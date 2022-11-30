I wrote just last week about all the great holiday events planned for Flemington in this month of December. One of them was Sunday. The annual Hunterdon Holiday Parade. What a perfect night. The skies were clear and the temperatures were in the upper 30s. Just cold enough to make it feel like the Christmas season without it being bitter and unmanageable. Hundreds of people came out for it and lined both sides of Flemington’s Main Street several people deep. The good mood was palpable and everything came off without a hitch. It really put you in the Christmas spirit.

FLEMINGTON, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO