance inclusion and belonging in Elon University’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) programs as part of a transformational $60 million multi-institutional effort focused on inclusivity in STEM education in the United States. Elon was awarded the grant...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Elon Drone Day welcomes aviation enthusiasts to campus

Nearly 140 recreational and commercial pilots, transportation and safety officials, educators, students and community members interested in unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) visited Elon’s campus on Nov. 18 for the second annual Elon Drone Day. As part of the daylong program that consisted of keynote talks, a vendor expo and...
ELON, NC
ELON University

Campus safety and services during Winter Break

Winter Break for undergraduate students and some graduate programs begin after final exams on Dec. 9. Several campus services will be closed or have limited hours until Winter Term begins Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023. As a reminder, there are several 24/7 services available throughout this time. Campus Safety & Police...
ELON, NC

